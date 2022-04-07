Tata launches its app Tata Neu

Tata Digital unveiled its much-anticipated super-app Tata Neu, today.

“The super-app from the group seamlessly blends product commerce, service commerce and financial services into a consumer-first, future-ready, integrated experience. From fashion to finance, gadgets to groceries, hotels to health, and tech to travel, Tata Neu brings together diverse offerings, combining the power of various consumer brands of the Tata Group to deliver a superior experience. Tata Neu is a one-stop destination for all consumer needs. The super-app also offers a suite of financial offerings including UPI, bill payments, loans and insurance,” the company said.

Tata Neu creates deep value for consumers with its powerful yet simplified rewards program - NeuPass. Members earn 5% NeuCoins or more every time they shop, dine, or travel via Tata Neu. 1 NeuCoin equals ₹1, and consumers enjoy limitless freedom to earn NeuCoins on all categories, and spend these NeuCoins across any category. NeuPass members will enjoy several benefits like free deliveries, exclusive offers, built-in credit line, early access to product launches and brand-specific privileges.

On the Tata Neu launch, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons said, “The Tata Group is focussed on transforming businesses for the digital world, and in the consumer context, bringing them together into a unified platform that offers an omnichannel experience. With Tata Neu, we are focused on making the lives of Indian consumers easier. The power of choice, a seamless experience, and loyalty will be at the centre of Tata Neu, delivering a powerful One Tata experience to Indian consumers.”

Pratik Pal, CEO, Tata Digital said, “The journey of Tata Neu has begun with a cumulative consumer base of 120 million users, 2,500 offline stores, along with an 80 million app footprint across our digital assets. We have over a dozen category leading consumer brands ranging from electronics, fashion, travel, hospitality, groceries, pharmacy and financial services. We believe that with Tata Neu, we will create a highly differentiated consumer platform.”

“The Indian digital ecosystem is poised for massive growth over the next decade, with radically new consumption patterns and behaviour in every category. We will witness unprecedented levels of digital transformation that will be heavily influenced by the customer. We are deeply committed to participate in and shape that transition, by pioneering new business models, and delivering unique solutions to the market”, said Mukesh Bansal, President, Tata Digital.

