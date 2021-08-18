Taboola announces multi-year strategic deal with Asianet News

The partnership will primarily allow Asianet to leverage Taboola services to maximize traffic and audience engagement

Taboola today announced an exclusive partnership with Asianet News Media & Entertainment Private Limited. Under the partnership, Asianet News will use Taboola to maximize traffic, and increase audience engagement and monetization.

Asianet will also leverage Taboola Newsroom’s insights and A/B testing capabilities, providing editorial teams with actionable insights and data about content performance in real-time. This allows them to power content recommendation through superior algorithms and test the performance of headlines, thumbnails and story placements and discover topics their users are most interested in reading about.

Taboola Feed will provide its readers a seamless flow of personalized content recommendations and videos to keep them engaged on the publication’s application and website and Taboola’s Audience exchange, an advertising technology for the buying and selling of online ads.

Using Taboola News, Asianet News will be able to feature its content across its seven languages at exclusive touchpoints on devices beyond the open web to drive website traffic at no additional cost.

Samarth Sharma, Chief Business Officer, Asianet News Media and Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. said, “Under our partnership with Taboola, we aim to leverage their platform to increase audience engagement, product experience and revenue. We are confident that this partnership will help us better engage with our readers across all languages more effectively and scale.”

Adam Singolda, CEO and founder, Taboola said, “We are excited to bring content recommendations, discovery and insights to Asianet’s large readership. Our technology and their scale unlocks new ways for readers to engage while giving Asianet insights that can inform effective editorial decisions.”

