Twitter tests ‘shop’ feature on tweets
The new Twitter card format comprises product details, shop name, product pricing and 'shop' button
Microblogging platform Twitter has tested an e-commerce feature that will allow users to shop from tweets. The tech company has tested a new Twitter card format that comprises a “shop” button, integrating all product details directly into the tweet.
It will include details like product name, shop name and product pricing.
The feature could play a bigger role with the rollout of “Super Follow” feature, which will give users perks like newsletters, exclusive content, badge and other discounts for following certain accounts. It could potentially play a part in Twitter’s efforts to become a creator platform.
