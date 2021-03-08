Twitter tests ‘shop’ feature on tweets

The new Twitter card format comprises product details, shop name, product pricing and 'shop' button

Updated: Mar 8, 2021 12:48 PM
Microblogging platform Twitter has tested an e-commerce feature that will allow users to shop from tweets. The tech company has tested a new Twitter card format that comprises a “shop” button, integrating all product details directly into the tweet.

It will include details like product name, shop name and product pricing.

The feature could play a bigger role with the rollout of “Super Follow” feature, which will give users perks like newsletters, exclusive content, badge and other discounts for following certain accounts. It could potentially play a part in Twitter’s efforts to become a creator platform.

