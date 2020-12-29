Wakefit.co bids a befitting goodbye to 2020’ with quirky Qawwali

As a tumultuous year comes to a close, the trials and tribulations of 2020 was encapsulated in a funny, witty and topical video by sleep and home solutions company, Wakefit.co. The video, which has amassed more than 1.6 million views across the internet in three days, came at an opportune time to wrap up the highs, the lows, the untoward surprises and the eventful twists of 2020 and resonates with what people went through during the year.

The video was a raging success among netizens, as it struck an instant chord with people whose lives have been turned upside down due to the pandemic and being cooped up at home. Using the hashtag, #BhaadMeinJaa2020, some claimed that it captured the emotions of the year aptly while others declared it was the best video of 2020. The video reached more than 13 million people across social media within three days.

Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Director and Co-founder of Wakefit.co, said on the release and success of the video, “We really wanted to sum up 2020 on a lighter note and give people something to chuckle about after a grueling few months this year. We created an independent YouTube channel called Home Time and released this video, which is our way of bidding 2020 goodbye once and for all. At Wakefit.co, we believe in creating content that makes people smile while also bringing to light the need for sleep and home wellness. We are thrilled to have received such an overwhelming response for our video from netizens.”

Wakefit.co recently raised Series B funding of INR 185 crores from Verlinvest and Sequoia Capital India and plans to bolster its expansion plans in the year to come. The company will also double down on its marketing wherewithal and continue to create content that adds value to the lives of its consumers.