Valentine’s Gift from Amazon Prime Video: Stream 6 special titles for FREE on the service

It’s time to cuddle up and feel that warm and fuzzy feeling of love as Amazon Prime Video today announced that the streaming service will be offering free streaming of six shows on the occasion of Valentine’s festivities. Starting from February 13, 2021 until February 16, 2021 (midnight to midnight), Non-Prime members can access all the episodes of six much-loved titles —Made in Heaven, Bandish Bandits, Panchayat , Four More Shots Please! (Season 1 and Season 2), Hostel Daze and Zakir Khan’s stand-up special Haq Se Single for free. Grab a popcorn, sit back and watch these binge-worthy shows with your loved ones.

Made in Heaven (Shobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur) and Four More Shots Please! (Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gaagroo, Kirti Kulhari and Bani J) recently made noise when both shows were nominated for the prestigious 2020 International Emmy® Awards. While Four More Shots Please! received a nomination in the Best Comedy Series category, actor Arjun Mathur was nominated in the category of Best Performance by an Actor.

Bandish Bandits, starring newbies Shreya Chaudhary and Ritwik Bhowmik, received plaudits for bringing back the Hindustani Classical music back on India’s map. Panchayat narrates the story of a young engineering-graduate, played by Jitendra Kumar who lands up a job as a secretary of a panchayat in a remote village of Uttar Pradesh. The show also stars Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav.

Starring Nikhil Vijay, Adarsh Gourav, Shubham Gaur, and Luv, Hostel Daze takes us through the adventures of four college boys, who live in a hostel of an engineering college in India. In Haq Se Single, stand-up special Zakir's narrative takes the viewers through his own journey of becoming the ultimate #SakhtLaunda. The guy who's survived rejection, love, heartbreaks and adulthood - who's single and proud of it!

Stream for free - https://www.primevideo.com/region/eu/storefront/ref=atv_me_in-_c_5KND5n_J3N2mX_1_1?contentType=merch&contentId=INFree&merchId=INFree

