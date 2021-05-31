ZEE5 appoints Manasi Sapre as Head Content

Prior to joining ZEE5, Sapre was with Vuclip for over three years. At Vuclip, Sapre looked after content strategy and programming on the Viu app

Former Vuclip Sr. Director- Content Manasi Sapre has joined ZEE5 as Head Content. Prior to joining ZEE5, Sapre was with Vuclip for over three years. At Vuclip, Sapre looked after content strategy and programming on the Viu app and across multiple distribution platforms and multiple territories.



Viu had shut down its India operations in December 2019. She was also responsible for original content productions with premium filmmakers and production houses across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.



She also secured output acquisition deals with premium content partners in Thai, Burmese, Korean, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. During her stint, Sapare also took care of programming, acquisition, and content strategy for VIU's newly launched OTT platform in Myanmar.



Prior to Vuclip, she was Head of Acquisitions, strategy, and content partnership - Indian Subcontinent for Lebara Play- one of the leading Ethnic SVOD OTT platforms across Europe, Australia, NZ, SEA, and Canada. Responsible for strategic bundling, packaging, and communication to country managers, wholesalers, and end consumers.





Between 2007 to 2014, she was a key member of the leadership team driving the movie channels of Ronnie Screwvala's UTV network, which was acquired by Walt Disney. In her 19-year long career, she has also worked as an executive producer at ETV Network and Hungama TV.

