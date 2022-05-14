Zepto clocks 946% growth in 4 months between Dec 21-Mar 22: Bobble AI report

As per a market report released by Bobble AI Data Intelligence Division, quick delivery app Zepto witnessed a whopping 946% user growth between December 21 and March 22. Trailing behind are Dunzo and Big Basket, securing 94% and 58% growth, respectively. Bobble AI aggregated and analyzed data from 50 million smartphone users who extensively use the Bobble Keyboard, spread across 640+ Indian cities.

Bobble AI’s privacy-compliant study also revealed that the relatively new entrant Zepto had the highest active users on their app month on month, between December 21 and March 22. Zepto’s open rate was 63% on December 21, 76% on Jan 22, 60% on February 22, and 54% on March 22, much ahead of Dunzo, Blinkit, and Bigbasket. However, in terms of time spent by users on delivery apps, Dunzo topped the list.

Interestingly, Zepto’s market share is dominated by Delhi & Gurgaon (30%), followed by Bangalore (22%), Mumbai (21%), Hyderabad (15%), Pune and Chennai (6%). Top competitors for Zepto are Blinkit in Delhi and Gurgaon, Dunzo in Bangalore and Chennai, and Big Basket in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune.

Grocery shopping tops the list, with most ordered items being milk, cooking oil, sugar, curd, ice, bread, onion, cakes, atta and potato chips.

Speaking on the findings, Tabrez Alam - Chief Data & Strategy Officer - Bobble AI, commented, “Bengaluru-based market research firm RedSeer recently reported that India’s 10-15 minute delivery market is anticipated to reach $5.5 billion by 2025. When we analyzed data from our keyboard users, we realized that Zepto, although a relatively new entrant in the 10-minute delivery space registered such astounding growth in terms of the user base, leaving behind older players such as Dunzo, Blinkit (erstwhile Grofers), and Big Basket. The comparative study also revealed that quick commerce adoption saw unprecedented uptake in the post-COVID period. The burgeoning online population and their increasing preference for online shopping are facilitating the market to grow rapidly.”

People between the age bracket of 25 and 35 are the most prolific users of delivery apps promising fast and 10 minutes delivery. This is followed by the 18 to 25-year-olds.

As per Sanford C. Bernstein, India’s grocery market is estimated to be worth $25 billion by 2025, securing a 3.5% reach as compared to 1% now. The quick commerce model saw a rapid uptick in other markets as well, such as North America and Europe. Long-term structural drivers remain robust, such as rising income and affluence, lower-tier consumption, e-commerce penetration (~30% CAGR), and a young population (~50% under 25). Customers’ are ready to pay a premium for quality products and the burgeoning market for home delivery has contributed to the growth of quick commerce in India.

