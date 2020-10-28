WhiteHat Jr to take down ads on ASCI direction: Reports

The Advertising Standards Council of India said it has processed complaints against seven ads of the Byju's owned start-up

WhiteHat Jr has agreed to pull down its ads after being asked by ASCI to do so, media reports have said.

The ads were criticised on social media for suggesting that coding knowledge helped young kids to develop apps 'that will have investors lining up'.

The edu tech platform has said that it will withdraw five of the ads that ask children to take up coding.