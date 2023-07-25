Twitter goes live with ‘X’
The new logo, which replaces the iconic blue bird, is a white "X" against a black background
Twitter has gone live with its new logo - X.
Musk and CEO Linda Yaccarino posted a photo of the Twitter headquarters sporting the new logo.
Our headquarters tonight pic.twitter.com/GO6yY8R7fO— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2023
This is being seen as part of Elon Musk merging Twitter with X Corp.
The new logo is a white "X" against a black background.
According to Musk, the terms tweeting and tweets will now be replaced by "x's".
Musk announced on Sunday that the iconic logo of the bluebird will now be replaced by "X". He tweeted, "And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds."
'India among the most heterogeneous markets in terms of delivering brand message'
At the e4m iDAC conference, experts discussed how brands leverage nano influencers and decentralised communication to take brand messages to the audience in the hinterlands
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 24, 2023 12:45 PM | 5 min read
At the exchange4media Independent Digital Agency Connect Conference (iDAC) 2023, leaders across the industry deliberated on the issues concerning digital marketing, brands, and agencies. Following the standalone sessions and panel discussions, the panellists also discussed how brands are strengthening technology and digital marketing in proliferating their presence in regional markets. During the conversation, speakers also spoke about how decentralisation of communication helps brands in building a regional connection with the audience.
The panellists were: Jaison Thomas, Co-Founder & CMO, Blusteak Media, Kuntal Chatterjee, CEO, Digital Googly; Pramod Maloo, Founder & CEO of Kreative Machinez; Sayak Mukherjee, Founder & Director, Brandwizz, and Nimesh Shah, Founder, Windchimes Communications. The session was chaired by Kanchan Srivastava, Senior Assistant Editor, exchange4media Group.
Before opening the discussion, Srivastava pointed out how the digital landscape of the country has undergone a significant change in terms of audience, content, and consumption pattern, which is prominently influencing the micro and macro brands across the boundaries in catering to the niche-based audience in tier cities.
Emphasising how national and regional brands chart their marketing rule book in significantly advancing their market presence across India, Mukherjee, said, “The national brands use the 360-degree approach as compared to regional brands in taking their marketing campaigns to the different media platforms. Moreover, the regional brands due to their limited market presence subscribe to specific media platforms to convey the brand message only to the targeted audience. The linguistic and cultural diversification within India helps regional brands in building a strong presence and connects in the regional markets.”
Drawing attention to how brands prioritise their ad spend keeping all micro and macro markets at the central stage, Maloo, said, “The ad spends are generally planned based on the understanding of the brand, segmentation and simplification of the audience catered to be and comprehending the category which is supposed to be marketed.
Adding on, Shah said, “Before tapping into tier cities, the brand must be aware of the markets available for the consumers and accept & afford the market demands. Moreover, with an increased influence of targeted advertising and marketing, there has been a significant rise in nano influencers within tier cities. The village Sarpanch has now become an influencer who conveys the brand message to the local audience.”
Further elaborating on the optimisation of ad cost considering diversity, cultural variations, demography and linguistic differences at the focal point, Chatterjee, said, “The adoption of the Internet in the tier cities help brands in bringing and executing marketing and advertising tactics in micro towns to optimise the overall ad cost and maximise the ROI.”
Sayak added, “The ad budgets are comprehensively and strategically planned to target only regional audiences in a country where dialect gets changed at every kilometer.”
Differentiating micro and macro brands considering their ad budgets, Thomas said, “The big brands invest higher ad budgets signing long-term contracts of twelve months with us as compared to small brands. However, both big and small brands have different expectations and priorities when they draft their ad budgets.”
As for Maloo, Working with smaller brands is more satisfying as the ROI of the ad spends is visible not only on Excel sheets but also on clients' faces. “The small brands expect more ROI in a given period which compels us to work more effectively and efficiently with small brands.” Adding on, Mukherjee, said, “It takes time for smaller brands to put the trust in agencies to invest more on ad budgets initially but eventually they realise the importance of ROI and are willingly investing more on ads.”
Taking the discussion forward and further categorising regional and national markets in terms of communication, Mukherjee said, “With the significant rise in the deep market penetration the communication has become more decentralised.” Adding on, Maloo, said, “Brands like CRED are planning to enhance their regional presence in the upcoming festival seasons using regional communication as a core marketing strategy.”
Focusing on how the definition of creativity gets changed with every passing corner in India, Shah said, “India is one of the most heterogeneous markets in terms of delivering brand message to the diversified audience.”
Highlighting how regional brands plan their digital ad spends, Chatterjee, said, “The brands and agencies both make sure that the expected ROI from digital ad spends is coming in terms of conversion.” Mukherjee said, “We need the right Chief Marketing Officer representing the brand in rural areas."
In the concluding remarks, Thomas highlighted the fact that the rise in Internet usage across the country helps brands in strengthening their identity in regional markets. However, technological advancement is yet to be witnessed at a broader scale in developing economies like India.
“The digital market penetration in India is still in the improving phase compared to developed economies like the USA.” Said Thomas.
'In this competitive landscape, every business wants a customer-centric approach’
A panel discussion at the recently held e4m iDAC delved into the topic ‘Omnichannel Digital Experience: The Path to Value’
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 24, 2023 11:51 AM | 3 min read
The e4m The Independent Digital Agency Connect (iDAC) 2023 brought together independent agency owners, founders and leaders to share ideas, insights and best practices. One of the ‘Leader’s Discussion’ during the day-long event delved into the topic of ‘Omnichannel Digital Experience: The Path to Value’.
Anjali Malthankar, National Strategy Director & Head of Gipsi the HI + AI Insights Division, Tonic Worldwide, chaired the session that comprised Jateen Kore, Head of Digital, Wondrlab India; Mehul Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, SoCheers, and Pradeep Kumaar, CEO, Neil Patel Digital India.
Speaking on the importance of omnichannel, Kumaar said, “In this competitive landscape, every business wants to focus on a customer-centric approach. They want to feel that every customer has been focussed upon with personalisation. Hyper-personalisation would be best for all their customers. So multichannel will be acting in a silos model but when I say omnichannel, it has some kind of integrated connection, it focuses more on the customer journey, it will tell about the customer’s buying experience and retention, and we can make a customer not to feel left alone, even post-sales. A seamless experience would be much better, even for pre-sales and post-sales.”
Kore added, “We are in a hyper-connected world. People do not want to wait for long. People expect everything to be fast. In fact, people take it for granted, to the extent that any consumer across any industry would expect things to be taken care of. I think bringing the thinking of omnichannel helps achieve that. Having handled some of these experiences of transition from analogue to digital, I can safely say that a lot of self-assessment is required before you go down this journey. The importance lies somewhere between there, right? Whether the business demands it and from a consumer point of view, is it something that you are making essential? So, one has to be very clear in the direction in which you are going because it requires a lot of investment and a lot of commitment and human resources. I think I would place the importance on brands and for partners like us, who are consulting brands to go down this journey to be very clear of these aspects.”
While Gupta joked that his fellow panellists had covered most of the major points, he did mention that in today’s age, omnichannel is important from all industry standpoints to build value from a customer’s standpoint. He explained, “So, it becomes important that the customers want to know and the consumers don’t want to be bombarded and they want ease. The journey and the experience to purchase needs to be super easy and they should remember it. That helps them to come back to the brand.”
'CTV a great platform for marketing in terms of innovation, precise targeting, placements'
At the first e4m iDAC Summit 2023, industry leaders discussed the past, present and future of independent agencies in changing times
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 24, 2023 10:56 AM | 3 min read
At the inaugural edition of iDAC Summit 2023 held in Mumbai, industry leaders discussed the past, present and future of independent agencies in changing times, with Saurabh Gupta, Founder and MD, Garage Group as the session chair.
Dev Batra, Co-Founder and CEO, Lyxel&Flamingo, Manas Gulati, Co-Founder and CEO, #ARM Worldwide, Ranjeet Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO, Team Pumpkin and Shradha Agarwal, Co-Founder and CEO, Grapes delighted the audience with their deep insights in a panel discussion.
There is already enough hue and cry for first-party data, according to Batra. A quite reasonable concern that a lot of people have is around identifying or creating cohorts of behaviours, without sharing any personal information.
Gulati then addressed the main pain points of this for agencies. He believes, at times agencies over-analyse data, especially when it's measurable and when they over-analyse things, the pie gets smaller. In the entire consumer journey, the brands should care about touchpoints all across, rather than just conversions.
“A brand like Bajaj or HDFC, who have a great brand salience, don't need that amount of awareness indexing. Rather startups do. They need to reach the right set of customers, get high on the consideration set,” he added.
Coming to connected TV, the Grapes executive highlighted the role of this technology in the media landscape and how digital agencies can embrace that.
Agarwal stated we are only 25 million connected TVs as per the last survey, which is not huge considering we are a 700 million internet audience. But it's not difficult to sell the concept of marketing on CTV because it's also a great platform to see what it brings in terms of innovation, precise targeting and better placements. Hence, it is a great platform to advertise on.
Gupta then zeroed on that CTV is still TV but just measurable. But more than a connected TV, the connected experience matters. He further asked Kumar whether in future the whole consumer journey will be able to complete on connected TV, from seeing an ad to making a transaction within the TV frame.
Kumar said, “TV in its own form used to be a social experience at home, slowly giving way to personal TV on mobile phones. My daughter today watches a show on TV and then searches for clothes or things she likes on her mobile phone. There are certain applications in the US trying to solve that gap between the two devices. Amazon has tried this with Alexa and Alexa TV also.”
Today, creators are also part of larger celebrity management groups and their cost has skyrocketed. If an agency is targeting Gen-Z, then maybe an influencer works but for an FMCG product, a TV seller will make more impact. And if a creator cost one lakh earlier, they now cost five times that. This makes the client question the agency, whether a creator is even a safe bet.
Mehta then highlighted the concept of ‘single person unicorn’ that is helping brands these days. A large set of agencies are trying to figure out how to capture that set of markets, where creators can have an intersection of ROI.
Right now the entire age wants to go hyper-local and creators have a much more targeted reach. There are six R’s Mehta’s agency follows before finalising an influencer for a client, namely, reach, resonance reputation, region, relevance and ROI.
Ankush Grover, Rebel Foods, to discuss innovations in customer journeys at TechManch
Grover will present about successfully navigating the changing food and beverages landscape and adapting to new customer journeys through technology and data
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 24, 2023 9:11 AM | 1 min read
At TechManch 2023, the seventh edition of the exchange4media group’s celebration of all things technological and innovative, brand heads, media mavens, and veteran marketers will dive into the endless possibilities of emerging technologies in advertising and marketing, share insights and discuss the digital era and its future.
Among the industry’s movers and shakers sharing their valuable insights will be Ankush Grover, Co-Founder, of Rebel Foods and CEO of India BU, who will speak on ‘Innovating for Today's Changing Customer Journeys.’
Given all the rage around AI developments, the need to generate and apply consumer data and insights towards marketing and customer acquisition efforts, as well as the necessity to incorporate interactive media into content strategy is paramount for today’s digital marketer.
Grover’s presentation will be about how Rebel Foods-owned and operated Faasos brands have successfully navigated the changing food and beverages landscape and adapted to new customer journeys through technology and data.
An alumnus of NIT Jamshedpur and IIT Bombay, Grover has long nurtured an entrepreneurial zeal and has helped incubate a diverse range of businesses, projects and products. His session may well see him share how the digital marketing strategies have enabled the company to create exceptional customer experiences and remain competitive in the ever-evolving retail industry.
TechManch 2023 will be held in Mumbai on August 9 and 10.
We need to harness AI talent: Harshil Karia, Schbang
At the e4m iDAC conference, Karia, Founder, Schbang, gave his opinion on ‘Digital Marketing In 2023: The Rise of AI and What it Means for Your Strategy'
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 24, 2023 8:55 AM | 3 min read
The first edition of the exchange4media Independent Digital Agency Connect (iDAC) conference and awards saw the leadership of the country’s top independent digital agencies gather with their industry peers to celebrate each other and their achievements and discuss the issues most pertinent to advertising and marketing in the digital era.
Starting off the event, Harshil Karia, Founder, Schbang, gave his Expert Opinion on ‘Digital Marketing In 2023: The Rise of AI and What it Means for Your Strategy.’
Beginning his address with a sample of a music track generated by AI which garnered over 25 million views within a day, Karia noted, “So the truth is that AI is here, it's powerful, and it's here to stay. Now, this is an example of something that AI has created, a piece of music that earned $12000 in royalties. The AI basically took an artist’s writing style together with music to release complete tracks and you're releasing, you're getting tons of views and you're getting tons of revenues. Now that's what AI has the potential to create.”
“I'm going to switch gears a bit from AI to the absolute truth of our business. And then there's an absolute truth to our business, which is (and some people may not like what I have to say) effectively a headcount business you know, we're a margin trading and a headcount business. So, why our business works is that in our four walls each of our companies within our four walls we enable a unique environment where minds work together with a unique combination of culture and systems to enable better productivity. So effectively, why the client hires us is because we can get more productivity per individual in our four walls versus what the same individuals would be in the client's walls,” he explained.
Karia went on to address the need to harness this AI. “It's actually an opportunity for us to reimagine the way we do business, to reimagine our culture to be able to integrate AI into our culture and our systems to be able to get more efficient with AI so that we can continue to maintain on that same headcount business or 30 to 35%. More productivity with the maintenance of the 20% margin, give or take,”
Pointing out that creative agencies have always been better at harnessing talent, Karia observed it is time to do the same with AI talent. “We are all good at being able to harness talent much better than another set of people which is why we have a reason to exist in our business. You add AI into the mix and we basically have to learn how to harness this AI talent better and I specifically call it AI talent because it's got the ability to produce this for the ability to create.”
Thereby, he said, AI was useful because it's a 24/7 creatively able machine or analytically able machine. “I'm using the word able deliberately, because yes, it is creative. It has the ability to be creative, but it cannot do anything if it's not harnessed or guided by somebody. Most of the design work that you're seeing, most of the media work that you're seeing or technology we're producing, have humans sitting on top of the AI.”
Karia went on to explain why AI wasn’t a death knell in a world with 8 billion thinking, living, creating human beings but another tool in our admittedly impressive arsenal to progress further in technology, business and everyday living.
MX Player looking for funds now?
With the Amazon acquisition deal falling through, the Times Internet OTT platform is exploring ways to raise funds, say sources
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 24, 2023 9:14 AM | 1 min read
MX Player is looking for investors after its proposed acquisition deal with Amazon Prime Video fell through, sources privy to the development told e4m.
“The cash-strapped company needs funding to sustain in the streaming market, which is increasingly being competitive,” a source said.
The OTT Platform owned by Times Internet Ltd has been struggling for funds for quite some time, said people in the know. The company posted a loss of USD 97 million in FY 22, according to data obtained from Traxcn. Its annual revenue for the year stands at USD 134 million.
We reached out to Times Internet and CEO Karan Bedi for a response but did not receive them till the time of publishing this story.
The high-profile deal between Amazon Prime Video and MX Player was called off over issues with due diligence, e4m reported last week.
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/amazon-mx-player-deal-may-not-sail-through-128611.html
The price quoted by Amazon was not clear but it was reportedly around $50 million, roughly Rs 400 crore. Times Internet Ltd (TIL) acquired MX Player for an estimated $140 million or Rs 1,000 crore in 2018.
Had the deal gone through, Prime Video would have become the most significant OTT player in India in terms of consumer acquisition. Prime Video has an estimated 28 million users in India, while MX Player has nearly 78 million users.
AI in live entertainment could be the next big thing: Vasuta Agarwal, InMobi
Agarwal, Chief Business Officer, Consumer Platform Advertising, InMobi, spoke to e4m about ad monetisation, personalisation, expansion plans and more
By Kanchan Srivastava | Jul 24, 2023 8:37 AM | 6 min read
In today's hyper-connected world, consumers actively seek personalized, authentic, and interactive experiences with brands. This has sparked a surge in Smart Lock Screen (SLS), bridging the gap between brands and consumers like never before.
According to Vasuta Agarwal, Chief Business Officer, Consumer Platform Advertising, InMobi, “This transformative shift in the lock screen experience not only offers new avenues and possibilities for brands and users to explore but also transforms the lock screen from a dull, static space into a dynamic and interactive surface for consumers and brands alike.”
Vasuta is responsible for leading ad monetisation for all consumer properties of InMobi group globally. She has been with InMobi since 2012 and has worn many hats in her time from strategy to product management to business roles.
Agarwal, who was visiting Mumbai on Friday, spoke to e4m at length.
Excerpts:
You are leading the ad monetisation for InMobi’s consumer businesses for the last 11 months. Could you share your observations from both global and Indian perspectives?
The main business in India and Southeast Asia is around the lock screen where we have the Glance (InMobi’s AI-driven smart lock-screen platform) products bundled with different OEMs. Moreover, we have established a strong presence in India in the last couple of years. We are present on 230+ million devices globally.
On average, people are spending almost 25 minutes a day on Glance, which has grown a lot in the last two years. I think the interesting thing for us is the way this platform has evolved and the way the surface economy is changing and evolving.
If you look at any smartphone, it has multiple surfaces. Also, the way users are interacting and spending time on different parts of it has been interesting and unique even for us to see how people are adopting this whole surface economy. Predominantly, Glance is bringing content to the lock screen in a single click.
In the earlier era, you would have to unlock your phone and take almost seven, or eight steps to get into something that you wanted to consume, whether it was a video or some article, or some shopping experience. Glance brings all of that to your lock screen in a single click. It's been amazing to see how users are coming to like this and adopting this whole phenomenon in India.
We've already expanded markets in Indonesia and gradually to Southeast Asia. We still have some journey to go on the Glance lock streams, but we do have other products which are launching under the consumer platform side, and whenever they're launched, we can share more stats and details around that.
How many brands have you onboarded over the past year and how is the lock screen helping them improve users’ experience, privacy and accessibility?
We have onboarded 200 to 250 brands at a glance across different categories. They are using Glance to impact customers, enhance customer engagement, and foster brand promotion across the markets. The presence of Glance with 200 million plus users also helps brands in simplifying the overall customer targeting and retargeting strategy. For instance, if a car brand is launching a new vehicle in the market, it can connect and engage with 200 million users via Glance.
With the power of personalisation, we can easily access the user's behavioural patterns and the content they are seeking on their phones. For example, OTT brands have a new series coming up, they will come and engage clients and they will be like can you help engage my users about the show? Show them interesting snippets and trailers and even get users to interact with the show so that it builds buzz for the show. We have a lot of that kind of excitement on the engagement side.
During IPL when people were sitting at home and watching the match they wanted to order food. The lock screen was one click away from the user. Brands like Swiggy and Zomato could use Glance in sending very interesting promotions and offers at the time of the match.
Does personalisation really help brands to maintain long-term relationships with consumers?
Personalisation has to be done in a balanced way so that it also doesn't become intrusive to users. Because users also have to feel comfortable with the amount of communication and the kind of communication that they are receiving from the brand. For them to have loyalty and long-term relationships, they need to also trust the brand.
There was a Telco brand which had some exciting offers around international roaming and they wanted to personalize it based on which destination the user would go to, their gender, and their age, because tourists are of different types, going to different destinations. They use AI for that personalisation to create that combination but they maintain a very nice balance as well so that users don't feel it is very intrusive.
I believe brands that can maintain that balance on Personalisation are getting good results, in terms of how they see the click-through rates or even the conversions and so on. I think if consumers find value in that, there is going to be a longer relationship that then sets in with the brand. Also, personalisation can lead to long-term retention and loyalty for brands.
From an eight-click journey to single-click one, mobile experience has seen a complete transformation over time. What next? What is cooking in InMobi’s kitchen now?
Glance itself has evolved very rapidly in the last few years. So obviously, a lot of innovation lies ahead, especially using AI. We're using AI in personalisation, but there are other areas around, for example, live entertainment, which is very hot and will get even sort of more interesting in the next year.
Gaming is the other big one. On Glance, we have 75 million monthly active gamers who come and spend time on Glance's Nostra - the gaming destination. So that's again an area which can be very big and it is a global phenomenon already.
How has been InMobi's ad monetisation business in FY23 and what are the projections for FY24?
Undoubtedly, the business has been growing a lot in the last two years. We have seen a lot of interest and adoption from brands with almost 220 brands working with us. We have ambitious business goals year on year in terms of growth but it is impossible to share the numbers.
Do you have any plans for expansions?
We will look at some more geography for sure. I think possibly in Japan and some other markets across the globe, I think probably in a couple of months we would be in a better place to talk about all of the global expansion and markets.
InMobi has acquired close to 20 firms from across the globe. Are there any more acquisitions in the pipeline?
I think all the acquisitions we made so far are pretty much public. Not really anything else that I can think of.
Transcribed by Tanya Dwivedi
