Taboola, dentsu India ink three-year partnership deal

Taboola has announced a three-year strategic partnership with dentsu India, a multinational media and digital marketing communications network, headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Under the partnership, dentsu India will leverage Taboola’s offerings to reach consumers at scale across premium editorial sites. It will also support brand awareness and acquisition goals.

The network will use Taboola’s several advertiser offerings across its entire customer portfolio. These include multinational companies that work with its huge media agency network, spanning over retail, automotive, CPG, consumer electronics and more. Taboola Video will empower dentsu India to engage with audiences through high-visibility placements across premium editorial sites through Taboola’s massive publisher network that reaches 500 million daily active users. With it, dentsu agencies will be able to drive brand awareness, consideration, and conversions from trusted and brand-safe environments.

Speaking on the strategic partnership, Divya Karani, CEO, Media South Asia, dentsu said, “Our objective has been to create maximum value for our clients. We are pleased to partner with Taboola towards this and leverage its expertise to drive new avenues of growth, increase engagement. We are certain that with Taboola, we will be able to optimize audience engagements and explore new frontiers of transformation for the digital consumers of today.”

Adam Singolda, CEO and Founder, Taboola said, “We are extremely thrilled to partner with dentsu India. We are honored to have secured the long term trust of its agencies and their impressive list of brand customers. We look forward to working side-by-side with dentsu India to help its customers reach consumers through our massive network, build creative strategies and scale.”

