Why first-party data will be the go-to strategy for advertisers in 2023
With walled gardens and regulatory changes reducing available third-party data signals and driving new privacy requirements, first-party data will be more valuable than ever for advertisers
When Google announced its plans to kill the cookie last year, it was a moment of reckoning for advertisers given that they would no longer be able to depend on third-party data and vendors collecting the same in order to gain customer insights and target the most likely cohorts.
With data privacy expected to dominate conversations around tech in 2023, as India follows the lead of the European Union and other western markets in instituting rigorous constraints on how companies collect data and ending reliance on third party data, agencies are focusing on creating specialized solutions, such as gathering first-party data, to deal with the same.
Technically Speaking
Amit Singh, Director - Planning, Carat India, says there are several challenges that brands must overcome to create a rich first-party database for improved contextual targeting. “Brands must be able to use the data to personalize the customer journey and improve targeting; this requires good analytical capabilities, the right technology, and data science teams to make use of their data effectively,” he says.
He adds that advertisers have several solutions to create tailor-made advertising for customers and receive better ROI on ad spend, even as concerns over privacy increase.
Some of these solutions include: lookalike modelling (advertisers can use lookalike modeling to target users who are similar to their existing customers, without the need to collect additional personal information); privacy-compliant data sharing; pseudonymisation (in which advertisers can use techniques such as data hashing or tokenization to pseudonym personal identifiable information (PII) to enable data sharing while maintaining privacy; consent management; data governance; Collaboration with publishers; and transparent data-usage policies.
Shweta Bhalla, Media Director at Blink Digital, observes that currently brands are collecting first- party data from multiple sources - user base info, web analytics, digital campaigns, consumer surveys - but usually all the data is fragmented and doesn't talk to each other.
“The biggest challenge I see is data integration at an organization level, while addressing privacy and security concerns,” she says, noting that brands with their own DTC channels and app environments, are collecting data on customers' behaviour and preferences, such as usage patterns, location data, and demographic information which can then be integrated with other first-party data to create a comprehensive view of the customer.
And of course, email and Whatsapp marketing are also being extensively used to increase consumer interaction moments and have shown to drive higher ROI.
With walled gardens and regulatory changes reducing available third-party data signals and driving new privacy requirements, first-party deterministic data has never been more valuable for advertisers. Advertisers need to start developing their first-party data strategies into ‘always on’ tactics. Tejinder Gill, General Manager, The Trade Desk India, notes that the internet is shifting toward authentication as other available signals deprecate and brands not preparing and engaging today will start to feel left behind very soon.
“Every marketer faces two key challenges when it comes to building first-party data – ‘getting started’ and ‘taking the next step.’ To help understand the market opportunities and overcome challenges faced by brands, we created practical resources for marketers who can embark on their first-party data journey,” says Gill.
According to Shayakh Miraz, Vice President, Digital Planning, PHD Media, for brands, data management will be a vital challenge to overcome - especially where offline intervention is operationally high, and data collection remains either a challenge or is in silos.
“Smart investments in technology and unifying data sets with a trusted enterprise data source - accessible across the organization can help overcome these hurdles. The post-COVID era is a clear sign to these times, as we've seen numerous brands and advertisers leveraging technology to drive digital transformation and implement seamless data collection,” he says.
Team Effort
Miraz adds that having the right partner, technology, processes, and people with the capacity to handle and harness the true potential of first-party data will be the differentiating factor between effective and ineffective advertising for agencies and the brands they cater to.
The Trade Desk has also just announced the launch of Galileo, a new approach for advertiser first-party data activation. Advertisers are increasingly looking to activate their valuable customer data as safely as possible to optimize media buys across all digital media, while accurately measuring results and business outcomes.
“The tool includes a comprehensive self-assessment tool to appraise the readiness of a brand’s first party data and determine the next steps for the organization; and a practical 8-step roadmap (attached) to guide marketers to kick-start their first party data program – from defining objectives to acquiring and activating first party data, and enhancing long term strategy,” elaborates Gill.
Chetan Asher, Co-founder and CEO, Tonic Worldwide, observes that creating a first party database is like putting together a jigsaw puzzle. “Brands must find all the pieces from many different sources and then fit them together to get the full picture. Collecting data from different sources is just the first piece, and brands need to balance multiple pieces to create a robust first party database.”
“Many major brands spend years building strong relationships with their loyal customers, generating unique and valuable insights regarding their target audiences. Galileo can enable brands to unlock that data in a privacy-conscious manner to find new customers that share similar characteristics. Galileo works in concert with new cross-channel identity solutions, including Unified ID 2.0,” says Gill.
Kavita Shenoy, CEO and Founder, Voiro, says that brands must focus on getting organized about collecting first-party data, because it is not a trivial exercise because it requires all customer touchpoints to fold in data into an accessible location. A recent whitepaper written by Voiro on 'Top 5 Trends To Drive Revenue in 2023' identified data privacy and consumer protection as one of the key marketing trends for the new year.
“Advertisers should partner with publishers that allow them to interact and collaborate with audiences without revealing each other’s underlying data set. Clean rooms will be the buzzword for the AdTech ecosystem over the next couple of years and will be an essential part of ad targeting as regulation becomes more stringent,” observes Shenoy.
“But data without quality and relevance is not going anywhere. Hence brands biggest challenge will be to constantly evaluate the data that they are collecting is qualitative and relevant for their target market. And in the absence of a clear roadmap of how to deploy and use this data, the process will be bigger,” says Asher, adding, “With robust first party data, brands can design a full funnel engagement communicating with consumers at every stage of their journey. First party data allows one to multiple opportunities that hyper personalization offers. Hyper personalization can be an effective approach to maximize the effectiveness and achieve high ROI.”
All said and done, in conclusion, any sustainable first-party data strategy cannot be developed by simply circumventing the privacy conundrum with tech-based solutions. Miraz says that while there is no doubt that the need of the hour to invest in the right technical measures, a rigorous marketing strategy is one that places customer relationships at its core and has a strong human focus.
He asserts, “Brands that hold consumer sentiments at the heart of their strategy and are open to experimenting and learning with new ways of harnessing data and adapting to emerging ways of targeting are primed to win in a privacy-first world.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
What net-savvy ChatSonic can do for marketers & content creators
ChatSonic promises to make creation of content, images, or videos simpler and that too with updated information
By Kanchan Srivastava | Jan 13, 2023 8:52 AM | 3 min read
The tech world has been abuzz about the newest AI conversational chatbot—ChatSonic that uses Google’s Knowledge Graph to provide factual and up-to-date information.
Developed by Writesonic, the AI-powered writing assistant ChatSonic is believed to have surpassed the limitations of Open AI’s ChatGPT that debuted November-end. ChatGPT was considered as the biggest tech innovation of 2022 although it feeds on information until 2021, making it obsolete for all topics after that date.
The icing on the cake is that ChatSonic, launched on December 12, can be used to create not just text-based content like full-length blog posts, press releases and ad copies but videos and arts as well. Founded in 2020 by Samanyou Garg, California-based company Writesonic is backed by Y-Combinator. In contrast, Open AI is backed by tech giant Microsoft.
ChatGPT and ChatSonic both are built on OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 architecture of large language models (LLMs) and hence are able to automate content creation work. Both the tools have got tremendous response from content creators and digital marketers who seek SEO-optimized content for their blog posts, technology experts say.
ChatGPT versus ChatSonic
*ChatGPT’s knowledge is limited till Q3 2021 while Chatsonic can provide reliable and accurate information in real-time by using Google’s Knowledge Graph.
*ChatSonic understands voice commands and answers back, just like Siri or Google Assistant.
*ChatSonic generates AI images by giving simple instructions, while ChatGPT creates AI-art forms after getting art as inputs.
*You can interact with specialists like an English translator, Math teacher, or comedian.
*ChatSonic remembers your last conversation and provides related information until you change the topic.
More threat to Google Search?
Many believe that if ChatGPT is allowed to connect to the internet, it could ultimately surpass Google Search. Does that mean Chatsonic could be the real Google Search killer?
Samanyou Garg, Founder of WriteSonic, denies the suggestion, “We are not really working on building a search engine like Google, as search is not our primary focus. Our goal at Writesonic is to provide powerful AI tools to simplify the content creation process, be it written content, images, or videos, and that is where we believe we can make a difference in the market.”
We want to provide users with content that is up-to-date and factually correct, whether that be blog posts, emails, social media posts, Facebook ads, eCommerce product descriptions, or things like image and video generation, Garg insists.
When asked about business projections for the chatbot, Garg says, “We already have 1 million+ users and by 2023, we are aiming to 5X that number. We believe that by the end of 2023, Writesonic will become a go-to platform for content creators and digital marketers.”
The company has ambitious plans to research and develop new features that solve different use cases like AI video generation, AI PowerPoint generation, and more, making it a comprehensive AI writing and content creation platform to help businesses maximize their publishing efforts.
Google’s alternative
It is noteworthy that Google has announced its own conversational bot-LaMDA-in 2021. So far, it has not delivered the product reportedly due to the challenges of inaccuracy posed by the model.
Meanwhile, rival Microsoft Corp. is betting big on ChatGPT and in discussions to invest as much as $10 billion more in OpenAI. Microsoft has previously invested about $1 billion in OpenAI. It’s also working to add ChatGPT to its Bing search engine, seeking an edge on Google's dominant search offering.
Perhaps we could see Google rolling out LaMDA very soon.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Court rejects plea seeking stay order on Netflix's 'Trial By Fire'
The series is based on Delhi’s Uphaar fire tragedy
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 12, 2023 6:19 PM | 2 min read
The Delhi High Court on Thursday rejected a plea submitted by real estate businessman Sushil Ansal asking for an interim stay on the release of ‘Trial By Fire’, a Netflix series based on Delhi’s Uphaar fire tragedy. The series is scheduled to release on January 13, according to media reports.
Ansal had sought permanent injunction against the series and a restraint of further publication and circulation of the book, titled ‘Trial By Fire- The tragic tale of the Uphaar tragedy’. The book is written by Neelam Krishnamoorthy and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, who lost their two minor children in the incident in 1997.
“Undisputedly the work authored by defendants 4 and 5 was published way back in 2016. This is clearly evident from the various newspaper articles and media reports which have been placed for the perusal of the Court. The plaintiff chose, for reasons best known to him, not to initiate any injunctive action in respect of the said work when it came to be originally published on 19 September 2016. A slothful or sluggish plaintiff seeking an injunction of the nature which is sought in these proceedings cannot be allowed to claim such reliefs,” the court said.
“This material was always available in the public domain. Prior to the institution of the present proceedings, the plaintiff neither alleged nor asserted that his right to a fair trial was or had been prejudiced. This Court is thus of the prima facie opinion that the right of defendant Nos. 4 and 5 to narrate their tragic journey through police precincts and court halls far outweighs the asserted and yet unsubstantiated loss of reputation of the plaintiff,” the court reportedly said.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Here’s how Indian brands are celebrating RRR’s big win
RRR song ‘Naatu Naatu’ won Best Original Song at the 80th Golden Globes Awards
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 12, 2023 2:37 PM | 3 min read
On January 10, SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ made history as the song from the movie ‘Naatu Naatu’ became the first song Asian Song to receive the Best Original Song at the 80th Golden Globes Awards.
The song was nominated among works by artists like Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Alexandre Desplat, and Lady Gaga. Brands didn’t want to miss out on the epic moment and took the opportunity to congratulate the makers and be a part of the success.
While Netizens are going gaga about the award on the internet lauding the team with numerous tweets and posts, Prime Minister Modi also congratulated the team on Twitter expressing his pride over the win.
A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud. https://t.co/zYRLCCeGdE— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2023
View this post on Instagram
Brands also jumped on the bandwagon. Here are some of instances:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Speaking on the how the Indian cinema had made it to the world in 2022, a spokesperson from Netflix said, “We had three of the biggest blockbusters from Netflix India - RRR (Hindi) (viewed for over 73 million hours), At 15 weeks, RRR (Hindi) was the longest-ever trending Indian film on the global Top 10 for non-English films. Gangubai Kathiawadi (viewed for over 50 million hours), and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (viewed for over 21 million hours) that found audiences around the world. ”
Talking about regional films helping advertisers, Ajay Mehta, Founder, (iTV) Interactive Television, and MD, Kinetic India, said, “Regional Films especially South films are a big opportunity for brands as they are bringing record audiences to the theatres. KGF 2 crossed more than 1000 Crores at the box office, RRR close to 1000 Crores, and other films such as PS1 and Kantara have done extremely well. On the back of this, the Indian Box office is looking very healthy and in collections, 2022 will be one of the best of all times.”
“This trend is too big for advertisers to ignore, and they have been smart enough to invest in these movies. KGF 2 and RRR attracted more advertisers on a national basis than some of the biggest Bollywood Blockbusters of the past. Having tasted success with these large event films, advertisers are now keen to explore even some of the slightly smaller films coming out of the South and are tracking them closely,” he added.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Game for it: Why young esports content creators are the new stars for brands
On National Youth Day, e4m explores why a career in game streaming and content creation, whether in gaming or just in general entertainment, is not only viable, but very lucrative
By Shantanu David | Jan 12, 2023 9:11 AM | 7 min read
Earlier this week, when Loco was screening an esports tournament, the Indian gaming streaming platform had more users on it than Twitch, the world’s de facto gamer streaming platform. It signifies the rapid growth of streaming and content creation in the country, not just as a means of entertainment, but as a career for thousands, nay, hundreds of thousands of aspiring young Indians, armed with just a phone and a personality (and possibly a PC).
This National Youth Day, e4m explores why a career in streaming and creating content, whether in gaming or just in general entertainment, is not only viable, but very lucrative.
Behind the Scenes
Vaibhav Odhekar, Co-founder and COO at POKKT, notes that with the inclination of enterprises engaging in the gaming industry, it must not come as a surprise that the number of streamers and gamers has gradually increased.
“Industry innovations have also created bundles of opportunities for gamers, making them economically independent in an entirely new way. This is a billion-dollar industry and is expected to snowball in the coming years,” he says, adding, “Brands can blend their campaigns in between such streams or content keeping in mind that the flow is not disrupted. As the audience for such forms of entertainment is quite patient, it helps the brand to engage with the viewer efficiently. Choosing the right creator is crucial for leading a successful campaign.”
Raghav Bagai, Co-founder of Sociowash, agrees that integrating streamers and creators into advertising campaigns can be a great way to reach a highly engaging audience. “As we know in India, Influencer marketing is a Rs 1275 crore industry, with a CAGR of 25% it is projected to grow and reach Rs 2800 crore in the next 5 years. Streamers and creators can create sponsored content for brands, promoting their products or services within their streams or videos. This can be done through product placement, brand mentions, or even dedicated sponsored videos, further fuelling the social commerce hype in India.”
Divyansh Gala, Group Head - Outreach, SoCheers, says it is nothing short of fantastical that today becoming a gaming streamer or gaming content creator is a viable career option. “This is especially fascinating for a generation who grew up amidst the mind-blowing evolution of video games, who has an immense fondness for them and who would never have imagined that they could make a living by playing games. This is a major allure for people towards this vocation.”
The pandemic also had a crucial role in amplifying the growth of the gamer tribe and the larger gaming industry as well. “There are many gaming and entertainment streamers, both national and international, who found popularity on the back of the pandemic gaming sensation - 'Among Us'. We even saw established comedians like Tanmay Bhat and CarryMinati leverage the gaming angle as they saw the potential of developing their "brand" as wholesome entertainers,” adds Gala.
Suraj Nambiar, National Media Head, Tonic Worldwide, points out that many streamers and creators have built large and dedicated audiences, and as a result, they have become valuable partners for advertisers looking to reach those audiences. “For example, streamers and creators often work with brands to create sponsored content, in which they feature a product or service in their streams or video, or create in-game experiences that incorporate the brands’ messaging. Streamers also use affiliate marketing and referral links for extra income.”
In order to monetize their image and deals, Indian creators can work with brands to create sponsored content; they can also sell branded merchandise, or look into affiliate marketing, where they get a commission for promoting other company’s products.
Preety Singh, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Boomlet Media, says that to integrate content with brand campaigns, content creators will need to innovate and keep creativity at the center while keeping in mind the core theme of the entire campaign of the brands for better brand engagement with their target audience.
“Although creative and innovative content plays a crucial role in building an image and gaining a large number of followers, in the present scenario, when the number of influencers belonging to a particular niche is in the range of thousands/ lakhs, influencers can be associated with influencer marketing agencies for getting better deals,” she adds.
“Overall, working with streamers and creators can be a great way to add value to your brand. It's worth noting that as a creator or streamer, it's important to be transparent with your audience when it comes to sponsored content or partnerships, as well as to only promote products or services that align with your values and you truly believe in,” asserts Bagai.
Fun and Games
Firasat Durrani, co-founder, Loco, as an interesting analogy. “In earlier times, before the advent of the internet, the only opportunities for live, interactive entertainment would be going to a circus or a fair, where you could actually engage with performers and performances in real time, laughs, gaffes, and all. And that circus or fair would employ a large cross-section of people, not just performers, but management, support staff and others.”
A similar thing is happening in the streaming and content creation industry, the carnival of the internet era, as influencer channels employ a host of professionals apart from performers, including but not limited to camera operators, sound engineers, video editors, social media managers, and more. It’s an entire industry, and even a camera-shy kid can be a part of the industry in a technical capacity.
As Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and CCO, White Rivers Media, points out, videos, especially short form, are one of the most rampant forms of content at present. “YouTube’s creative ecosystem is a popular and highly lucrative platform for budding content creators. It has alone contributed over Rs 10,000 crore to the Indian GDP and has supported more than 750,000 full-time equivalent jobs in India. YouTube has also announced its new monetization possibilities with short-form content. Instagram Reel content creators are also on the rise. Other social media and short video platforms that dominate the vernacular segments include, ShareChat, Moj, MX TakaTak, and Chingari.”
Durrani notes that while YouTube continues to rule the roost, its ubiquity powered by its parent Google, Indian platforms are steadily gaining traction. “We have the means to scale up, and are seeing seven figure audience numbers. So the market is there. It’s our job to foster that community, help it evolve from within, as well as attract more players, viewers and everyone in between.”
Singh says, “From an Indian perspective, the most popular platforms include YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Rooter, and Loco. India has the highest number of YouTube users worldwide, close to almost 450 million. While other platforms are also gaining popularity and a large viewership, the creators can opt to be available on multiple platforms.” Not to mention formats.
Navdeep Sharma, Co-founder, ReelStar says that indeed, streamers and creators are redefining what it means to be a professional. “eSports streamers and content creators are the rising stars of online content creators, joining the ranks of traditional media outlets like newspapers and magazines. The fact that these types of channels are growing so rapidly suggests something about our society: that we're increasingly interested in seeing and experiencing things first-hand rather than reading about them or watching them on television.”
“Social Media and eSports platforms, these days, have become a place where people can connect over shared interests and experiences. It’s not hard to see that these platforms comprise an extremely diverse community: where there are streamers of all ages, genders, nationalities, races, sexual orientations and more can come together to share their passions and experiences. From streamers and content creators to viewers, social media platforms and esports are helping people connect in meaningful ways,” says Sharma.
Gala agrees, saying, with millions of regular people dabbling in online games ranging from 'Minecraft' to 'Ludo King', and everything in between, this audience is actively seeking out gaming content online. So, gaming content creators are in a perfect position to interact with a highly engaged audience in a comparatively new way, and the brands recognise this advantage.
As Kothari concludes, “The creator economy contributes to more than simply platforms. In addition to fostering a community, it brings together businesses and consumers and enables them to focus on a wide range of audiences from all sectors.”
So parents, guardians, teachers, let the children play.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Twitter Blue: What does the badge of authenticity mean for brands?
Twitter Blue will be an avenue to identify audience behaviour. While this is key for brands to increase their engagement, it also opens up a lot of possibilities for advertisers, opine experts
By Nilanjana Basu | Jan 12, 2023 8:37 AM | 5 min read
The latter half of last year saw Twitter making headlines almost every day. The saga, which began in April 2022, has now led to several changes on the social media site – one of them being the launch of the subscription model. Elon Musk now dons the mantle of being the first to introduce Twitter Blue to users, despite attracting a fair share of criticism for the controversial takeover.
So, what is Twitter Blue and how does it impact users? According to Twitter’s blog page, “Twitter Blue is an opt-in, paid subscription that adds a blue checkmark to your account and offers early access to select features, like Edit Tweet.” Twitter Blue also gives one the option to upload videos for a longer duration of up to 60 minutes.
Accordingly, there is another section called Twitter Blue for Business that has been introduced to a select few brands as of now. “As a Twitter Blue for Business subscriber, a company can link any number of their affiliated individuals, businesses and brands to their account. When they do, affiliated accounts will get a small badge of their parent company's profile picture next to their blue or gold checkmark,” the Twitter page says.
This could mean that companies and brands can make a community, maybe even post about paid partnerships through these badges and much more. It is still uncertain though as to what the pricing range would be for this feature. But either way, the real question is, how does it impact brands and advertisers? When this feature rolls out, what can brands do to make the most of this new feature? Experts shared their views about this new feature and what utility does it have for brands.
Impact for Brands
According to Hareesh Tibrewala, Joint CEO of Mirum India, “Twitter Blue for Business is a good idea. It provides legitimacy to the brands’ Twitter handles. And for the consumer, it ensures that the content that they are consuming is authentic. On Twitter it is very easy to create parody accounts or accounts with misleadingly similar names, so Twitter for Business is a sound idea. The challenge is how will Twitter validate the legitimacy of the handle, once lots of business start opting for the same. Manually authenticating each and every request is going to be time-consuming.”
Shares views on how audience segmentation provided by Twitter Blue’s features would benefit advertisers, Kosal Malladi, Vice President, Madison Loop, says: “Twitter is clearly trying to open up new revenue models to support the business. Blue tick was a vanity metric; Twitter Blue is making the vanity metric more accessible. The implication of making any vanity metric accessible is that it steadily loses the vanity value. Hence Twitter is giving more features to Twitter Blue users, thereby making it a subscription/premium offering. Twitter Blue of Business is a similar effort. The complete details of this are yet to be revealed.”
Another benefit that Twitter would see, according to Malladi, is audience segmentation. “Now, Twitter will have one more avenue to identify audience behaviour. And this opens up a lot of possibilities for advertisers.”
But Malladi also has a word of caution for brands since the feature is new and the Indian audience for it is also limited. “Any platform will take time to build audience intelligence, and hence deliver results.”
Sabiha Khan, Head of Strategy- Digital Experience, Dentsu Creative India, shared more on how the blue tick will help businesses with authenticity. “Twitter Blue for Business might really help brands, especially those with a group presence, though it remains to be seen how it gets rolled out. Many businesses tend to struggle with the decision of one handle versus multiple handles based on geographies or product lines, and this badge seems like an interesting solution to help establish connection and authenticity. Of course, the support towards longer videos is also something brands will find useful. The prioritisation of tweets too may help from a response management POV.”
Sharing a different perspective was Lloyd Mathias, Business Strategist and Angel Investor, who has his doubts about the feature but believes the blue tick will help brands find a niche audience. “Twitter Blue users will be the ones desperately seeking the blue tick mark of validation. I’m not certain how valuable brand custodians will find these users until they grow into a significant number of users. However, given that these are paid, ‘premium’ users, brands may over time like to prioritize them for more premium offerings much like how television advertisers used the HD channel feeds to target more niche premium viewers.”
Karan Taurani of Elara Capital says Twitter Blue can be a great space for businesses to diversify their customer targeting. “You will see a lot of reverse marketing and partnership-led kind of stuff happening on Twitter as well, which was earlier limited only to Instagram. In platforms like Twitter, there's a lot of serious business involvement as well. So, I think if there's stability in the key norms, in terms of the tick mark, in terms of how the partnerships are to be done, I think there is a good potential for a lot of growth coming in from that business side.”
Taurani also believes that the subscription model can benefit both Twitter and the brands advertising on it. “I think this space would be used more in terms of a lot of formal announcements, right from actors and celebrities to other more serious announcements, more serious partnerships.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
OMG India launches OMNI Auto ROI Vault
The new offering is a repository of more than 500 econometric models based on OMG's ROI-based approach
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 1:02 PM | 3 min read
Omnicom Media Group (OMG) India has announced the launch of the OMNI Auto ROI Vault, a market-leading and powerful repository spanning 500+ econometric models built on the back of Omnicom Media Group’s extensive ROI-based approach and industry-leading work with automobile clients in India and around the world. With a dominant market share in the auto category in India, OMG manages over 34% of the Indian auto industry’s media mandate.
As a part of the agency’s focus on making media spending’s impact on revenue a focus, and by extension long-term business growth, the Auto ROI Vault enables automotive players on the global stage to make nuanced decision-making – a cut above many traditional industry frameworks, and one that shines a light on unlocking true revenue potential and sustainable growth. Data-driven attribution continues to be a priority at Omnicom Media Group and the auto category is just the beginning. One can expect more categories in the near future.
OMNI is Omnicom Group’s people-based precision marketing and insights platform, designed to identify and define personalized consumer experiences at scale across creative, media, CRM as well as other Omnicom practice areas. With the launch of the Auto ROI Vault, OMNI now allows for the ability to precisely curate investment planning and channel plans for both short-term and long-term payoffs for auto brands. Across Omnicom Media Group’s agencies – OMD and PHD, teams can calibrate and optimize investment plans and effective allocation of budgets based on the potential of media spends to generate revenue.
In a market that is in a state of constant flux, combined with increased competition, it becomes imperative for marketers today to analyze metrics tracking, lead generation, conversion, sales and more. Businesses need to adapt and evolve and be able to adjust media budgets with high precision, enabling a rigorous marketing strategy focusing on the big picture - revenue. Traditional ways of estimating and setting media budgets, using a combination of Share of Market/Share of Voice ratios or Advertising to Sales ratios, prove challenging when it comes to getting an accurate picture of the impact of marketing efforts on business functions like customer service, sales and overall revenue impact and this is where the ROI Vault comes in.
Featuring a collection of 500+ models curated for Auto OEMs specifically across 20+ markets; with India being one of the key emerging markets featured in it, the OMNI Auto ROI vault empowers clients to reach the desired revenue objective by allocating budget wisely across various channels, benchmarking of categories to measure the performance and predicting models for future sales and revenue – thereby enabling them to focus on the eventual business generated and not just interim media variables.
Kartik Sharma, Group CEO of Omnicom Media Group India, said, “OMG’s data-led approach delivers on our ambitions of exceeding the needs of our clients, being their most trusted partner on their journey of transformation and being able to uncover business-led insights with a tangible impact on revenue growth. With the OMNI Auto ROI Vault’s marketing orchestration capabilities, we are primed to help brands see the effectiveness of media planning as a long-term investment rather than approaching it as yet another cost incurred. With it in our arsenal, we are uniquely positioned to focus on revenue-driven outcomes for our clients and further deliver on our promise of our transparent and client-centric approach to brand building.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
e4m-DNPA Annual Summit and Digital Impact Awards on Jan 20
The awards recognise digital innovations that have improved citizens’ lives besides promoting nation building
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 12:38 PM | 4 min read
DNPA is organising its first annual conclave in India this January 20 in New Delhi where experts from across the globe are expected to participate along with top Indian leaders and other stakeholders. Organised in association with exchange4media Group, the conclave is being institutionalised as a platform for the exchanging of ideas and thoughts, and sharing of the latest technological developments in digital media. Industry heads will also discuss regulatory or policy challenges and other issues that the media has been facing.
The day-long conference will bring together the best minds from across the world to explore the future of digital news media and the various contours of the challenges it faces. The speakers include Indian and international thought leaders from the fields of digital publishing, media regulation, competition law, technology and governance. The gathering will be graced by Indian ministers, top government officials, global thought leaders, top Indian publishers, media owners, senior editors, start-ups, technology players, business leaders, policymakers, lawyers, chambers and associations of media and industry, among others.
The conference will be followed by the e4m-DNPA Digital Impact Awards, which will recognise digital technology innovations that have improved citizens’ lives and promote national-building. The e4m-DNPA Digital Impact Awards 2023 will honour India's cutting-edge digital initiatives that deliver on-demand governance and services to citizens in various fields.
DNPA proposes to give awards for the best use of digital media and takes this opportunity to celebrate achievers and innovators who made a difference. The categories are as follows:
- Best Use of Digital Media for Human Resource Development & Education
- Best Use of Digital Media for Health
- Best Use of Digital Media for Financial Reforms
- Best Use of Digital Media for Sustainability and Environment Protection
- Best Use of Digital Media to Promote Ease of Business
- Best Use of Digital Media for Governance & Administrative Reforms
- Best Use of Digital Media for Women & Child Welfare Reforms
- Best Use of Digital Media for Ease of Living
The awardees have been selected by an eminent jury led by Sunil Arora, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India & Secretary Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, GoI. The jury members are S Ravi, Former Chairman, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) & Managing Partner, Ravi Rajan & Company, Chairman, TFCI, Aruna Sharma, Former Secretary, Ministry of IT & Electronic, Government of India, Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, BW & exchange4media, Sanjay Dwivedi, Director General, Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Ashish Bhasin, Co-Founder & Chairman, RD & X Network, Dr Jagdish Mitra, Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Growth, Tech Mahindra.
The event is being organised under the aegis of Digital News Publishers Association of India (DNPA), an apex association of the digital arms of India's top 17 new publishers from Print & Electronic Media. They include Dainik Jagran, Dainik Bhaskar, The Indian Express, Malayala Manorama, Eenadu Television, India Today, Amar Ujala, Hindustan Times, Zee Media, ABP Network, Lokmat, Times of India , NDTV, Express Network, Mathrubhumi, The Hindu and Network 18. The event is being curated by exchange4media Group.
At the e4m-DNPA Annual Summit, Rajeev Chandrasekar Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology, will deliver the opening address. The other participants and speakers include Paul Fletcher, Member of Parliament, Australia Former Minister of Communications, Australia, who will speak on Australia’s Law on Technology Platforms and News Publishers, Sri Sukumar, Editor-in-Chief, Hindustan Times, Apurva Chandra, Secretary Ministry Of information & Broadcasting, Government of India, Neelesh Misra, influencer, writer and Managing Head of Gaon Connection Digital platform, CEOs and Managing Editors and Digital Content heads of DNPA members, Anurradha Prasad, Chairman & MD, BAG Films and News24, Pierre Petillaut - Managing Director, ADIG France (EU), Owen Meredith, UK CEO, News Media Association, Deloitte, top law firms, Arvind Gupta Co-Founder and Head, Digital India Foundation.
The conclave will also see the gathering of top leadership of start-ups and new age digital economy players like Bharat Matrimony, Map my India, senior officials of the Government of India from MEITY, I&B, media personalities, young celebrity influencers and actors like Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube