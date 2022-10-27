Twitter aspires to be the most respected ad platform in the world: Elon Musk

As a prelude to the completion of his $ 44 billion Twitter acquisition, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has recently updated his Twitter bio to 'Chief Twit', sent out a message to his followers and the advertisers on the micro-blogging platform.



Through a Tweet, Musk expressed his motivation behind the Twitter acquisition to followers and shared his vision for the platform. He also addressed advertisers, outlining how he wants Twitter to grow as a platform for brands.

Dear Twitter Advertisers pic.twitter.com/GMwHmInPAS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2022





"The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence," he wrote.



Elon also touched upon the ideological warfare fought between the far right and the far left on Twitter, which, according to him, may generate more hate and divisiveness in the society.



"In the relentless pursuit of clicks, much of the traditional media has fueled and catered to those polarized extremes, as they believe that is what brings in the money, but in doing so, the opportunity for dialogue is lost," he pointed out.



Musk also added that despite allowing free speech to thrive, Twitter cannot become a "free-for-all hellscape."



Musk also underlined the importance of showing relevant advertising to Twitter users, hitting out at "low relevancy ads" that are practically spam.



By so doing, Musk's vision is to make Twitter "the most respected advertising platform in the world."



Musk extended his gratitude, ending the note with a vision to "build something extraordinary together."

