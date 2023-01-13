What net-savvy ChatSonic can do for marketers & content creators
ChatSonic promises to make creation of content, images, or videos simpler and that too with updated information
The tech world has been abuzz about the newest AI conversational chatbot—ChatSonic that uses Google’s Knowledge Graph to provide factual and up-to-date information.
Developed by Writesonic, the AI-powered writing assistant ChatSonic is believed to have surpassed the limitations of Open AI’s ChatGPT that debuted November-end. ChatGPT was considered as the biggest tech innovation of 2022 although it feeds on information until 2021, making it obsolete for all topics after that date.
The icing on the cake is that ChatSonic, launched on December 12, can be used to create not just text-based content like full-length blog posts, press releases and ad copies but videos and arts as well. Founded in 2020 by Samanyou Garg, California-based company Writesonic is backed by Y-Combinator. In contrast, Open AI is backed by tech giant Microsoft.
ChatGPT and ChatSonic both are built on OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 architecture of large language models (LLMs) and hence are able to automate content creation work. Both the tools have got tremendous response from content creators and digital marketers who seek SEO-optimized content for their blog posts, technology experts say.
ChatGPT versus ChatSonic
*ChatGPT’s knowledge is limited till Q3 2021 while Chatsonic can provide reliable and accurate information in real-time by using Google’s Knowledge Graph.
*ChatSonic understands voice commands and answers back, just like Siri or Google Assistant.
*ChatSonic generates AI images by giving simple instructions, while ChatGPT creates AI-art forms after getting art as inputs.
*You can interact with specialists like an English translator, Math teacher, or comedian.
*ChatSonic remembers your last conversation and provides related information until you change the topic.
More threat to Google Search?
Many believe that if ChatGPT is allowed to connect to the internet, it could ultimately surpass Google Search. Does that mean Chatsonic could be the real Google Search killer?
Samanyou Garg, Founder of WriteSonic, denies the suggestion, “We are not really working on building a search engine like Google, as search is not our primary focus. Our goal at Writesonic is to provide powerful AI tools to simplify the content creation process, be it written content, images, or videos, and that is where we believe we can make a difference in the market.”
We want to provide users with content that is up-to-date and factually correct, whether that be blog posts, emails, social media posts, Facebook ads, eCommerce product descriptions, or things like image and video generation, Garg insists.
When asked about business projections for the chatbot, Garg says, “We already have 1 million+ users and by 2023, we are aiming to 5X that number. We believe that by the end of 2023, Writesonic will become a go-to platform for content creators and digital marketers.”
The company has ambitious plans to research and develop new features that solve different use cases like AI video generation, AI PowerPoint generation, and more, making it a comprehensive AI writing and content creation platform to help businesses maximize their publishing efforts.
Google’s alternative
It is noteworthy that Google has announced its own conversational bot-LaMDA-in 2021. So far, it has not delivered the product reportedly due to the challenges of inaccuracy posed by the model.
Meanwhile, rival Microsoft Corp. is betting big on ChatGPT and in discussions to invest as much as $10 billion more in OpenAI. Microsoft has previously invested about $1 billion in OpenAI. It’s also working to add ChatGPT to its Bing search engine, seeking an edge on Google's dominant search offering.
Perhaps we could see Google rolling out LaMDA very soon.
Twitter Blue: What does the badge of authenticity mean for brands?
Twitter Blue will be an avenue to identify audience behaviour. While this is key for brands to increase their engagement, it also opens up a lot of possibilities for advertisers, opine experts
By Nilanjana Basu | Jan 12, 2023 8:37 AM | 5 min read
The latter half of last year saw Twitter making headlines almost every day. The saga, which began in April 2022, has now led to several changes on the social media site – one of them being the launch of the subscription model. Elon Musk now dons the mantle of being the first to introduce Twitter Blue to users, despite attracting a fair share of criticism for the controversial takeover.
So, what is Twitter Blue and how does it impact users? According to Twitter’s blog page, “Twitter Blue is an opt-in, paid subscription that adds a blue checkmark to your account and offers early access to select features, like Edit Tweet.” Twitter Blue also gives one the option to upload videos for a longer duration of up to 60 minutes.
Accordingly, there is another section called Twitter Blue for Business that has been introduced to a select few brands as of now. “As a Twitter Blue for Business subscriber, a company can link any number of their affiliated individuals, businesses and brands to their account. When they do, affiliated accounts will get a small badge of their parent company's profile picture next to their blue or gold checkmark,” the Twitter page says.
This could mean that companies and brands can make a community, maybe even post about paid partnerships through these badges and much more. It is still uncertain though as to what the pricing range would be for this feature. But either way, the real question is, how does it impact brands and advertisers? When this feature rolls out, what can brands do to make the most of this new feature? Experts shared their views about this new feature and what utility does it have for brands.
Impact for Brands
According to Hareesh Tibrewala, Joint CEO of Mirum India, “Twitter Blue for Business is a good idea. It provides legitimacy to the brands’ Twitter handles. And for the consumer, it ensures that the content that they are consuming is authentic. On Twitter it is very easy to create parody accounts or accounts with misleadingly similar names, so Twitter for Business is a sound idea. The challenge is how will Twitter validate the legitimacy of the handle, once lots of business start opting for the same. Manually authenticating each and every request is going to be time-consuming.”
Shares views on how audience segmentation provided by Twitter Blue’s features would benefit advertisers, Kosal Malladi, Vice President, Madison Loop, says: “Twitter is clearly trying to open up new revenue models to support the business. Blue tick was a vanity metric; Twitter Blue is making the vanity metric more accessible. The implication of making any vanity metric accessible is that it steadily loses the vanity value. Hence Twitter is giving more features to Twitter Blue users, thereby making it a subscription/premium offering. Twitter Blue of Business is a similar effort. The complete details of this are yet to be revealed.”
Another benefit that Twitter would see, according to Malladi, is audience segmentation. “Now, Twitter will have one more avenue to identify audience behaviour. And this opens up a lot of possibilities for advertisers.”
But Malladi also has a word of caution for brands since the feature is new and the Indian audience for it is also limited. “Any platform will take time to build audience intelligence, and hence deliver results.”
Sabiha Khan, Head of Strategy- Digital Experience, Dentsu Creative India, shared more on how the blue tick will help businesses with authenticity. “Twitter Blue for Business might really help brands, especially those with a group presence, though it remains to be seen how it gets rolled out. Many businesses tend to struggle with the decision of one handle versus multiple handles based on geographies or product lines, and this badge seems like an interesting solution to help establish connection and authenticity. Of course, the support towards longer videos is also something brands will find useful. The prioritisation of tweets too may help from a response management POV.”
Sharing a different perspective was Lloyd Mathias, Business Strategist and Angel Investor, who has his doubts about the feature but believes the blue tick will help brands find a niche audience. “Twitter Blue users will be the ones desperately seeking the blue tick mark of validation. I’m not certain how valuable brand custodians will find these users until they grow into a significant number of users. However, given that these are paid, ‘premium’ users, brands may over time like to prioritize them for more premium offerings much like how television advertisers used the HD channel feeds to target more niche premium viewers.”
Karan Taurani of Elara Capital says Twitter Blue can be a great space for businesses to diversify their customer targeting. “You will see a lot of reverse marketing and partnership-led kind of stuff happening on Twitter as well, which was earlier limited only to Instagram. In platforms like Twitter, there's a lot of serious business involvement as well. So, I think if there's stability in the key norms, in terms of the tick mark, in terms of how the partnerships are to be done, I think there is a good potential for a lot of growth coming in from that business side.”
Taurani also believes that the subscription model can benefit both Twitter and the brands advertising on it. “I think this space would be used more in terms of a lot of formal announcements, right from actors and celebrities to other more serious announcements, more serious partnerships.”
OMG India launches OMNI Auto ROI Vault
The new offering is a repository of more than 500 econometric models based on OMG's ROI-based approach
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 1:02 PM | 3 min read
Omnicom Media Group (OMG) India has announced the launch of the OMNI Auto ROI Vault, a market-leading and powerful repository spanning 500+ econometric models built on the back of Omnicom Media Group’s extensive ROI-based approach and industry-leading work with automobile clients in India and around the world. With a dominant market share in the auto category in India, OMG manages over 34% of the Indian auto industry’s media mandate.
As a part of the agency’s focus on making media spending’s impact on revenue a focus, and by extension long-term business growth, the Auto ROI Vault enables automotive players on the global stage to make nuanced decision-making – a cut above many traditional industry frameworks, and one that shines a light on unlocking true revenue potential and sustainable growth. Data-driven attribution continues to be a priority at Omnicom Media Group and the auto category is just the beginning. One can expect more categories in the near future.
OMNI is Omnicom Group’s people-based precision marketing and insights platform, designed to identify and define personalized consumer experiences at scale across creative, media, CRM as well as other Omnicom practice areas. With the launch of the Auto ROI Vault, OMNI now allows for the ability to precisely curate investment planning and channel plans for both short-term and long-term payoffs for auto brands. Across Omnicom Media Group’s agencies – OMD and PHD, teams can calibrate and optimize investment plans and effective allocation of budgets based on the potential of media spends to generate revenue.
In a market that is in a state of constant flux, combined with increased competition, it becomes imperative for marketers today to analyze metrics tracking, lead generation, conversion, sales and more. Businesses need to adapt and evolve and be able to adjust media budgets with high precision, enabling a rigorous marketing strategy focusing on the big picture - revenue. Traditional ways of estimating and setting media budgets, using a combination of Share of Market/Share of Voice ratios or Advertising to Sales ratios, prove challenging when it comes to getting an accurate picture of the impact of marketing efforts on business functions like customer service, sales and overall revenue impact and this is where the ROI Vault comes in.
Featuring a collection of 500+ models curated for Auto OEMs specifically across 20+ markets; with India being one of the key emerging markets featured in it, the OMNI Auto ROI vault empowers clients to reach the desired revenue objective by allocating budget wisely across various channels, benchmarking of categories to measure the performance and predicting models for future sales and revenue – thereby enabling them to focus on the eventual business generated and not just interim media variables.
Kartik Sharma, Group CEO of Omnicom Media Group India, said, “OMG’s data-led approach delivers on our ambitions of exceeding the needs of our clients, being their most trusted partner on their journey of transformation and being able to uncover business-led insights with a tangible impact on revenue growth. With the OMNI Auto ROI Vault’s marketing orchestration capabilities, we are primed to help brands see the effectiveness of media planning as a long-term investment rather than approaching it as yet another cost incurred. With it in our arsenal, we are uniquely positioned to focus on revenue-driven outcomes for our clients and further deliver on our promise of our transparent and client-centric approach to brand building.”
e4m-DNPA Annual Summit and Digital Impact Awards on Jan 20
The awards recognise digital innovations that have improved citizens’ lives besides promoting nation building
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 12:38 PM | 4 min read
DNPA is organising its first annual conclave in India this January 20 in New Delhi where experts from across the globe are expected to participate along with top Indian leaders and other stakeholders. Organised in association with exchange4media Group, the conclave is being institutionalised as a platform for the exchanging of ideas and thoughts, and sharing of the latest technological developments in digital media. Industry heads will also discuss regulatory or policy challenges and other issues that the media has been facing.
The day-long conference will bring together the best minds from across the world to explore the future of digital news media and the various contours of the challenges it faces. The speakers include Indian and international thought leaders from the fields of digital publishing, media regulation, competition law, technology and governance. The gathering will be graced by Indian ministers, top government officials, global thought leaders, top Indian publishers, media owners, senior editors, start-ups, technology players, business leaders, policymakers, lawyers, chambers and associations of media and industry, among others.
The conference will be followed by the e4m-DNPA Digital Impact Awards, which will recognise digital technology innovations that have improved citizens’ lives and promote national-building. The e4m-DNPA Digital Impact Awards 2023 will honour India's cutting-edge digital initiatives that deliver on-demand governance and services to citizens in various fields.
DNPA proposes to give awards for the best use of digital media and takes this opportunity to celebrate achievers and innovators who made a difference. The categories are as follows:
- Best Use of Digital Media for Human Resource Development & Education
- Best Use of Digital Media for Health
- Best Use of Digital Media for Financial Reforms
- Best Use of Digital Media for Sustainability and Environment Protection
- Best Use of Digital Media to Promote Ease of Business
- Best Use of Digital Media for Governance & Administrative Reforms
- Best Use of Digital Media for Women & Child Welfare Reforms
- Best Use of Digital Media for Ease of Living
The awardees have been selected by an eminent jury led by Sunil Arora, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India & Secretary Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, GoI. The jury members are S Ravi, Former Chairman, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) & Managing Partner, Ravi Rajan & Company, Chairman, TFCI, Aruna Sharma, Former Secretary, Ministry of IT & Electronic, Government of India, Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, BW & exchange4media, Sanjay Dwivedi, Director General, Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Ashish Bhasin, Co-Founder & Chairman, RD & X Network, Dr Jagdish Mitra, Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Growth, Tech Mahindra.
The event is being organised under the aegis of Digital News Publishers Association of India (DNPA), an apex association of the digital arms of India's top 17 new publishers from Print & Electronic Media. They include Dainik Jagran, Dainik Bhaskar, The Indian Express, Malayala Manorama, Eenadu Television, India Today, Amar Ujala, Hindustan Times, Zee Media, ABP Network, Lokmat, Times of India , NDTV, Express Network, Mathrubhumi, The Hindu and Network 18. The event is being curated by exchange4media Group.
At the e4m-DNPA Annual Summit, Rajeev Chandrasekar Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology, will deliver the opening address. The other participants and speakers include Paul Fletcher, Member of Parliament, Australia Former Minister of Communications, Australia, who will speak on Australia’s Law on Technology Platforms and News Publishers, Sri Sukumar, Editor-in-Chief, Hindustan Times, Apurva Chandra, Secretary Ministry Of information & Broadcasting, Government of India, Neelesh Misra, influencer, writer and Managing Head of Gaon Connection Digital platform, CEOs and Managing Editors and Digital Content heads of DNPA members, Anurradha Prasad, Chairman & MD, BAG Films and News24, Pierre Petillaut - Managing Director, ADIG France (EU), Owen Meredith, UK CEO, News Media Association, Deloitte, top law firms, Arvind Gupta Co-Founder and Head, Digital India Foundation.
The conclave will also see the gathering of top leadership of start-ups and new age digital economy players like Bharat Matrimony, Map my India, senior officials of the Government of India from MEITY, I&B, media personalities, young celebrity influencers and actors like Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon.
MeitY likely to discuss gaming rules with schools, PTA members
As per reports, the meeting is to be held this week
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 9:49 AM | 1 min read
The Ministry of Electronics and IT is likely to meet school and parent-teacher associations this week to discuss draft gaming rules, media reports say.
The discussion will also focus on the impact of gaming on kids and the need to curtain time spent on the same.
Ministry officials are also considering to meet doctors and policy groups.
The central government recently proposed self-regulation and mandatory player verification for online gaming companies to exercise due diligence.
'Providing IPL content for free will push Jio Cinema’s subscriber base toward new records'
A report by Elara Capital claims streaming free IPL will enable Jio Cinema to cross-sell other content offerings and assist with mobile subscriber retention
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 10, 2023 6:58 PM | 3 min read
Hours after exchange4media publsihed a story about Sports18 deciding to air IPL free on the Jio app, Elara Capital has come out with a report claiming that providing IPL content-free could have a negative impact on TV advertising and on TV medium consumption.
In the report Senior Vice President Karan Taurani has shared, “As per media reports (exchange4media.com) Jio Cinema will offer free IPL content on its app. Providing IPL content-free could have a negative impact on TV advertising and on TV medium consumption, given 1) digital is a better platform for this content as it is available free vs TV where it is subscription-based and 2) it will attract a larger audience vs Hotstar in the past, which charged a subscription fee for its platform. On the other hand, advantages of the TV medium remain 1) its mass viewership and reach, 2) cheaper cable average revenue per user (ARPU) as 95% of the market uses bundles & does not subscribe a la carte, 3) largescale advertisers, such as FMCG, autos and telecom, which allocate sizeable budgets for mass campaigning on TV, and 4) sports is viewed in large groups on TV, which too augurs well. The Smart TV proposition may be a threat for linear TV only in the medium term, as penetration of the former is low at 10%; this can scale up with the rise in broadband penetration,” stated the Elara Diet Report.
“In our view, it will be difficult for Viacom18-Jio Cinema to recover even 30-40% of its content acquisition cost via the digital route, if the content is free at least in the near term (over the next two years); however, in the medium to long term, due to 1) the change in consumption habits on digital media and 2) growing Smart TV penetration, there is the possibility of their digital ad revenue scaling up, but it may still continue to be much lower as compared to TV medium ad revenue (IPL),” claims Taurani.
“Providing free IPL also would have a negative impact on India’s over the top (OTT) market, as ARPU may drop down further or remain stable in a market where most OTT platforms are already available at cheap prices vs global averages (for e.g., Netflix and Amazon have the lowest pricing in India). The domestic OTT market was already having a tough time, given fragmentation and high content cost. Lower visibility on ARPU would add to its concerns."
"Further, from Jio’s standpoint, this would push Jio Cinema’s subscriber base toward new records, as they may start to compete with the likes of YouTube India, which has a monthly average user (MAU) base of 520mn, the largest in India. It would further help Jio Cinema to cross-sell its other content offerings and assist with mobile subscriber retention. This, in turn, can help Jio Cinema compete with social media platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram as well as YouTube, which has an 80% share in India’s video advertising segment, apart from mere broadcaster OTT platforms, which have a smaller share. The surge in advertising video on demand (AVOD) user base also augurs well for programmatic advertisers, such as Affle India, as there is a potential for higher conversions on homegrown OTT apps with a larger user base, rather than YouTube and social media apps owned by global giants,” explained Taurani
Telcos ad venture: EU body to decide on approval by early next month
As per reports, the move by telecom companies is being seen as an attempt to compete with tech giants
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 10, 2023 1:30 PM | 1 min read
Telcos like Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica and Vodafone will get to know by February 10 if they can set up a joint advertising venture to take on the big tech companies.
Competition enforcers are set to give their verdict early next month, media reports have said.
On January 6, the telecom companies sought approval from anti-trust watchdog.
This is being seen as an attempt to compete with the big tech companies like Meta and Google.
The advertising venture is meant to provide "privacy-led, digital identification solutions", the commission is reported to have said.
Interactive Avenues wins the digital creative mandate of Vim
The agency won this mandate through a highly competitive pitch process and will handle the account through their Mumbai office
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 3:40 PM | 1 min read
Interactive Avenues, a Reprise network company and the digital arm of Mediabrands India, has won the digital creative mandate for Hindustan Unilever Limited’s dishwash brand – Vim. The agency won this mandate through a highly competitive pitch process and will handle the account through their Mumbai office.
Interactive Avenues’ mandate includes amplifying the brand’s social media presence, managing their e-commerce content, and delivering cutting edge creatives and digital video commercials.
Amardeep Singh, CEO, Interactive Avenues, added, “As a market category, dishwash typically has a low-involvement footprint online. We will leverage best-in-class strategies to shape impactful conversations for the brand and take their digital story to the next level.”
Interactive Avenues is a full-service digital marketing company with offices in Mumbai (headquarters), Gurgaon, Bangalore, Chennai and Kolkata.
