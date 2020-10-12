ZEE5 partners with Kellton Tech for its hyper-scalable, cloud-native CMS

The new CMS will be built to enable personalized content recommendations and delivery for boosting viewer engagement and maximizing the value of subscription-based revenue

Kellton Tech announced that it has been chosen by ZEE5, India’s Entertainment Super-app, to build a next-generation, cloud-native content management system (CMS) that delivers relevant, real-time content experiences across all constituents of business.

As a strategic digital partner, Kellton Tech will blend automation with smart cloud capabilities to build a hyper-scalable content management system that facilitates the capture, aggregation, management, and record of information faster and more conveniently through a plug-and-play approach. The new CMS will be built on a foundation of self-learning, analytical technologies to enable personalized content recommendations and delivery for boosting viewer engagement and maximizing the value of subscription-based revenue constantly.

Karanjit Singh, CEO – Kellton Tech India, said: “Our collaboration with ZEE5 marks the beginning of an important collaborative milestone for Kellton Tech. This is a huge opportunity for us to showcase our forward-looking digital capabilities and deploy our bespoke integrated planning approaches. This project, powered by new-age digital technologies, will provide access to relevant insights and help ZEE5 gain operational efficiency, resulting in faster creation, moderation, and dissemination of content. We look forward to creating long-lasting value for ZEE5 and supporting its growth momentum.”

Rajneel Kumar, Business Head - Expansion Projects & Head Products at ZEE5 India, said: “ZEE5 is a classic consumer-first brand and it takes the best of content, data and cutting-edge technology to delight users on the go. Our partnership with Kellton Tech is one such strategic step taken towards optimizing the platform capabilities to stay relevant, facilitate greater user engagement, conversion, and retention. We are committed to invest aggressively in technology that enables us to deliver a superlative content viewing experience for our audiences anytime, anywhere.”