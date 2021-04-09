Twitter considered acquiring Clubhouse for $4 bn: Report

The talks between the parties have reportedly stalled

Micro-blogging platform Twitter, which is testing its own drop-in audio chatroom feature Spaces, has held potential acquisition talks with Clubhouse for a deal value of $4 billion, according to a media report.

The talks between the parties have stalled. Even as the talks failed to materialise, Clubhouse is exploring fundraising based on a $4 billion valuation.

In January, Clubhouse had raised an estimated $100 million in Series B round from the venture firm Andreessen Horowitz. It had raised $12 million in the Series A round in May 2020.

Clubhouse is an invite-only audio social media app that lets users host their own online radio shows. It is available only on Apple's iOS.

According to App Annie, the platform has notched 13 million downloads since its launch on the iOS App Store on 14th September 2020. Its biggest markets include the US, Japan, Germany, Brazil, and Russia.

