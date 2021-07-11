Twitter appoints Vinay Prakash as its Resident Grievance officer

The appointment comes amid a huge stand-off with the government since March when the new rules came into effect.

Twitter India has appointed Vinay Prakash as its Resident Grievance officer. The appointment comes amid a huge stand-off with the government since March when the new rules came into effect.

“In compliance with Rule 4(1)(d) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, we have published our inaugural report on July 11, 2021 for the reporting period from May 26, 2021 through to June 25, 2021,” the social media giant also said in its transparency centre page.

It must be mentioned that Twitter had sought eight weeks from the Delhi High Court to appoint a grievance officer in the country and said it would make its first compliance report public by July 11.

