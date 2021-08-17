Visa launches ‘Bring India Home’ to support artisans & small businesses to go digital

In line with its global commitment to support over 50 million small businesses go digital, Visa, today launched ‘Bring India Home’ (BIH) - a digital platform to help local artisans and small businesses from across 17 Indian states to go digital. The platform will help these small business owners attract new consumers and incentivize consumers for shopping digitally across the platform. Visa will also conduct instructional sessions to familiarize these businesses with the nuances of digital payments as well as digital marketing techniques.

Launching the initiative, TR Ramachandran, Group Country Manager, India, and South Asia, Visa, said “Small businesses are hugely important to creating jobs in the economy and employ over 100 million people across India alone. With the pandemic shifting consumer spends online, ‘Bring India Home’ will help Indian small businesses to go digital, expand their product reach as also allow millions of online Indian consumers to explore unique, Made-in-India products from local artisans and communities.”

BIH follows Visa’s recent partnership with iFundWomen to support women entrepreneurs in India and reflects Visa’s distinct leaning from a corporate purpose and business perspective too. From building dedicated small business hubs to launching a public campaign such as #WhereYouShopMatters that focuses on local communities; Visa has actively endorsed and supported small business communities around the world in recent times. Besides a global commitment to help 50 million small businesses across the world go digital over the next three years, Visa Foundation has also made a $200 million commitment to help small and minority-owned firms globally, particularly firms owned by women.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)