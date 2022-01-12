Twitter acquires minority stake in digital advertising firm Aleph Group

Digital giant Twitter has acquired a minority stake in Aleph Group, to support an equitable education program and train the next generation of digital experts worldwide. The social media platform is the first of Silicon Valley companies to join Aleph Group as a stakeholder to support Aleph’s educational endeavours in pursuit of their mission to power the digital ecosystem in emerging countries to unlock and drive economic growth.

The Aleph Group aims to provide digital advertising education, training and certification to over 50,000 digital professionals in 90 countries worldwide, creating new digital jobs for the future to underpin economic development in underserved markets.



For over a decade, Twitter has relied on Aleph’s brands, IMS Internet Media Services, Httpool and AdDynamo to be their exclusive advertising partner in 74 countries where they do not have local presence. Aleph helps Twitter monetize their user base primarily in emerging countries by providing dedicated local sales and support teams, proprietary technology to help advertisers maximize their Twitter investments and a robust cross-border payment solution that helps Twitter efficiently generate incremental revenue in non-core markets.



“Having Twitter as a stakeholder in Aleph is a particular honor and a special recognition for us. This is a clear endorsement of our efforts in educating a new generation of digital professionals, equally everywhere around the globe” comments Gastón Taratuta, Aleph Group Founder and CEO. “Access to quality education is key to personal success, yet some parts of the world keep being left behind. Our mission is to ensure that being a digital expert becomes a possibility for all, and we are committed to making that happen.”



The internet and mobile phones have created an information superhighway, and Aleph is paving that highway with educational tools and content to deliver to those parts of the world that have yet to harness the full power of digitalization.



“Aleph has been a valuable and strategic partner to Twitter for many years,” said Sarah Personette, Twitter’s Chief Customer Officer. “With a diverse set of capabilities, Aleph has supported our business globally , both as a sales and technology partner. This investment is a natural evolution in our relationship with Aleph.”



By investing in Aleph Group, Twitter has backed the company’s commitment to training the next generation of digital experts in over 90 countries on 5 continents. They will do so by building a proprietary educational tech platform that will enable professionals of all ages to acquire a local certification and join the community of 50,000 Aleph-trained professionals from across the globe, thus amplifying their employment and career development opportunities.

