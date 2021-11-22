Video sharing platform Lomotif officially launches in India

Short-format video-sharing social networking platform Lomotif has made its official entry into India. Ted Fansworth, Chairman and Co-founder of ZASH Global Media and Entertainment Corporation, spearheaded the launch in New Delhi. On this occasion, the app also unveiled Lomotif India, a brand-new channel. Users can also participate in Lomotif India's weekly challenges by posting their videos to win amazing prizes. Founded by Singapore-based Paul Yang, Lomotif was acquired by ZASH earlier this year. Its patent technology allows users to immerse themselves in a super-engaging reel format of content.

A home for creators since 2014, Lomotif has grown worldwide as a grassroots social community with dedicated users spanning from Asia to Latin America, West Africa to the U.S. Lomotif is one of the fastest-growing video-sharing social networking platforms with more than 225 million app installations across 200+ countries and is available in more than 300 languages. More than 10 billion atomic clips have been used to create in excess of 740+ million videos on the platform since launch. With pre-build editing and mixing available and constant endeavours by the app creators to localise content for the Indian audience, we sure have a winner materializing.

Speaking about the launch, Ted Farnsworth, Chairman and Co-founder of ZASH Global Media and Entertainment Corporation said, “We are grateful for the huge support that India has extended to Lomotif. Our user interest here is immense. We are happy to be present in this thriving space filled with talent and creativity. Lomo is synonymous with having a good time, and I hope our new Lomotif India channel will encourage people to create more interesting content. There are several plans, more features that we will be launching in the country in the coming times. We invite everyone wholeheartedly to be a part of our journey. The idea is to open up a space that allows people to create something new, fresh and mind-blowing.”



In an earlier interaction with exchange4media, Lomotif Founder & CEO Paul Yang had said that the platform will be soft-launched in India with a view to understand the consumer trends in the market. "No, we don’t think that we are late in entering the Indian market. In fact, we believe that this is the right time to enter the Indian market and share the space with other industry players. The short video space is ever-evolving and growing at an incredible rate. The increase in demand for online content viewing, the potential it offers, and the increasing popularity amongst GenZ audiences and millennials in the country have played an instrumental role in driving forward growth and taking the sector to further heights. The industry is huge and players with unique and practically useful feature sets will stand the test of time," Yang had said.



He had further stated that Lomotif, as a platform, will provide global access to Indian content creators. "Along with exposure to international trends, Lomotif’s patent technology and the “multi-clip” algorithm available on the application, will allow them to create reel-like videos to better attract and engage with newer and larger audiences. We also expect social commerce to grow exponentially, and we will also consider a bunch of revenue streams for Lomotif and the creators - like pay-walled content and also partnering with corporate players in India for direct advertisements as well as letting them engage more easily with the creators on the platform."

Yang had also said that Lomotif will invest aggressively in India. "We are going pretty aggressively, with respect to the Indian market. Along with investing a substantial amount of funds, we have already made some senior-level acquisitions that we will be announcing soon. In addition to that, our teams are also working on the localisation of music and content, as well as their curation with creators and influencers from different streams."

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)