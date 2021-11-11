Truecaller gives phone scammers a taste of their own medicine with #JamTheScam

Vigilante duo of Jesse and Jamie Lever turned the tables on frauds by calling them up and wasting their time

It's Diwali and the festive spirit is in it's all time high. However, Truecaller noticed one pesky phenomenon that goes through the roof every Diwali - scam calls. Phone scams around gift card coupons, lottery and more goes up by 150%. Robbing many of their money and peace of mind.

The spam blocker from Truecaller plays a pivotal role in helping over 20 million Indians to identify, block, and report such scams.

To give a scam safe Diwali, Truecaller put together a vigilante duo of Jesse and Jamie Lever to turn the tables on the scammers, by calling them up and wasting their time. All in a bid to ensure our good samaritans don’t lose their time or their money!

Manan Shah, Director of Marketing at Truecaller said “The first season of #JamTheScam was a huge success for us in terms of building awareness among people about the different types of spam and scams they can encounter in daily life. Taking a step ahead from our learnings from previous year and helping people stay away from such scams, we are happy to present Jam the scam returns to our users. We have attempted to communicate an important message that people will understand and enjoy watching at the same time".

Commenting on the campaign, Saanand Warrier, CEO Wirality said, “Jam the Scam is a very special property for us; it was our first big collaboration with Truecaller, something that paved the way for some great work in the future. Hence, this time around we wanted to make the campaign special while keeping the essence from last year still alive, and Johny Lever and family fit into the campaign seamlessly. Once again it’s been a fantastic experience working with a team as dynamic as Truecaller. Looking forward to many more in the future.

Sourya Bhattacharjee, Creative Head, Wirality said, “The word ‘purpose’ can take many shapes, from brand authenticity to improving human lives and making them better. Hence for Jam the Scam, the conscious effort was to stay away from regular festive messages around gifts and celebrations. Truecaller’s spam blocker feature is truly effective against scam calls, so we thought of creating a vigilante group and calling up scammers, so they don't get to waste your time or money. Season two is a riot as Johny Lever takes the center stage.”

The campaign #JamTheScam began last Diwali. And this year, we upped the ante and decided to play the father of all pranks. And quite fittingly, Johny Lever joined the house as #JamTheScam returns. Based on true scenarios, the narrative connects to the funny bone of the audience. And also ensures a strong awareness drive around scam safety.

