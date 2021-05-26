White Rivers Media bags digital mandate for DIZO

White Rivers Media has bagged the digital mandate of DIZO — a global technology brand and the first brand in the realme TechLife ecosystem. The brand comes with realme’s support in 3 aspects - Industrial Design, Supply Chain, and AIoT experience that works perfectly with the realme Link app.



White Rivers Media will curate the digital strategies for DIZO to promote and elevate user experience in AIoT. The brand will focus on Smart Entertainment, Smart Home, Smart Care, and Accessories for its consumers. The agency has conceptualized the brand launch video with the vision of establishing the brand not just for the young generation but also for those who are young at heart.

Sugandha Varshney, Social Media Lead, DIZO said, “With DIZO we aim to break the clutter and offer a discerning young generation of tech enthusiasts with differentiated technology that is aligned to their needs, complements their individuality, empowers them, and becomes an extension of their personality. We are leveraging our years of research at realme and a profound understanding of consumers and their needs. The team at White Rivers Media understands that we intend to keep the consumers at the very epicenter of the technology. They have helped us curate a digital campaign that will help us reach our target audience.”



Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder, and Right Brain, White Rivers Media said, “With people spending most of their time home, we have witnessed a gradual shift in their mentality — they are now willing to spend more to optimize comfort in their home lives. With the launch of DIZO during a time when the experience economy has slowed down, we are expanding our horizons towards creating versatile digital tech experiences and creating a sphere of tech-empowered life through AIoT.”

DIZO, being the first brand in the realme TechLife ecosystem, is launched with an aim of creating a variety of AIoT solutions to meet the varied needs of the young and vibrant generation of the world. The brand’s focus is to provide the latest, innovative, and high-quality AIoT products in Smart Entertainment, Smart Home, Smart Care, and Accessories for its consumers.

