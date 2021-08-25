Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana offer immense growth potential: Avinash Pandey

According to Pandey, CEO of ABP Network, with the rise of the local economy, regional news has grown exponentially over the years and it is the best time to venture into the space

This April, ABP Network marked its launch in the south market with its digital offering for Tamil Nadu, ABP Nadu. Cut to August, the network announced further expansion in the southern market with its new Telugu digital platform ABP Desam.

Avinash Pandey, CEO of ABP Network, talks to e4M on the southern market that has an extremely high internet penetration rate which has enabled the heavy shift towards digital, and how the network is making the most of this with their digital news offerings.



Excerpts:

Tell us about ABP Desam. Is it just another expansion or is it driven by strong growth that you have seen after Nadu’s launch?

ABP Desam is a modern brand that reflects the local reality of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, serving news in a contemporary format like never before. It aims to appeal to the young, modern and progressive Telugu mindset.

With the rise of the local economy, regional news has grown exponentially over the years. The southern market, therefore, is rife with opportunities as people have the urge to know what is happening in their communities. So, surely, the business of digital content is going vernacular. In fact, our recently launched platform, ABP Nadu, has managed to appeal Tamil audiences in only two months since its arrival and achieved a milestone of 3.2 million users.

So, in line with the growing potential on digital, we decided to launch ABP Desam, thereby expanding our presence in the southern market. I’m confident that platforms like ABP Nadu and ABP Desam will become big hits in terms of both content and reach in the near future.

Tell us a little about the content plan? Who is the target audience for this platform?

ABP Desam has entered the southern market with a motto - ‘Manavartalu, manaooribhashalo!’, which translates to ‘Our news, in our town’s language!’. This conveys the platform’s objective to deliver news that is personalized to the individual and collective preferences of the Telugu readers.

As mentioned before, ABP Desam aims to appeal to the young, modern, and progressive Telugu mindset. We are focused on curating hyper-local news content from every nook and corner of the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. We offer a comprehensive news package that covers region-specific issues, instantaneous urgent news, national & international news, news regarding politics, economics, sports, entertainment, etc.

Apart from quality content and credible news, we have also focused upon offering a seamless user experience.

After Nadu you now have another addition in your south market portfolio… what is the next big plan for the market?

We are currently focusing on ensuring sustainable growth in the Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana markets. As of now, we do not have any other expansion plans for the southern market.

Why are most of these new offerings on digital? Any plans of also running parallel news channels?

In the Covid era, digital media has shown its true potential, whether in terms of reach, accessibility or affordability. While digital was already on the rise before Covid came into picture, the pandemic-induced lockdowns have further accelerated its growth. Plus, when it comes to the southern market, the states have an extremely high internet penetration rate which has further enabled the heavy shift towards digital.

We are currently focusing on expanding our digital footprint in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as these markets offer immense growth potential. And that remains our priority for now.

Tell us a little about the advertiser profile on these platforms. How similar/different are they from your regular news channel advertisers? As a brand are you now offering integrated deals to your clients?

Only the content on these platforms varies from the content on broadcast; the advertiser profile is more or less the same.

Yes, we are offering integrated deals to our clients. These deals give an edge to the media plans of brands by making them screen-agnostic. They also help smaller/new advertisers explore the digital space gradually without the fear that they are risking huge budgets.

