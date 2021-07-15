Twitter to shut down Fleets

The ephemeral tweet format being abolished just eight months after launch

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jul 15, 2021 2:13 PM
twitter

Merely eight months after its launch, Twitter is shutting down ephemeral tweet format Fleets. The format is being abolished due to low usage, according to media reports.

Starting August 3, instead of Fleet, users will see live audio chat rooms at the top of their timeline.

 “We hoped Fleets would help more people feel comfortable joining the conversation on Twitter,” Ilya Brown, Twitter’s vice president of product, reportedly said in a statement. “But, in the time since we introduced Fleets to everyone, we haven’t seen an increase in the number of new people joining the conversation with Fleets like we hoped.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Digital marketing Twitter Fleets Internet advertising internet advertising India digital digital news digital ad Ad campaign campaign digital advertising digital ad campaign digital campaign digital India digital media
Show comments
You May Also Like
SportsKeeda

With sports legends & journalists on panel, Sportskeeda gears up for Tokyo Olympics 2020
2 hours ago

Inshorts

Inshorts raises fresh funding of $60 mn from Vy Capital, existing investors
2 hours ago

SPNI

Sony inks content partnerships with Twitter, FB for India's overseas tours of SL, Eng
4 hours ago