'WhatsApp's privacy policy would lead to stalking of consumers for targeted advertising'

This is alleged abuse of the dominant position which is why it had to step in and order a probe against the new privacy policy, CCI tells Delhi HC

Putting up a strong defence, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has told the Delhi High Court that WhatsApp's new privacy policy would lead to excessive data collection and stalking of consumers for targeted advertising to bring in more users.

Arguing on behalf of CCI, Advocate Aman Lekhi said that this is alleged abuse of the dominant position which is why it had to step in and order a probe against the new privacy policy. The matter is being heard by a single judge bench of Justice Navin Chawla.

Lekhi also said that the CCI is probing the competition aspect of the new policy and not the alleged violation of individuals' privacy which was being looked into by the Supreme Court. Facebook and WhatsApp had argued in the court that the CCI probe should be set aside as the matter is pending before Supreme Court.

WhatsApp and Facebook have challenged the CCI's March 24 order directing a probe into the new privacy policy. The two companies are represented by heavyweights like Advocate Harish Salve and Mukul Rohatgi.

The Delhi High Court has reserved its order in the matter.

