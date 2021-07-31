Zee Media reports 28.8% jump in operating revenue at Rs 170.18 crore in Q1

Zee Media Corporation Limited's (ZMCL) operating revenue increased by 28.8% to Rs 170.18 crore in Q1FY22 from Rs 132.14 crore in Q1FY21. Operating expenditure increased by 36.9% to Rs 124.86 crore in Q1FY22 from Rs 91.22 crore in Q1FY21.

EBITDA increased by 10.8% to Rs 45.32 crore in Q1FY22 from Rs 40.92 crore in Q1FY21. The company posted a net loss of Rs 9.06 crore compared to a net profit of Rs 12.26 crore.



Advertising revenue surged by 31.3% to Rs 158.82 crore compared to Rs 120.95 crore. Subscription revenue was up 6.8% to Rs 9.95 crore as against Rs 9.32 crore.



Operating costs increased 17.9% to Rs 22.77 crore compared to Rs 19.31 crore. Marketing, Distribution and Business Promotion Expenses rose 46.5% to Rs 19.32 crore from Rs 13.19 crore.



In terms of digital properties, ZMCL's language news properties spanning 16 brands in 12 languages received 1.9 billion views in Q1 FY22 compared to 1.6 billion views in Q4FY21. Monthly Average Users (MAUs) grew from 107.7 million in Q4FY21 to 141.9 million in Q1FY22.



Global English news platform Wionews.com grew 74% to 65.4 million page views compared to 37.6 million page views in the same quarter the previous year. MAUs also grew from 3.2 million in Q4FY21 to 5.4 million in Q1FY22.

