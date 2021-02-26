Zoo Media partners with Noesis.Tech to strengthen technology products & services arm

Zoo Media (the network that owns the digital agency FoxyMoron) has inked a strategic partnership with Noesis.Tech, a reputed technology products and services agency founded by Siddharth Bhansali in 2010. The aim of the partnership is to solidify the stance of the network as a full service network with a developing breadth and depth across media, technology, creative & data services. With a robust client base at Zoo Media, and with the intent of marrying technology into the larger digital-mix, this partnership strengthens the technology delivery focus across agencies with the support of services and products developed by Noesis.Tech.

Noesis.Tech’s services range from end to end development of e-commerce websites and apps; e-community platforms, e-learning programmes and providing e-publishing solutions. The agency has worked with reputed clients like Nykaa, Sharekhan, Manyavar, Principal Mutual Funds, Tata Q, Sandisk, NITCO, Mid-Day, Emami, A.O. Smith, Vinod Chopra Films and NCPA to name a few.

Speaking on the vision of the new alliance Suveer Bajaj, Co-Founder Zoo Media and FoxyMoron said “Our relationship with Noesis.Tech goes back a long way. We’ve always had the best experience working with them as they go above and beyond to meet client expectations. Their in-depth knowledge in building out digital products and digitally transforming both large and lean organisations are in complete alignment with our goals. The precision and thought they put into each product created and the strong team they come with under Siddharth’s leadership, makes me confident that this partnership will be of valuable support to our client’s who are constantly looking for a single partner who can assist them with end to end marketing, technology and all forms of communications solutions under one roof.”

Commenting on the partnership Siddharth Bhansali said, “Noesis started with the vision of making the latest and greatest in technology accessible to businesses of all scales. We see ourselves as enablers of growth and unlockers of value and have over the years repeatedly exceeded our customer's expectations while honouring the trust they put in us. The partnership with Zoo is an enabler for us, together we hope to take our unique mix of strategic and tactical services to India's largest brands and companies. In doing so, we are excited about developing completely new relationships with an entirely different class of digital first businesses. With Zoo's deep understanding of digital media and Noesis' deep technology expertise we have an exciting roadmap of products, services and partnerships that will leave a transformative impact on our clients’ businesses.”

Noesis.Tech services will be available across Zoo Media offices in Mumbai, Gurugram and Bengaluru.

