Twitter to shut down Fleets

The ephemeral tweet format being abolished just eight months after launch

Merely eight months after its launch, Twitter is shutting down ephemeral tweet format Fleets. The format is being abolished due to low usage, according to media reports.

Starting August 3, instead of Fleet, users will see live audio chat rooms at the top of their timeline.

“We hoped Fleets would help more people feel comfortable joining the conversation on Twitter,” Ilya Brown, Twitter’s vice president of product, reportedly said in a statement. “But, in the time since we introduced Fleets to everyone, we haven’t seen an increase in the number of new people joining the conversation with Fleets like we hoped.”

we're removing Fleets on August 3, working on some new stuff



we're sorry or you're welcome — Twitter (@Twitter) July 14, 2021

The decision to shut down Fleets has come as a surprise as just last month Twitter started testing ads between fleets.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)