Twitter unveils ‘Edit Tweet’ button

Twitter has rolled out an editing option that is being currently tested and will be soon available on the platform. In a blog, the microblogging site said that it’s true that ‘Edit Tweet’ is being tested by its team internally. The test will then be initially expanded to Twitter Blue subscribers in the coming weeks.

Given that this is their most requested feature to date, they wanted to both update people on their progress and give them a heads up that everyone will be able to see if a Tweet has been edited.

if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button



this is happening and you'll be okay — Twitter (@Twitter) September 1, 2022

Twitter has claimed that the logic behind introducing this new feature in that the edit option is to allow users to fix typo errors and edit tags in a shorter period.

However, this feature is not absolute. It consists of some rules regarding editing a tweet. Tweets can be edited a few times in the 30 minutes following the publication.

Edited tweets will overtly appear to the users along with an icon, timestamp, and label, so it is clear to readers that the original tweet has been modified. If a user taps on the label, it will take viewers to the tweet's edit history, which includes the original tweet. Twitter mentioned in its blog that for context, the time limit and version history play an important role. They help protect the integrity of the conversation and create a publicly accessible record of what was said. According to Twitter, the test will be localised to a single country at first and expand as Twitter learns and observes how people use the Edit Tweet option.

Mitesh Kothari, CCO, White Rivers Media, said: “To err is human; to edit divine! The 'Edit' button is going to be a great way to ensure that brands, renowned personalities, and official sources share error-free content. Having said that, brands must be mindful of how they use the feature as they could receive backlash for changing the original conversation with significant edits.”

Amlan Pati, an independent marketer, said: “The idea behind it could have been to not lose the essence of Twitter in complete, which stands for being fast and relevant. So, a 30-min window is good enough to identify and correct any communication error.”

Pati further said that it has been the most awaited feature for users on Twitter since its inception. “There is a need for this feature as there is always a chance that you have done a typo or missed tagging a handle, and Twitter being a high engagement platform, any deleting and reposting the tweet will lead to loss of engagement and curtailed reach.”

“The edit button is being provided to only Twitter Blue users, which is a premium subscription-based service of Twitter. These are additional levers to monetize the platform and keep it free for a large section of users. This feature is not restricted to verified users and is available to all with the Twitter blue subscription. However, it is currently available in limited geographies,” he added.

Edit Button Costs $4.99

The new feature has not yet been opened to all users. Twitter Blue users will be accessing the feature now at the cost of $4.99. It means that charges are imposed on using this feature by blue users. The function is available for users in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Besides, the feature is a substantial development to the micro-blogging platform after the character count for a tweet was increased to 280.

Some Wary

Tech experts have, however, expressed their worries over the edit button on Twitter. It is being said that the ‘Edit Button’ feature is more appreciated by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. An analysis done by James Clayton, Reporter at North American Technology, said: “Twitter says it is already working on an edit button before Elon Musk was appointed to its board, but Elon Musk has played a vital role in making the process faster. Elon Musk conducted a poll on whether there should be an edit button on Twitter and the poll turned out favorable which is further been taken seriously by Parag Agrawal, CEO of Twitter.”

The company looks forward to examining the ways the feature impacts the style of writing a post and how users get engaged with such tweets. Twitter added in its blog, that they are hoping, with the availability of edited tweets, tweeting will feel more approachable and less stressful. People would be able to participate in the conversation in a way that makes sense to everyone.

