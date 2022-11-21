Trump not keen to return to Twitter: 'Don't see any reason for it'

Former US President Donald Trump's Twitter account which was quite controversially pulled down has been reinstated. However, he isn't keen on coming back on the platform, considering he has his own platform called Truth Social.



In other news, Elon Musk may be mulling fresh job cuts, according to a news report. This new round of layoffs could target employees in sales and partnership teams of Twitter.



The layoffs could be announced as early as tomorrow, said the report.



Trump was banned on Twitter following the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol building. The platform held him responsible for inciting the angry mob who were unhappy with the Presidential election results in 2020.



Trump's last tweet was about not attending the inauguration on January 20th. Twitter stated that this tweet was perceived by his supporters as a sign that the elections were not legitimate.



Since then, it has been a sore point for many conservatives and free speech proponents who believed that Trump didn't deserve to be banned on Twitter.



Twitter owner Elon Musk ran a poll on the platform on whether Trump's account should be restored and over 51% of Twitter users voted in his favour.

Musk famously tweeted before bringing back Trump's account: "The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated."



But the former president seemed not so enthused about returning to Twitter. "I don't see any reason for it," said the 45th US president via a video call on being asked about his plans.



Trump has his own alt-tech social media platform group called Truth Social, which was founded in October 2021.



The former president who recently announced his decision to run for the 2024 elections also decried Twitter for its bot and fake account menace.

