Tesla CEO Elon Musk takes 9.2% stake in Twitter

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has taken a 9.2% stake in microblogging site Twitter, according to media reports.

Musk now owns 73.5 million shares in Twitter, which makes his passive stake in the company to $2.9 billion, claimed reports quoting filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

According to some reports, The Tesla CEO now holds a stake in Twitter that is over four times larger than that of the social media platform’s founder Jack Dorsey. Dorsey holds a 2.25% stake in Twitter.

Musk, the world’s richest man, is very active on Twitter and has more than 80 million followers on the platform. He is recently reported to have said that he is giving "serious thought" to building a new social media platform.

