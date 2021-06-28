Twitter interim grievance officer Dharmendra Chatur quits, Jeremy Kessel takes over

California-based Kessel's appointment doesn't comply with the IT Rules of 2021, which requires the grievance redressal officer to be an Indian resident

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jun 28, 2021 10:10 AM
twitter

Media reports say that Twitter has appointed California-based Jeremy Kessel to replace Dharmendra Chatur who stepped down amid the platform's ongoing battle with the Indian government over the new IT rules.  

Kessel is the Global Legal Policy Director of Twitter.  

However, his appointment doesn't comply with the Intermediary Guidelines which requires the grievance redressal officer to be a resident of India.  

The microblogging platform has been at loggerheads with the Government of India over the implementation of the Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code of 2021.

