ZEE5 announces new content line-up for April

As we wind up the first quarter of the year, ZEE5 Global, the largest OTT platform for South Asian content, has announced a fresh new line-up of content to keep cool in the sizzling heat of April. Viewers can choose from a variety of ZEE5 Originals, television shows, and non-fiction shows to enjoy their summer at home.

Leading the April line-up is the much-awaited ZEE5 Original Film Raat Baaki Hai starring Paoli Dam, Anup Soni, Rahul Dev, Dipannita Sharma and Akash Dahiya. Releasing on 16th April, the film is a remake of the popular play Ballygunge-1990, and has been directed by Avinash Das and produced by Samar Khan of Juggernaut Productions. The ZEE5 Original revolves around a fateful meeting between two ex-lovers under strange circumstances: one of them is running away from the law for being a murder suspect.

ZEE5-ALTBalaji Original web series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu starring Parth Samanth, Patralekha and late Asif Basra is set to release on 20th April. Taking the viewers through Nawab’s rise as an underworld don in the late 1980s and 1990s, the intriguing drama documents how an amazing friendship and mentorship quickly turns sour when Nawab outperforms his mentor Lala. Next in line is His Story, a ZEE5-ALTBalaji Original series starring Satyadeep Misra, Priyamani and Mrinal Dutt in lead roles. The Hindi series premiers on 25th April.

ZEE5 Tamil Original Film Mathil revolves around Laxmikanthan, a common man, who fights against a politician who usurps the wall of his dream house for an election campaign. Starring Mime Gopi and KS Ravikumar, Mathil is releasing on 14th April 2021 (Puthandu, the Tamil New Year), viewers can catch the trailer of Mathil.

Viewers can also enjoy a special Ramadan curation from 12th April onwards with a variety of delectable festive recipes from celebrity chefs Kunal Kapoor, Sakshi Batra and others. Furthermore, the platform will stream some of the most loved family movies, TV shows and Originals for audiences across markets. From Shabana Azmi’s Mee Raqsam to primetime legacy shows Razia Sultan, Jodha Akbar and popular originals including Daawat-e-Biryani, Jaadu Kadai and more.

For ZEE Tamil viewers, the platform is set to celebrate the grand success of Yaradi nee Mohini and Poove Poochudava crossing a landmark 1,000 episodes - the first ever shows to do so, with Vetri Vizha on 11th April.

ZEE Bangla viewers can enjoy a new fiction TV show Amader Ei Poth Jadi Na Sesh Hoy, where a rich girl Urmi decides to become a taxi driver, in an exciting journey of self-discovery and independence. Slated to be released on 12th April, the show stars Anwesha Hazra as Urmi. Zee Bangla will soon premiere Dance Bangla Dance Season 10, judged by Bollywood Celebrity Govinda and popular Bengali Superstar Jeet and Ankush. The exciting Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Bangla gears up to stream the Grand Finale on 18th April.

Zee Punjabi viewers can celebrate Baisakhi with Neeru Bajwa and top Punjabi artists and TV stars in a special episode on 10th April, while in the popular Punjabi cooking show Swaad Aa Gaya, viewers can celebrate Baisakhi the whole week.

