Video streaming platform aha drives incremental subscriptions with Paytm Ads

The Telugu streaming platform achieved a remarkable 50% rise in subscriptions through its collaboration with Paytm Ads

Media Brief and Opportunity

aha is an exclusive Telugu on-demand video streaming platform. Their extensive content library includes movies, original web series, and shows across genres catering to Telugu audiences.

With cinemas being shut and no movies releasing in theatres due to the pandemic, aha had an opportunity to increase their user base and subscriptions.

With 600 MN registered users, 150 MN monthly active users and 20 MN movie watching audiences, Paytm has a significant reach among aha’s ideal target audience. Paytm’s transactional data coupled with the ability to create custom cohorts made it the top choice for aha’s media mix.

Campaign Objective

The campaign aimed at driving incremental subscriptions by growing visibility and reach among its Telugu audience and increasing penetration in tier 3 and 4 cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Here’s what the results look like:

Strategy & Execution

A rich mix of media formats was curated and deployed for aha by experimenting with multiple new approaches and ad formats.

In-house Display Inventory: Premium and clutter-free visibility was provided on Paytm’s valued properties such as homepage and post transaction screens.





Premium and clutter-free visibility was provided on Paytm’s valued properties such as homepage and post transaction screens. Scratch Card Post Transaction: An industry-first innovation, for aha, was made via scratch cards to drive maximum voucher redemption for its annual subscription and had a reach of 2 MN users. aha discount codes were sent to users transacting across the Paytm ecosystem.





An industry-first innovation, for aha, was made via scratch cards to drive maximum voucher redemption for its annual subscription and had a reach of 2 MN users. aha discount codes were sent to users transacting across the Paytm ecosystem. Subscription Service: aha was the second partner to use Paytm’s newly introduced subscription service to drive its annual subscription. The new feature allows users to buy & manage their subscriptions on Paytm and get exciting cashbacks.

To help aha amplify their market launch, Paytm Ads created several custom cohorts that were based on users’ past transaction history.

Below are the cohorts that emerged as the most relevant for aha-

Telugu movie lovers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Users who booked >5 Telugu movie tickets on Paytm

Genre-based targeting for Telugu rom-com or comedy

Star cast-centric targeting of Allu Arjun or Mahesh Babu fans

Users who use Paytm in Telugu Paytm Mall Transacting Audience

Users with spends >Rs. 1000 on Paytm Mall

Transacting Audiences

Users having a minimum wallet balance of Rs. 5000

Average transaction size of Rs 1,000.

