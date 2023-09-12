The Google for Startups: Fandrum's Samridhi Katyal among chosen women entrepreneurs
Samridhi Katyal, Co-founder, Fandrum is among the top women entrepreneurs chosen for The Google for Startups Accelerator program.
The Google for Startups Accelerator: Women Founders program is designed to enable women entrepreneurs in India who are using technology to solve complex problems and are making a positive impact on society. The three-month program includes mentorship, workshops and access to resources and networks for startups from across all sectors, including but not limited to healthcare, education, finance, and e-commerce.
The program includes modules to specifically support women entrepreneurs in areas of friction such as seeking mentorship and advice, hiring talent and tapping networks for help.
Only 20 women founders have been selected from 300+ applications.
This program is part of a larger effort by Google towards improving the representation of women across different sections of India’s digitally-trained workforce - be it entrepreneurship, professionals looking to upskill with the ultimate objective of making technology universally relevant and helpful.
It must be mentioned that Fandrum is a fan-tech platform, designed around the fan in you. A place to indulge in your fandoms, connect with creators & co-fans, and easily find that next movie or series that'll blow your mind. For all these and more, the app uses psychometric analysis, matching you with, not just with the right people and content, but also the best rewards on offer.
‘CTV's rise in India draws strong brand engagement and confidence’
In a roundtable discussion facilitated by JioCinema and e4m, industry magnates expounded upon the undeniable impact of connected TV
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 11, 2023 3:55 PM | 4 min read
In a recent round table discussion facilitated by JioCinema and e4m, industry magnates expounded upon the undeniable impact of Connected TV (CTV) within India's rapidly evolving media landscape. Discussion around the central theme - 'Growth of CTV Audience in India: Can Brands Lead The Way?' - led to the consensus that with its growing base of unique users, differentiated viewing experience and customizable advertising opportunities, CTV makes it a powerful tool in the hands of the marketers.
Krishna Rao Buddha, Senior Category Head at Parle products, accentuated the drastic evolution in India's content consumption, and that CTV is leading the change. "Fuelled by affordable data and democratisation of smart devices, the content consumption landscape has been reshaped. And now, with the rollout of 5G data, the potential of CTV is only going to grow," said Rao.
Giving a peek into the heightened viewing experience that draws the crowds to CTV, Shridhar Venkataramana of Viacom18 Sports said, "Before FIFA, if a viewer watched a match on linear TV or a CTV, it wasn't very different in terms of viewing experience. But with FIFA WC, we at JioCinema leveraged technology and made the viewing experience richer, exploring the potential of the platform. Then with IPL, we took it to a whole other level; consumers were able to watch the matches in 17 different feeds that included 12 languages & 5 interest feeds and could choose the camera angles they wanted to watch. All this made CTV as the primary big screen of IPL consumption for many viewers. Apart from viewers, advertisers too were gaining out of the innovations as they got to reach a large base of committed audience," said Shridhar. Indeed, the numbers speak for themselves; traditional HD viewership for IPL stood at 9.9 million households, while CTV boasted a staggering 29.9 million Devices, almost three times higher.
Sharing her insights on CTV's viability for impactful campaigns, Esha Arora of Info Edge, offered a fresh perspective on the cost-effective and expansive reach ensured by CTV. "In an era where content is consumed at individual convenience, CTV stands unparalleled. All brands can achieve synergy with CTV, especially due to the immersive content available on the platform. The IPL and the engaging content around it have demonstrated the remarkable capabilities of CTV," said Arora.
Ritu Gupta of Dell Technologies was particularly vocal and upbeat about the holistic opportunities CTV offers to brands. She emphasized CTV's transformation from an elitist luxury to a mainstream staple. Gupta spotlighted the affordability of data and CTV's appeal to a discerning audience as significant reasons for brands to regard it as a primary advertising medium. "CTV has an incremental, involved, and discerning audience that is choosing what it wants to see. Engagement with the audience from a brand-building perspective will be more impactful on CTV than ever before. The content consumption revolution so far is just the tip of the iceberg; it is just a matter of time that we will see more CTV households across different profiles, it will no longer be an elitist approach, and we will see mass audiences converging to CTV," she added. She further highlighted the potential of content customization, aligned with viewers' profiles, as a frontier yet to be fully explored.
Adding that CTVs are high-impact media that makes it a part of everyone's media plan, Prashant Paulose, Head of Media & Entertainment Partnerships, India and SEA, Google said that the CTV audience is committed to the content that it chooses to watch, making them the ideal group for marketers. "The CTV space has been further democratized with lower price barriers today from a purchase point of view. The rollout of 5G will improve viewing experiences and further boost this segment. The CTV audiences are invested in the content they choose to watch, intent-oriented and that is the kind of audience marketers want to reach out to" said Paulose.
Lastly, addressing the challenges and opportunities of CTV, Gupta acknowledged the tremendous potential that lies in content personalization. Pooja Sahgal, CMO at Raymond Consumer Care, championed the transformative power of customization in CTV, underscoring its ability to craft bespoke content and immersive advertising experiences.
Rounding off the discourse, Shridhar doubled down on Viacom18 Sports' dedication to provide content that allows marketers to reach their audiences effectively and also allow for transparency, assuring support for extensive data insights, enabling brands to gauge their CTV campaign efficacy comprehensively. With its dynamic capabilities, unparalleled engagement, and the promise of expansive reach, it's high time brands harness the full potential of CTV.
Rise of live commerce: Advertisers log into new channel of marketing
Live commerce is gaining popularity as it amalgamates live streaming's potency with online shopping's convenience for a more dynamic buying experience, say experts
By Shantanu David | Sep 11, 2023 8:55 AM | 5 min read
It’s becoming an all too familiar sight on various commerce platforms: brands from various categories coming together with influencers in what amount to infotainment, with influencers displaying the brand’s wares to an increasing audience of viewers, who will hopefully become shoppers.
As reported by Redseer, the Indian live commerce market is expected to reach a GMV of $4 to 5 billion by 2025, of which Fashion will contribute 60%-70% and the rest be split between beauty, personal care and others. In India, live commerce accounts for less than 0.5% of total commerce sales compared to 15% in China.
That means there’s enormous potential for the Indian market to grow its live ecommerce segment. According to Anshul Garg, Managing Partner and Head, Publicis Commerce India, there are various players in the Indian live commerce ecosystem.
"This includes Indian short video apps like Josh, Moj, Roposo, etc.; social media giants such as Instagram Reels; social commerce start-ups like Trell, and marketplace live commerce platforms such as Amazon Live, Flipkart Live, Nykaa Live etc. Additionally, there are a few standalone brands that are launching their own live commerce service by partnering with tech providers such as Firework or Bringing.Live. Multiple live commerce avenues offer advertisers a wide variety of options for promotions," he states.
Ritika Taneja, Head of E-Commerce, GroupM India, observes that live e-commerce streams have surged in popularity, particularly in India. “With increased digitalization and high-speed internet access, consumers lean towards online shopping through live streaming platforms. Live commerce amalgamates live streaming's potency with online shopping's convenience for a more dynamic buying experience. Notably, Flipkart has an interactive format seamlessly integrated from the homepage to the product page, along with a dedicated homepage for brand leverage.”
Shashank Rathore, Vice President, E-commerce, Interactive Avenues (the digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India), says the substantial expansion of the retail media sector, currently ranking as the fourth-largest within the digital advertising landscape with an estimated value of approximately 452 million USD (approximately 3600 crore INR), serves as compelling evidence of its trajectory towards rapid growth.
“This sector witnessed more than a twofold increase in size during the period spanning from 2019 to 2022, surpassing expenditures in radio, out-of-home advertising, and cinema, as per the findings of a recent Dentsu AdEx report. The ascending trajectory of the broader e-commerce industry in India, anticipated to achieve sales of approximately 100 billion USD by 2024, along with the imperative to target not only audiences in the "planning to buy" stage but also those actively engaged in "buying," underscores the increasing significance of retail media.”
“As of my most recent update, live e-commerce broadcasts were experiencing a surge in popularity within the Indian market, underpinned by the availability of diverse platforms that facilitated these broadcasts. These platforms served as conduits for brands, influencers, and sellers to engage with their target audiences via live streaming, affording them the opportunity to present and market products to a broad spectrum of viewers,” says Rathore, while noting, it is incumbent upon us to acknowledge that the dynamic landscape of live e-commerce in India may have witnessed transformations since the aforementioned period.
Kartik Khanna, Co-Founder, The Starter Labs (Zoo Media), says that additionally, e-commerce brands increasingly involve their regular customers in user-generated content campaigns. "This strategy fosters a sense of community and builds trust among potential customers. As for other brand segments, we're witnessing a broader trend of various industries entering this influencer engagement space. Live streaming for e-commerce has experienced a surge. In China, for instance, Alibaba's Taobao Live reported over 400% growth in merchants using live streaming to sell products.”
This is the success that advertisers and agencies are looking to replicate in India. Garg and Taneja say that the most popular way for brands to do this is to work with influencers, who themselves are finding social commerce a lucrative addition to their activities. Watch this space for more on that.
Khanna adds that ecommerce brands incorporating user-generated content into their strategies have found success, with 79% of consumers stating that UGC highly influences purchasing decisions. Social media platforms are becoming shopping destinations as well, as around 55% of online shoppers purchase directly through a social media platform.
“There are also a lot of consumer complaints being handled or resolved directly on social media platforms itself by ecommerce brands which is good to see. And quirky interactions between brand and its consumers on a lot of campaigns, a trend set by Swiggy and Zomato and now followed by others too,” says Priyanka Dey, Head of Business & Strategy, Ideas Farm.
She adds, “It’s a micro advertising approach between usage of influencers and direct consumers which is fast gaining traction. We also see other non-traditional categories enter this space as well. Things like fabrics, paints, home improvement hardware etc are now entering this space. It’s now freshly opening its doors to b2b2c categories which was previously very restricted to brick-and- mortar stores.”
Return of Free Fire ignites Indian gaming industry’s hopes
The comeback of two banned games – Free Fire and BGMI – can be a shot in the arm for the country's gaming ecosystem in light of the recent 28% GST levy
By Shantanu David | Sep 8, 2023 9:03 AM | 5 min read
Casual gamers and their more devoted kin had reason to celebrate as Garena reintroduced its popular game Free Fire to India last week after it had been banned in the country last year. The game was the biggest competitor to Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the most popular battle royale game in India, which itself was the retooled-for-India version of PUBG.
In terms of numbers, Free Fire was the most downloaded mobile game globally in January 2022, with a whopping 24 million downloads right before it was banned in India. Now, in June 2023, it’s still on top as the most downloaded mobile game worldwide, with nearly 19 million downloads. India played a big part in this, accounting for 27.9% of all downloads during this time.
Piyush Kumar, Founder and CEO, Rooter says that Free Fire making a comeback and the ban on BGMI getting lifted are blessings for the industry, considering they are two of the biggest and most popular games in the country today. "We are now perhaps close to reaching the peak engagement numbers of July 2020 when both games had created a massive fan following. We believe, once Free Fire and BGMI are in full steam, they will have the potential to collectively hit 200 million monthly active users over the next 12 to 18 months. That’s nearly one-third the size of an industry that boasts ~600 million gamers."
Firasat Durrani, Co-Founder and VP, Operations, Loco observes, “Free Fire's absence was keenly felt by a large community of dedicated players and its return marks a new chapter in Indian gaming. It was in the top two categories, often the top category on Loco (from a watch-hour and views POV), which is a good proxy for the popularity of the game. The return of the game aligns with Loco's broader vision to serve as a comprehensive platform for a variety of gaming experiences, contributing positively to the industry's growth in India.”
Rohit Agarwal, Founder and Director, Alpha Zegus, says Free Fire is (was) one of the Top Three gaming titles in India, in terms of popularity and audience base. “Its return has been as anticipated as the return of BGMI was, and I’m estimating an instant recovery of about 70% of the original audience base. This means that tournaments, sponsorships, etc., will take no time to come back to pre-ban level.”
This comes at a crucial time for Indian gaming and esports, after the recent levying of 28% GST on RMG platforms and many fantasy sports cast a pall over one of the country’s brightest sunlight sectors. Mitesh Gangar, Co-Founder and Director, PlayerzPot, speaking to exchange4media about the newly proposed tax said, “The excessive tax burden places a severe strain on cash flow, making it difficult for small businesses and companies to allocate adequate funds for advertising and marketing efforts. Consequently, their ability to effectively reach and engage with their target audience becomes highly limited.”
“With advertising budgets reduced by 50% compared to current levels, gaming companies face a significant decline in their capacity to connect with gamers and successfully promote new games. This tax levy will add uncertainty and additional challenges to their advertising strategies,” said Gangar.
This is what makes games like Free Fire and BGMI so crucial to the gaming ecosystem and why their reintroduction to India is a shot in the arm for the country's gaming media ecosystem.
"Already, since BGMI’s unban in May, we’ve organized about 7 esports tournaments with partners like NODWIN Gaming, Upthrust Esports, and Revenant Esports, including the BGMI Master Series. In this span, we’ve worked with close to 37 endemic and non-endemic brand sponsors and advertisers," says Kumar, adding that once Free Fire-based esports tournaments start getting organized, the brand partnerships are only expected to soar
“Ad spends are definitely expected to increase, since the reach and engagement numbers of FFI are incredibly high. Also, it’s a game that appeals greatly to Tier 2 and Tier 3 audiences, giving advertisers a great tool to tap into these markets. Lastly, the game also has a highly GenZ / Gen Alpha audience compared to the other popular titles,” adds Rohit Agarwal.
Animesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of 8Bit Creatives, and Co-Founder of S8UL, asserts, “It's not just about competition; Free Fire's comeback is a boost for content creators too. It'll offer them exciting content opportunities to grow their fanbase in the gaming world. Furthermore, with all the renewed interest in the game, we can expect both endemic and non-endemic brands to get involved further solidifying Free Fire's place in the gaming ecosystem.”
Lokesh Suji, Director, Esports Federation of India & Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF), lauded the return of the game, while noting, "While embracing this wave of progress, it is also crucial that the Indian government exercises vigilance over the aspect of security and data privacy. Safeguarding the interests of players and enthusiasts alike is a collective responsibility that ensures the sustainability and credibility of our esports journey."
Durrani adds that the re-launch of Free Fire brings an integrated set of security solutions related to the gaming ecosystem. “We strongly believe that incorporating security features such as a verification system to enable parental supervision, gameplay limitations, and ‘take a break’ reminders, will be successful in encouraging safe and healthy gameplay among the players.”
According to experts, the return of Free Fire in the Indian gaming market undoubtedly presents an array of enticing advertising and branding opportunities for all stakeholders involved. “Free Fire India offers a compelling and timely opportunity for players, creators, and brands to tap into the game's prominent status and connect with an ever-expanding and passionate gaming community. The outlook for advertising and branding within the Indian gaming landscape has never been more promising,” says Animesh Agarwal.
Marketers shifting ad money from Search to e-commerce & social channels?
Amid budgetary constraints, CMOs are funneling their ad dollars to conversion-focused platforms, say industry experts
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 8, 2023 8:28 AM | 4 min read
Marketers globally continue to face budget constraints again this year. While recovery is still out of reach, marketing budgets have shrunk further from 9.5% of company revenue in 2022 to 9.1% in 2023, according to Gartner's latest report “State of Marketing Budgets 2023”.
Amid budgetary constraints, the digital advertising landscape is rapidly evolving. Marketers are slashing spends on Search as ad impressions have declined, survey points out.
The ad dollars are now being shifted to conversion-focused platforms such as e-commerce and social media channels, paving the way for an exciting new era of dynamic advertising opportunities.
Rammohan Sundaram, President - Integrated Media, DDB Mudra Group, says, “Consumers now primarily discover and purchase products on platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, and others, leading to a shift in advertising budgets towards these platforms. This has led to a drop in Search spend which is directly correlated to the growth of product ads on other platforms.”
FMCG brands are at the forefront of budget cuts on Search, says Sundaram. “We've observed a trend of funds moving towards other platforms in the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) sector. However, financial clients allocate the highest budgets to Search.”
Echoing the sentiments, Sajal Gupta, CEO, Kiaos Advertising, opines, “Marketers are optimizing their ad spend to reduce wastage. Investments on marketing technologies are being scrutinized to focus on core processes with connection to business outcome.”
e-Commerce media a new battleground
E-commerce media emerged as a new battleground for digital advertising during the pandemic. Amazon and Flipkart ad business started growing fast during the pandemic when millions of consumers shifted to e-commerce shopping. Flipkart posted 50% year-on-year growth in ad revenue at ₹2,000 crore in FY22. Amazon India's advertisement revenue rose 63% to ₹4,170 crore. These two sites alone generated more than ₹6,170 crore of ad income in FY22, as per their annual reports.
India’s digital advertising budget grew from about Rs 38,000 Cr to over Rs 50,000 Cr between 2021 and 2022. Search, primarily Google Search, has been getting the lion's share of the digital advertising budget over the years, roughly half of the country’s digital advertising spend.
Now, Amazon India commands more than 8% of the overall online ad market, trailing Google India (Rs 24,000 Cr), and Facebook India (Rs 16,000 Cr).
Shradha Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO of Grapes, affirms that Search is being shifted from Google and YouTube to Social Search. “Over 60% of the world’s population is spending an average of 2 hours 24 minutes on social media platforms. So, it stands to reason that they use it not just to ‘explore’ but also to ‘search’. A recent report even stated that 44% of internet users aged 16 to 64 use social media as a primary source of information when they’re researching brands.”
According to Agarwal, “By funnelling their search budgets into social media, brands are moving in compliance with this changing consumer behaviour pattern. Instead of looking at what typically works or what should work, brands are going for what has proven to work by putting all their eggs in the social media basket.”
Search marketing is a very potent lower funnel tactic. So, as long as the marketers are driving actual action from their social media efforts, to rival the results of a paid search, I think the gamble is paying off.
"Commerce media is the third big revolution in digital after search and social. Ecommerce advertising touched one billion dollars in 2022. Advertising spends on ecommerce platforms in India had surpassed $1 billion (Approx Rs 8,000 Cr) in 2022 and is likely to expand faster than the whole digital advertising ecosystem in the coming years as more customers purchase online,” as senior ad executive said.
He explained, “E-commerce offers advertisers more focused insights into consumption behaviour than generalized interests revealed on other digital platforms. It is also among the fastest-growing online ad segments in the country. This could speed up as e-commerce scales up on new digital infrastructure that should make it more competitive.”
With Flipkart and Amazon operating their data management programs, advertisers have a better quality audience as it involves actual shopping behaviours and transactional data and hence a shift in spends is being observed towards ecommerce players, another expert pointed out.
Google to continue real money games on Play Store
Google has announced that it will be extending a grace period for a year-long pilot project set to conclude by the end of September; the new deadline is January 2024
By Shantanu David | Sep 7, 2023 8:36 AM | 2 min read
Having come under strain following the imposition of a 28% GST on several forms of gaming, including real money gaming and certain fantasy sports leagues, the Indian gaming ecosystem got a slight reprieve when Google announced that it would be extending a grace period for a year-long pilot project set to conclude by the end of September. The project has now been extended to January 2024.
As per the project, India-based real money game apps of daily fantasy sports and rummy would be allowed on Google's popular app store on a pilot basis from 28th September 2022 to 28th September 2023 ‘in order to explore possible updates to the Other Real-Money Games, Contests, and Tournament Apps policy’.
Since then, the online gaming ecosystem in the country has seen a slew of changes instituted by the central government to help regulate the burgeoning industry. The revisions to the IT (Intermediary Rules and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 with regard to the online gaming industry proposed in January of 2023 emphasize the constitution of a self-regulatory body (SRO), which would be registered with the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeITy) with a focus on light-touch regulation.
According to a statement from a Google spokesperson, “We intend to enable distribution on Google Play for all Self Regulatory Bodies (SRB) verified online real money games that comply with our policies. We are closely tracking all developments in this regard to determine next steps and timelines. As we await the planned implementation of the SRB framework for verification of permissible online real-money games in India, we are providing a grace period to existing pilot apps to remain on Google Play until Jan 15, 2024 (subject to continued compliance with the pilot program terms).”
Gaming is seen as one of India’s sunrise sectors, driving employment for vast numbers of youth, IT and creative professionals, from streamers and engineers to professional e-athletes. The recently published e4m- GroupM ESP Online Gaming Report 2023 states that the gaming market in India is set to witness a rise from Rs 20,800 crore in the fiscal year 2022 to Rs 68,800 crore in the fiscal year 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27%.
How artificial intelligence is making a real difference to contextual advertising
In this second part of our piece on contextual advertising, experts explain how AI is helping marketers in precise targeting while respecting user privacy in a cookieless world
By Shantanu David | Sep 7, 2023 8:33 AM | 5 min read
Let’s say you are considering buying a car. Now typically you may start off with certain features that you want in the car and you start searching for those features. Then you start looking for reviews of cars that are good in those specific features. But when you do that, you come across something new. Maybe you come across a new feature that you'd not even thought of and then suddenly you start researching it.
This is the example Preetham Venkky, Chief Digital Officer at DDB Mudra Group, gives when he talks about the startling way the advent of AI and Machine Learning into the advertising ecosystem has given a new lease of life to contextual advertising, especially in a cookieless future, as discussed in yesterday’s companion piece.
“What happens is that in behaviour targeting, you have the ability to look at what are the previous few actions. But now in a cookieless world, you don't have that. In contextual advertising, the issue is that you have to deliver specific to what you are looking for. So, the advertising that I create, all the content that I create as a brand has to be very, very specific to that for it to be successful. And that doesn't scale.”
Just imagine a brand creating content or advertising for every piece of a feature of any product or brand. It could be from the lens of culture, consumer, the product itself, the brand itself. That becomes extremely complicated because you can't scale that beyond a particular point in time. “Now, thanks to GPT, you have the ability to do that, which is why it's just contextualization at scale, where you don't have to be limited only to the standard 16 buckets, you could actually bring it up to 1600 buckets if you want. This is possible, only largely because in the last few months we've had GPT and AI having the ability to create content at scale and on the fly while creating the parameters or the framework or the limits of that framework by using prompts.”
“But that is not to say that behaviour did not meet that level of granularity but people were just happy to use that shorthand for a while. But contextual means granularity for it to succeed, because everyone is very clear that without that level of granularity, the content that you create as a brand seems to be native to the content the user is consuming. If it is not native to them it looks extremely jarring. Just imagine you want to watch the trailer for a movie. And what you get is the mileage of the car.”
Whereas if you were to bring in AI and then you were able to connect the two, then that makes a lot more sense. So that's exactly why contextual advertising, because of AI to a large extent, has had a palpable resurgence.
Indeed, Oindrila Roy, Managing Director, Publicis Worldwide India, sees advanced NLP and AI being pressed into service of the ad industry for more sophisticated ad targeting. “These technologies will scan through the nuancing, sentiment and intent of a certain content to make it more relevant for a brand to be seen in that environment. This will eventually enable more precise targeting while respecting user privacy.”
“The other place where I see contextual ads playing a significant role are environments that serve real-time content,” she notes, adding that dynamic contextual ads will leverage the changing content or user behaviour to serve relevant ads.
Initially, relying on basic keyword matching, contextual advertising has since evolved through the integration of advanced algorithms and machine learning. Karan Anand, SVP – Strategy, Interactive Avenues (the digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India), says “This evolution considers user demographics and behaviour, expanding into richer media and video formats. Today, it's gaining even more relevance with the advent of Programmatic advertising, which introduces automation and retargeting while addressing privacy concerns and ad-blocking challenges. Importantly, it respects user privacy by targeting ads based on content, aligning with privacy regulations, and enhancing the overall user experience by reducing disruption and increasing engagement.”
Venkky points out that cookies were already doing content segmentation. But what they were doing is they were limiting content segmentation. “But now with AI what happens is within those topic categories I can be very specific, that means I can actually read what the content is about on a webpage. And I can craft my advertising at scale to deliver what content is getting delivered. And that can only be done with AI. So that's why they are now saying that with AI, you're able to have the ability to amplify the efficiency and the results that you can get from contextual advertising. That's exactly why and I would argue that it will actually probably be better than behavioral targeting if we get it right.”
Pointing out that techniques include analysing the keywords, topics, and sentiment of the content, as well as considering the user's current session behavior, Rohan Chincholi, Managing Partner – Digital, Havas Media India, says, “Machine learning and AI play a crucial role in understanding the context and selecting relevant ads. As third-party cookies face obsolescence, advertisers are recalibrating their strategies, and one prominent solution is a return to contextual advertising.”
However, this isn't the sole answer. Alternatives include Identity Resolution (e.g., with ID5), Hashed Emails (HEMs), leveraging First-party Data, embracing Cohort-based or FLOC Solutions, and harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
“In this evolving landscape, we are anticipating shifts and challenges in the precision of targeting, frequency control, Look-A-Like audience creation, measurement practices, and the dynamic creative optimization (DCO) of ad campaigns,” says Chincholi.
Stay tuned for more on that.
From silos to success: How CDPs are transforming marketing
Despite being a repository of diverse customer data, CDPs come with a caveat from experts who say that they should be deployed only after careful consideration of factors
By Sohini Ganguly | Sep 6, 2023 9:14 AM | 6 min read
Imagine a marketing department in a stylish office tower. Meet Sarah, a seasoned marketer with an ambitious goal: to revolutionise her company's customer engagement game using the latest tech wizardry, known as Customer Data Platforms (CDPs).
Sarah is armed with dreams of personalization, customer insights, and skyrocketing sales. But little does she know, she's about to embark on an adventure filled with twists and turns.
Her journey begins with the discovery of CDPs, known as the holy grail of marketing, promising to unite all the scattered pieces of customer data. In her quest to harness the power of CDPs, she stumbles upon the realm of data silos. These silos are like unbreakable walls, guarding important nuggets of customer information.
Quite a journey, isn’t it?
Sarah represents a majority of marketers in today’s world, who are grappling with data integration complexities. A recent Wavemaker report explained that data can just be numbers, but making stories out of that data is what makes it insightful.
This is exactly what a CDP does.
The Challenges
Experts, however, agree that data silos are a long-existing obstacle that marketers face on their journey to creating insightful stories.
Vyshak Venugopalan, Director, Solutions Consulting at Adobe feels that indeed, the implementation of CDPs for cross-channel campaigns is a complex and nuanced task.
“Marketers often find themselves needing support with respect to data quality and integration. In response, CDPs ought to proactively tackle these concerns by prioritising data accuracy and achieving smooth integration with pre-existing systems, all while fostering collaborative engagement with IT teams and maintaining customer trust and privacy. A truly open and extensible CDP is what will help in overcoming these challenges for the marketers,” he said.
Now, let’s get Sarah back in the picture.
Just as she was figuring her way out of silos, a new subplot emerged – the evolving landscape of data privacy. She must now navigate the delicate balance between personalised marketing and respecting customer boundaries, as regulators cast watchful eyes on the marketing realm.
The recently passed Digital Personal Data Protection Bill has just acted like a cherry on top. The Bill that has brought a massive transformation in India’s data privacy landscape, has also hit marketers with equal intensity.
Mukesh Vij, Founder of Hashtag Orange says that obtaining consent from customers and complying with proper data governance practices has become crucial in steering clear of any legal challenges. “I see many businesses struggling to proactively offer more time and energy in ensuring overall compliance with regulations that call for ethical customer data use,” he shared.
Vij further recommends not looking at this as a challenge but as an opportunity to build trust.
Unified Consumer Personas using CDPs
Take for example, a D2C brand that needs to know in detail about where its shoppers are shopping, how many times they are searching for the brand, whether are they on the marketplace or the brand’s website etc. But the brand wants unified i.e., individual shopper details, amongst a massive pool of consumer data.
Enter CDP. By now you can figure they are maybe not all about challenges.
According to a recent Adobe study, 96% of Indian business leaders have integrated CDPs into their strategies, 57% established deeper direct customer relationships, 46% witnessed an upswing in customer loyalty, and 43% reported increased transaction volumes and values.
At its core, a CDP serves as a repository for accumulating and unifying diverse customer data from a multitude of sources.
This reservoir of information forms the bedrock for crafting a comprehensive and unified customer profile.
In the realm of cross-channel marketing, this unified profile takes centre stage, ushering in an era of hyper-personalised, relevant, and seamless communication.
Marketing expert Prasun Kumar shares that by capturing consumer behaviour, preferences, engagement triggers & buying patterns, CDPs contribute immensely in creating multiple consumer personas allowing marketers to run effective programs for acquisition, retention & revenue maximisation.
“Personalisation has proven to be a potent lever for acquisition and that has been enabled due to unified personas. The same goes for meeting consumer expectations around cross-channel seamlessness, real-time and on-demand fulfilments and overall better experiences. Unified personas help in reducing marketing wastage via improved targeting, cross channel optimisations on cost as well as performance, solving attribution issues leading to better ROI,” he further explained.
Karan Kumar, Group Chief Marketing and Growth Officer, ART Fertility Clinics added that a unified customer profile also ensures message consistency across all channels, creating trust amongst customers. “This unified view streamlines targeting, reduces unnecessary spending, and provides richer customer insights for more strategic marketing decisions,” he said.
Enter AI/ML (ofcourse!)
Now, in an AI led world, it is also fair for one to wonder whether or not integrating the buzzwords ‘Artificial Intelligence’ and ‘Machine Learning’ with CDPs would make the above mentioned tasks even more seamless.
When coupled with CDPs, these technologies have ushered in a new era of cross-channel marketing optimization.
“Highly accurate customer propensity AI/ML models can help businesses to better segment and target their customers and also help them understand the reasoning or influential factors behind a certain customer or channel behaviour,” said Venugopalan.
For instance, a leading software company using Adobe’s Real Time CDP saw an overall performance of 3.85X lift in conversions when they used AI/ML generated segments based on propensity to convert followed by highly targeted email with different CTA’s.
Vij mentions that with AI/ML in play, marketers can harness the intel to analyse customer behaviour across channels and touchpoints while providing a better understanding of their journeys.
“Marketers can use these insights to anticipate customer needs, identify potential churn, and proactively engage customers with personalised offers or recommendations,” Prasun mentioned.
Karan added that AI-driven automation in CDPs allows for the automatic delivery of personalised content across multiple channels based on customer preferences.
Experts advise
With a multitude of CDPs available in the market, each offering a unique array of features and capabilities, selecting the right one for your specific business needs has become a strategic imperative. The process of choosing the optimal CDP involves a careful consideration of factors, that the experts further elaborate.
Vij mentions that in addition to CDP, businesses can use data analysis tools to identify the latest data trends and modify their operations to tap into the relevance of marketing angles.
Prasun advised that before implementing any CDP, marketers must clearly identify & articulate the need & opportunities that the platform needs to serve or tap. Clearly defining objectives and goals, clarity on the kind of data needed to collect, integrate, and analyse is critical.
