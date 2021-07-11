Twitter appoints Vinay Prakash as its Resident Grievance officer

The appointment comes amid a huge stand-off with the government since March when the new rules came into effect.

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jul 11, 2021 11:14 AM
Twitter

Twitter India has appointed Vinay Prakash as its Resident Grievance officer. The appointment comes amid a huge stand-off with the government since March when the new rules came into effect.

“In compliance with Rule 4(1)(d) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, we have published our inaugural report on July 11, 2021  for the reporting period from May 26, 2021 through to June 25, 2021,” the social media giant also said in its transparency centre page.

It must be mentioned that Twitter had sought eight weeks from the Delhi High Court to appoint a grievance officer in the country and said it would make its first compliance report public by July 11.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Twitter Resident Grievance officer Vinay Prakash Internet advertising internet advertising India digital digital news digital ad Ad campaign campaign digital advertising digital ad campaign digital campaign digital India digital media
Show comments
You May Also Like
SC

SC refuses to intervene in cases filed against IT Rules 2021 in different HCs
1 day ago

StarCom Culture Roundup June2021

Culture Round Up: Third wave, sports, 'pride' dominate trends in June
1 day ago

Rizzle

Rizzle redefines video meme creation with Titan’s AI & ML technology
1 day ago