ZEE launches its Technology and Innovation Centre in Bengaluru

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE) today announced the launch of its Technology and Innovation Centre in India’s tech capital–Bengaluru. The state-of-the-art facility was inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai, in the presence of Amit Goenka, President – Digital Businesses & Platforms, ZEE and Nitin Mittal, President – Technology & Data, ZEE. The sprawling 80,000 feet centre will be the Company’s epicentre to build a strong cohort of tech, data and talent.

The centre will build the metaverse network for the Company with the help of AR, VR and NFT led delivery models and will focus on a futuristic tech stack which will enable omnipresent delivery of entertainment across platforms.

Governor of Karnataka, Thawar Chand Gehlot, also paid a visit to the Tech-centre and interacted with the tech experts, blessing the Company’s initiative, that will create employment opportunities for the young professionals in the state.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai said, “For decades, the state of Karnataka has maintained its position as the technology capital of the country and Bengaluru, its capital city, has now become the Silicon Valley of the nation. The ecosystem that Bengaluru has created, is difficult to replicate and has been created by none other than the citizens of the city. The government of Karnataka is extremely delighted to be a part of ZEE’s initiative and I am confident that the Technology & Innovation Centre set up by ZEE will help to accelerate the growth prospects of the state. Public-private partnership is essential for the growth and long term success of any state and we will ensure that we walk shoulder to shoulder with ZEE in this journey.”

Governor of Karnataka, Thawar Chand Gehlot said, “The coming years promise fast-paced growth & development for the state of Karnataka, mainly due to the evolution of the IT and start-up ecosystem in Bengaluru. The capital city has been consistently ranked among the Top 30 Global Start-up Ecosystems and we are glad that Corporates like ZEE are focusing their investments on India’s Silicon Valley. I congratulate ZEE on launching the tech centre and firmly believe that it will assist in propelling the state to a global stage and uplift the lives of professionals in the tech industry.”

Nitin Mittal, President – Technology & Data, ZEE, said, “At the Tech & Innovation Centre, we are building ability for ZEE to leverage digital technologies to improve our reach and engage our customers anytime, anywhere across all devices. We have been a frontrunner in creating engaging content for more than 1.3 billion viewers and are currently focused on building Web 3.0 entertainment platforms. This Centre will build the metaverse future of ZEE including AR, VR, NFTs and relevant data models to our digital platforms.”

Animesh Kumar, President – HR and Transformation, ZEE said, “Our newly inaugurated Technology & Innovation Centre is an amalgam of a cross-functional talent pool of like-minded individuals ready to challenge the status quo and create innovative solutions in the digital ecosystem. The vibrant workspace is designed with a unique employee value proposition focused on culture, collaboration & innovation is bound to spark ideas and disrupt the ConTech space. We have onboarded some of the brightest tech talent in India that will create the next level of frictionless, highly personalised delivery platforms for content consumption, thereby setting new standards in the country. This is the Centre that will drive our ambition to dominate content consumption in India and for South Asians globally”.

