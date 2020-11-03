Twitter launches ArtHouse for brands to create engaging Twitter-first content

Twitter India is introducing ArtHouse - a creative suite of services to assist brands in creating and optimising Twitter-first content.

ArtHouse is a fully integrated service that connects brands with the creative capital of influencers, artists and editors. It is a team of experts who understand the platform and its possibilities, know Twitter’s audience and what works best for them - whether it's a video ad or a larger campaign.

The services offered by ArtHouse can be broadly categorised into three kinds:

• Creator Influence and Artistry - By partnering with digital creators or influencers, ArtHouse will strengthen a brand’s message by borrowing a voice to create videos, illustrations or graphics that relate to their audiences.

• Video Editing and Optimisation - ArtHouse can enable brands to upgrade their existing creative assets by optimising them for Twitter.

• Live Brand Studio - ArtHouse can also work with brands to broadcast and maximise the reach of their events (such as a product launch, fashion show or concert), by bringing them live to Twitter to drive conversations on the service.

ArtHouse has already delivered several successful campaigns in other markets across the globe, and closer to home in the Asia-Pacific region. In India, the team will partner with local agencies and brands to collaborate with influencers and artists to unlock their creative capabilities and tie them with the brand’s messaging and goals.

Manish Maheshwari, Managing Director at Twitter India, said, “Twitter’s premium offerings have made it the go-to place for brands to engage with their audiences, whether that’s to stay connected or launch new products and services. We’ve partnered with the best brands in the country on many successful campaigns over the years. We have learned that creative assets add an edge to every brand’s message, especially on a service like Twitter where there’s so much happening. With ArtHouse, we’re very excited to unlock new possibilities with brands.”