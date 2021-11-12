ZEE5 Q2 revenue up 32% YoY to Rs 130.5 crore
ZEE5's global MAUs and DAUs stood at 80.2 million and 7.1 million respectively in June
ZEEL-owned streaming platform ZEE5 has reported a 32% YoY growth in Q2 FY22 revenue at Rs 130.5 crore compared to Rs 98.9 crore in Q2 FY21.
Operating loss narrowed 9.18% to Rs 172 crore from Rs 189.4 crore in the previous fiscal. In Q1, ZEE5 had reported a revenue of Rs 111.7 crore on an operating loss of Rs 203.3 crore.
During the quarter, ZEE5 had 3.2 million global Monthly Active Users (MAUs), and 9.3 million global Daily Active Users (DAUs) in Sep’21. The average watch time per viewer per month stood at 186 minutes in Q2.
ZEE5's global MAUs and DAUs stood at 80.2 million and 7.1 million respectively in June. Watch time per viewer per month stood at 190 minutes.
During the quarter, the platform had launched 13 original shows and movies. In Q1 FY22, the platform had launched 11 original shows and movies
During the quarter, ZEE5 had 3.2 million global Monthly Active Users (MAUs), and 9.3 million global Daily Active Users (DAUs) in Sep’21. The average watch time per viewer per month stood at 186 minutes in Q2.
ZEE5's global MAUs and DAUs stood at 80.2 million and 7.1 million respectively in June. Watch time per viewer per month stood at 190 minutes.
During the quarter, the platform had launched 13 original shows and movies. In Q1 FY22, the platform had launched 11 original shows and movies
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Zeel Zee5 DAUs Internet advertising internet advertising India digital digital news digital ad Ad campaign campaign digital advertising digital ad campaign digital campaign digital India digital media