UIDAI to withdraw tender for Social Media Surveillance Hub: TMC MP Mahua Moitra

Moitra who recently moved the Supreme Court against the amended Citizenship Act tweeted about the development

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 2:02 PM
Mahua Moitra

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra who had recently moved the Supreme Court against the amended Citizenship Act has tweeted that in response to her petition the UIDAI has told the Supreme Court that they are withdrawing tender for the Social Media Surveillance Hub and that it is not planning to float any more in the near future.

The video of her first speech in the Lok Sabha regarding the same issue had also gone viral on social media.

Huge victory today- on my petition UIDAI tells Supreme Court they are withdrawing tender for intended Social Media Surveillance Hub and says not planning to float any more in near future. Thank you @DrAMSinghvi

