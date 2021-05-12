Taboola joins hands with Oracle Moat to introduce video measurement service

Taboola has announced a collaboration with Oracle Moat Measurement, which is now directly integrated within Taboola Ads. Taboola’s clients will now have instant access, in the platform they are already using, to Oracle Moat Analytics trusted measurement of every aspect of video campaign performance, including impressions, viewability, completion rate and more. With it, Taboola advertisers can benefit from verification from one of the world’s most trusted measurement companies that their campaigns are delivering value.

This is the first time that Oracle Moat has worked with a platform like Taboola to embed their analytics transparently and directly into reporting tools. This is also the first time Taboola has allowed an external third-party measurement provider to be directly integrated into its advertiser offerings.

“Advertisers deserve clear proof that their investments are paying off,” said Adam Singolda, CEO and founder, Taboola. “As we continue to innovate around formats and placements, bringing sophistication to the way we measure is equally as important. Oracle Moat is a clear leader in measurement and having their advanced analytics living side-by-side to our own measurement gives advertisers complete transparency. Advertisers get a clear picture of how Taboola video ads are mapping to their goals, whether more views, completions, or conversions. We are proud to team up with Oracle Moat on this exciting integration.”

“For advertisers, making smart business decisions means having a constant gauge of ad efficiency and effectiveness,” said Mark Kopera, head of product, Oracle Moat. “Giving advertisers more ways to measure campaign performance plays a big part in that as well. By bringing Oracle Moat live and within Taboola’s platform, we are making it simpler for Taboola’s large number of advertisers to tap into our expertise, instantly.”

Today’s news builds on Taboola’s long-standing collaboration with Oracle Moat which has delivered significant benefits to advertisers. Previously, Taboola collaborated with Oracle Moat to offer 100 per cent guaranteed viewability or completion for video advertisers

