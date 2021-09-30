Warner Music Group forges strategic partnership with JetSynthesys 

US-headquartered multinational entertainment and record label conglomerate Warner Music Group (WMG) and new age digital entertainment and technology company JetSynthesys have come together to announce an exclusive strategic partnership. With this association, JetSynthesys becomes WMG’s official India partner for all things related to music label licensing and acquisition, artist management, event management, original content creation across music, short videos and films, along with mobile gaming and esports. Additionally, JetSynthesys, which has a global foray in gaming, digital entertainment, and interest-based social community platforms, will invest INR 200 crores into the Indian entertainment sector over the next three years to ramp up its foothold in the space further.

Speaking about the development, Perez-Soto Alfonso Javier, President Emerging Markets, Warner Music Group said, “India is one of the strongest emerging markets globally when it comes to entertainment, across formats and verticals. Valued at around INR 15 Bn in 2020, the Indian music industry itself is estimated to reach INR 23 Bn by the end of 2023 according to recent industry reports. JetSynthesys has shown remarkable growth in the last few years, especially in gaming and esports and digital products and platforms. They have a keen understanding of the Indian market, also bringing incredible creativity and technical proficiency to the table, and we couldn’t have asked for a better partner to strengthen our foray into the country.”

“We are excited to join forces with Warner Music Group and become their partner for the Indian market. With a strong pulse over the changing consumer preferences and behaviour when it comes to entertainment, together we aim to strengthen the ecosystem and contribute to the proliferating industry by catering to the rising demand for newer entertainment avenues. Through this partnership, we also aim to bolster our offerings at JetSynthesys’ Global Music Junction, taking it to the next level”, said Rajan Navani, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, JetSynthesys.

“Warner Music Group made its official foray into India last year and we’ve been working on building our presence in the country since then. The association with JetSynthesys comes at a rather opportune moment when the Indian music industry, and the entertainment space in general, is on an unprecedented growth spree. As one of the top three names in the music entertainment space globally, WMG is always on the lookout for innovating and growing the space further. The association with JetSynthesys not only helps us bolster the music space in India but also get dynamic high-interest verticals like gaming and esports into our fold”, said Jay Mehta, Managing Director, Warner Music, South Asia.

Commenting on the development, Rajkumar Singh, CEO, Global Music Junction Pvt. Ltd. (JetSynthesys’ digital entertainment venture and one of the leading vernacular music labels in the country) said, “The Indian entertainment industry has always been a bustling space and the pandemic has offering it a further shot in the arm. Through this association and capital infusion, we aim to build the ecosystem further, strengthen existing forms of entertainment and also create newer formats. Most importantly, this will help us make Global Music Junction an even stronger entity in the vernacular music space and also scale JetSynthesys’ digital entertainment arm further.”

With a concerted focus across gaming, digital entertainment, JetSynthesys has, in a short span of time since its launch, seen exponential growth and been the usherer of many category firsts. Over the years, JetSynthesys has become a leading name in the gaming category, particularly known for developing mobile games with high fidelity and network play. It’s known for its global publishing partnerships with the likes of WWE, Square Enix and Hollywood film Passengers and Floyd Mayweather. Post acquiring Nautilus Mobile and therefore Real Cricket, JetSynthesys is also the #1 skill-based cricket gaming franchise in the world with 120 Mn+ downloads and 1.2 crore+ monthly active users. In addition to developing cutting edge and popular games in-house, JetSynthesys is the co-founder of India’s most successful e-sports company, Nodwin Gaming. To build esports at the grassroot level, JetSynthesys recently acquired Chennai-based Skyesports to form Jet Skyesports Gaming Pvt. Ltd.

The brand is also known for its deep tech stacks in new technologies like AI, Blockchain, AR/VR/MR and quantum computing. In the social community arena, along with 100MB, JetSynthesys is also home to ThinkRight.me, India’s leading meditation and mindfulness app; AnyDay Money, a well-known fintech platform for advance salary formed in association with Adar Poonawalla; JobDost, a platform providing access to grey & blue-collar jobs in multiple cities across India; and SonicJobs, UK’s #1 hiring portal for blue-collared jobs.

With offices in Japan, UK, EU, US and India, JetSynthesys boasts of the best-in-class technical and creative talent, striving to create and connect digital ecosystems globally.

