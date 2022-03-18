YUG Metaverse is conducting World’s First Holi on Metaverse

We all would have seen many festivals being celebrated in various games or metaverses, and would have wondered why there is no Holi or Diwali. Well now finally we will have the World’s First Holi on Metaverse event on our own Indian YUG Metaverse. This is the first time, where not just people in India but people across the globe can enjoy playing Holi, the Festival of Colour, with their Friends and Loved ones.

The Holi Event will be organised on 18th March and 19th March on YUG Metaverse. People can come and experience holi in an altogether new way on the Metaverse. People can come and Play Holi, Color each other with Pichkaris, Light up holi Crackers, Do a rain dance, Dance on DJ. There will be a Kids zone too where Characters like Vir-The Robot Boy will perform. There will be Concerts also of artists like Parampara and Sachet, where they will perform as Avatars. There will also be multiple types of NFT assets like Pichkaris that people will receive after the event as an NFT Collectible.

Utkarsh Shukla, the Founder of YUG Metaverse, said “Holi is a Festival of Colour and Joy and is celebrated with different traditions across the nation. We are trying to incorporate different regional nuances from Traditional Holi to Urban Holi and Kids Holi. We believe that Metaverse can even help people who are away from home to also play holi with family. We are trying to capture and bring the Joy and Experience of Playing Holi to a new Digital Version. We are trying to make the Holi experience safe for everyone, and hence we have taken extra steps for it.”

The Holi Event on Yug Metaverse is a prime example of how Technology can co-exist with Culture and Traditions. Multiple Brands are also supporting the event and people can go and interact with the Brands. We are looking forward to experience the event on 18th-19th March on YUG Metaverse. People can join at https://events.yugverse.com/holi

