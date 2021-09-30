YouTube issues blanket ban on anti-vaccine content

Reports say that the video-streaming giant will also remove anti-vaccine activists on the platform who spread misinformation and paranoia

YouTube will be blocking all content that has anti-vaccine messaging in an attempt to curb the spread of misinformation on the platform. The Alphabet-owned video streaming giant announced the decision in its blog on Wednesday, September 29.

"Vaccines in particular have been a source of fierce debate over the years, despite consistent guidance from health authorities about their effectiveness. Today, we're expanding our medical misinformation policies on YouTube with new guidelines on currently administered vaccines that are approved and confirmed to be safe and effective by local health authorities and the WHO," said the company.

According to the post, content that alleges vaccines lead to chronic health problems or those that spread misinformation about vaccine ingredients will be pulled down.

"This would include content that falsely says that approved vaccines cause autism, cancer or infertility, or that substances in vaccines can track those who receive them. Our policies not only cover specific routine immunizations like for measles or Hepatitis B, but also apply to general statements about vaccines," read the blog post.

As part of its medical misinformation policies, YouTube will also ban prominent anti-vaccine activists and their channels, according to news reports that cited Matt Halprin, the company VP of Global Trust and Safety.

