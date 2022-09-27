Truecaller launches new ad tools for advertisers

Truecaller Ads announced the launch of their new product range that aims at enabling marketers to meet their objective needs across the funnel. Extending its platform towards mobile advertising and serving as a connecting dot between brands and potential customers, Truecaller Ads will provide marketers with a unique combination of expansive scale, engagement, an exclusive environment, nuanced targeting capabilities, and first-party data insights for precise audience segmentation.

Truecaller Ads have been a gateway in helping brands reach out to millions of users, embarking on their presence and generating brand awareness, by using a myriad of ad formats, innovative ad experiences, and performance metric calculators to track performance, among others.

Marketers can access the following products to reach TC audiences more effectively:

The Truecaller audience extension product helps advertisers reach Truecaller audiences on over 1000+ premium apps across domains. A wide range of ad formats can be used ranging from display banners, interstitials, videos, GIFs, and Native ads. The product is integrated with all leading MMPs like Appsflyer, Branch, and Kochava, which offers a transparent and trustworthy environment.

Truecaller Ad server, An Ad-tech stack that drives advertiser KPIs with features and functionalities to optimize performance, offering advertisers transparency, flexibility, and optimization capabilities on par with the best ad servers in the market and integrated with all leading MMPs for seamless tracking of performance

Innovative Ad experiences, such as Click to an article which allows showcasing instant snackable articles, “Click to call / SMS” and “Easy lead form” help in propagating the demand funnel. These click experiences can be served even without an internet connection.

Speaking about the launch, Sagar Manikpure, Vice President - Global Ads Business at Truecaller said "We recognize that today’s marketing objectives demand a well-orchestrated solution that combines the precision of 1st party data with engaged audiences at scale. Truecaller’s massive global user base of 255M DAUs each engaging with the app several times a day via call and SMS-based interactions, provides us with a rare combination of hyper-scale of users, frequent engagement, and access to unique insights in a privacy-safe way. We then combine this with an intently designed ad stack and carefully crafted solutions to help marketers deliver on a range of objectives while extracting the highest ROI on their advertising spends.”

Truecaller Ads are a true example of user attention without impeding or infringing on the user’s experience. As a testimony to the platform's efficacy, a diverse range of marquee advertisers and brands both B2C (Reliance, Dream11, Oneplus, and Xiaomi) and B2B (Ultratech and Mahindra commercial vehicles), partner with Truecaller Ads consistently to meet their marketing goals. Many new advertisers find value in partnering with Truecaller Ads to address different marketing objectives be it driving Impact & scale, brand awareness, reaching out to custom personas, or user acquisition.

