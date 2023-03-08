SuperBottoms asks women to 'quit the guilt'
The short video brings together women from different generations, urging them to stop negative self talk
Keeping in line with the theme of The International Women's Day, SuperBottoms today unveiled their campaign #QuitTheGuilt. The objective of the campaign is to invite women to quit feeling guilty, express their emotions, and encourage other women to voice their guilt.
The short video brings together women from different generations to express their guilt and the change they would bring in themselves. SuperBottoms’ latest campaign brings to light the journey of self-criticism that women of today experience throughout their lifespan and the need to #QuitTheGuilt.
Pallavi Utagi, the CEO and Founder of SuperBottoms said “For us, #QuitTheGuilt is more than just a campaign, it is an initiative by SuperBottoms to invite more women to voice out their journeys and their experiences. We, as women, are conditioned to be told, to listen, and to follow. This begins in our own homes when we see the women around us tone themselves down to fit into brackets and boxes.
With our campaign, we intend to bring women from all age groups together on one platform. Let’s take this occasion - Women’s Day, as an opportunity to prioritize ourselves, redefine our choices, and #QuitTheGuilt!”
In the video, 7 women/girls boldly share their experiences. From feeling responsible for being eve-teased to becoming a mother, they are always prone to guilt because of the pre-conditioning of always fitting into set boxes.
Are the women at fault here? Be it relationships or appearances, women feel the need to mould themselves as per the societal norms.
A recent study by the National Library of Medicines was a revelation that indicated significantly higher levels of both guilt and shame among girls than in boys, especially since their childhood. The intention behind ‘Quit the guilt’ is to urge women to find peace and happiness in themselves. It is to empower the newer generation and keep them away from the predefined norms.
Podcasts booming, are brands listening?
Experts chime in on the whys and hows of brands investing in podcasts as part of their marketing mix
By Tanya Dwivedi | Mar 6, 2023 1:57 PM | 7 min read
Over the last two decades, podcasts have significantly evolved in the B2B marketing mix. Besides investing in other marketing and advertising mediums, brands are largely investing in the podcast industry to boost their overall engagement, traffic and conversion ratio. According to the recent market analysis report, the global podcasting market size was valued at $11.46 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.1% from 2021 to 2028. As per the reports, the podcast industry has drastically evolved after the pandemic; work from the home system has driven the demand for easily available entertainment content.
Furthermore, to cater to the wider audience demands, which are segregated on linguistic grounds, brands have started creating content in different languages. While exploring more on how brands are using podcasts as their marketing mix, we found the major key players operating in the global podcasting market, which includes Apple, Amazon, Soundcloud Limited, Spotify AB, Audacity and many more. Besides jotting down the numbers, we also took insights from the marketing industry on how experts define the podcast industry in 2023, how brands invest in the podcast, how new features of podcast help in boosting the brand’s business and much more.
Podcast industry in 2023
Talking more specifically in the context of the podcast industry, Krishna Iyer, Director of Marketing - MullenLowe Lintas Group said that experts predict continued growth driven by the popularity of audio content. With podcast, advertising revenue is expected to exceed $2 billion in 2023 and potentially double by 2024. Though new podcast creation has dropped by 80% from 2020 to 2022, listenership is increasing. India ranks third in the industry, with an estimated 150 million audio-streaming consumers offering a growth opportunity for podcasts.”
Further mentioning more figures on the podcast industry, Rajeev Pandey, Director, of Global University Systems, said, “India's podcast audience is growing rapidly, with a 57% increase in monthly active podcast users from 2020 to 2021, according to a report by KPMG. The report also found that the most popular genres for Indian podcast listeners are comedy, business and finance, and news and current affairs.”
Talking more from the global perspective, Sunil Kumaran, COO, of BIG FM, said, “Globally, India is the third largest market of podcast listeners after USA and China. It is predicted that in 2023, there will be around 464M podcast listeners and the podcasting industry will be worth approximately $4B by the end of 2023. These numbers signify a promising future for the podcast as a medium that is at the cusp of a revolutionary boom.”
Targeting Podcasts for brand promotion
Briefing on how brands differentiate within the podcasts to invest as per the market requirements, Ravi Kumar, CEO, of Madhawks, Said, “Differentiation as a brand podcast occurs on two levels: brand category and ad objective. The type of podcasts they are likely to target is defined by a brand category such as FMCG, sports, insurance, construction, education, and so on. Ad objectives can broaden the portfolio's options to include generic popular channels such as comedy, news analysis, and so on.” Pravin Shiriyannavar, COO, of brand-comm, a unit of Madison World further added and said, “We recommend brands to choose from among podcasts based on the target audience, brand fit, the ability to measure the impact, and how creatively they can be integrated and executed to be another factor that needs to consider.”
Brands using podcasts features
Further describing how brands and advertisers use podcast features like - Promo Codes, Branded URLs, and Checkout Surveys to enhance their businesses, Krishna Iyer, said, “Several Indian brands and advertisers have effectively utilized podcast features, including promo codes, branded URLs, and checkout surveys, to enhance their businesses. Swiggy, IVM Podcasts, The Musafir Stories, and Paisa Vaisa have partnered with popular podcasters to create branded content, offer discounts to their listeners, and promote their products and services. Finfluencers like Akshat Srivastava use Screener to share insights into specific subjects like investment opportunities and coupon codes for its subscription to initiate trials. BigBasket also leverages checkout surveys to improve customer experience and tailor their marketing strategies to meet the needs of its target audience.”
Talking more in terms of numbers, Kumar mentioned: "Podcast ads have an average conversion rate of 1.10% for site visits, 0.045% for purchases, and 0.08% for lead conversions such as email capture or signup. Podcast ads have a 0.15% app installation rate. More than conversion rates for various features; podcasts provide a serious and concentrated audience of early adopters. A combination of brands enjoys engaging.”
Comparing Podcasts with Television and Radio
Discussing all the mediums of promotions, Iyer, said, “Podcasts are typically consumed on-demand, allowing listeners to choose when and where they listen, while TV and radio require viewers or listeners to tune in at a specific time. A recent survey by IVM Podcasts suggests that 56% of podcast listeners trust brands advertised on podcasts, and 73% listen to Indian-language podcasts. These shifts have led advertisers to reallocate their advertising dollars from traditional to digital media, including podcasts.”
Kumaran further mentioned the report on how India's music, radio, and podcast market is projected to expand revenue of nearly $1.7 Bn in 2024 as per the Global Entertainment and Media Outlook 2020-2024, PwC report. Elaborating more on how radio uses podcasts, Nisha, said, “Unlike traditional broadcast media, consumers can listen to podcasts at any time of the day. As a brand, Red FM produces unique content tailored to a diverse range of consumers. Our commitment is to create quality content, regardless of the platform or medium it will be consumed on.”
Podcasts versus Marketing Influencers
Mentioning why brands prefer podcasts over other marketing influencers, Ayush Wadhwa, Founder and CEO, of OWLED, said, “Podcasts have somehow gotten a very loyalist approach with the audience, which is great for the brands and it also offers a more intimate and personal experience for listeners, creating a deeper connection between the host and the audience.” Adding to Wadhwa, Pandey, said, “Podcasts ads are often integrated into the show itself, so they feel like a natural part of the content. This makes listeners more likely to engage with the ad and less likely to tune it out. Finally, podcast advertising offers a level of measurement and accountability that is not always possible with other influencers. We can track metrics such as downloads, listens, and conversions to gauge the effectiveness of our campaigns. This level of data allows us to make more informed decisions about where to allocate our marketing budgets.”
Further focusing on the niche podcasts, Nisha Narayanan, COO & Director, RED FM & Magic FM, said, “Niche podcasts tend to have higher levels of loyalty and acceptance among their small audience segments. Conversely, mass content may not be as easily monetized. Two instances of this are ‘Rainbow Diaries,’ which discusses LGBTQ+ issues, and ‘Scholar Bhawa,’ a podcast that Reliance sponsored and which focuses on human rights.”
Advertising spend on the podcast industry in 2023
The Survey by Pod sights in 2021 demonstrates that the average ROAS for a podcast ad was $2.42 – putting podcasting within reach of the 2:1 ratio many marketers expect from their digital advertising spend. Based on the data, experts shared their predictions for 2023, Iyer, Said, “It is hard to predict whether there will be a significant increase in podcast advertising spending in 2023. Economic conditions, industry trends, and changes in the consumer behaviour can alter advertising budgets and investment decisions. So even though the future of podcast advertising outlays will depend on various factors, its promising potential suggests that it's a marketing channel worth considering.”
Furthermore, Pandey mentioned that the IAB projecting that podcast advertising revenue will reach $1 billion by 2021. In conclusion, podcast advertising offers a unique set of benefits for marketers looking to optimize their advertising spend. With a strong ROAS and growing revenue, we will likely see an increase in the advertising spend on podcasts in 2023 and beyond.
India’s big love for short videos to make market $12 billion-strong by 2030: Report
Short-form video apps likely to capture 40% of video commerce market, reveals a Redseer report which also predicts Creator economy will double in five years
By Kanchan Srivastava | Mar 6, 2023 11:01 AM | 5 min read
The Indian short-form video market has been on a strong growth trajectory ever since the pandemic. Following the TikTok ban by the Indian government in mid-2020, the void was quickly filled by global giants Google (YouTube Shorts) and Meta (Instagram Reels) besides home-grown platforms like Moj, Josh, Chingari and MX TakaTak among others.
Such is their growth and level of engagement that they are now not only competing with global players in terms of monthly active users (MAU), daily active users (DAU) and time spent, but also outperforming them in three of the top five content genres -- Music/Dance, Dialogue/Acting and Comedy -- says a report by Redseer strategy consulting.
The report attributed the growth largely to linguistically and culturally diverse content. Hindi continues to be at top followed by English in terms of the popularity of the language of SVF content.
According to the report, Indian SFV market monetisation is at the cusp of a breakout and could potentially be an opportunity of $8-$12 billion by 2030. Most of it will be driven by influencer marketing.
These platforms are expected to capture around 40% of the $8-$12 billion video commerce market in 2030 with the top three categories being fashion and beauty & personal care and packaged food & beverages, the report states.
Industry experts believe that the reason behind the rise in consumption of short-form videos is due to the audience's decreasing attention span, engaging content and language localisation has made it easier for millions of users to follow their favorite creators in their respective languages.
Udit Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer, ShareChat and Moj, opines, “Indians are loving SFV apps because of a combination of reasons. A behavioral shift towards consuming content that's short has happened especially during the pandemic. Users are tired of browsing content on long form destinations, and decision fatigue while deciding what to watch is a real phenomenon.”
Sharma added, “On Moj (300 million MAU), a user launches the app, and can start consuming fun, authentic content right away without having to decide what to watch. Moj's biggest differentiator is that our algorithms are designed to serve content that's highly relatable, relevant, and culturally nuanced. This has resulted in an average consumption of 34 mins per user day and a 10X growth in our creator driven revenue.”
The opportunities that short video platforms offer to break out are not only restricted to the young but are now being embraced by people in middle age too, says GBS Bindra, Chief Business Officer of Hipi, a short video app.
Bindra explained, “For instance, Garima Gupta (50) won our singing contest-Supermom challenge- on Hipi by showcasing her unique ability to sing a song in reverse effortlessly and got an invite to perform at a big reality show on national TV.”
Desi Indian apps offer a unique opportunity for users to connect with their local community, find like-minded creators, and gain the inspiration and motivation needed to achieve their goals, says Ian Goh, CEO of Tiki.
Brands are just scratching the surface
Brands have also started allocating more ad money toward the short-video space although they are just scratching the surface yet as far as SFV platforms are concerned, an ad industry expert quips. An earlier Redseer report noted that SFV would attract 10-20% of India’s total digital ad revenue by 2030.
Some apps have started to see an increase in brand collaborations over the past year. Moj, for instance, has attracted brands like Fanta, SUGAR Cosmetics, Realme, and Manyavar.
Sumit Ghosh, CEO and Co-Founder, Chingari, says, “Indian brands have just started to realize the potential of SFV platforms. This is a win-win situation for both the SFV platforms and the brands, as they can get a highly engaged audience in a way that connects with them and drives better business outcomes.”
As brands use these platforms more innovatively and impactfully, they can create even stronger connections with their consumers, experts noted.
“There is an enormous scope of innovation here that only a handful of brands are yet utilizing. For example, the Hipi app allows brands to natively place their brand, product, or service within the video content that is likely to be viewed by their audience. This builds brand consideration while viewers consume videos as they scroll through the feed in the app”, Bindra says.
Creator economy
Over the last couple of years, influencer marketing has emerged as an increasingly popular marketing strategy in India.
However, out of nearly 8 crore creators, only 1.5 lakh are able to monetise their services effectively.
The report projects the marketing spend on influencers to be worth $2.8-$3.5 billion in 2028, almost 10-fold compared to the current spend.
The findings emphasized that there is a need for a tech-enabled, transparent, and scalable solution for influencers and brands to engage. The report also observed that user-generated content (UGC) platforms are developing creator marketplaces that can become a centralized network for creators to connect with brands.
This can benefit both creators and brands, as it provides a platform for creators to showcase their work and for brands to find suitable creators to work with.
“Currently, brands and influencers mostly engage via intermediary agencies – a model that is broken and lacks efficiency. Agencies may take a significant cut of the compensation for their services, which can reduce the amount of money that influencers receive. And so, there is a need for a tech-enabled, transparent and scalable solution. Creator marketplaces can bridge this gap”, says Mohit Rana, Partner, Redseer Strategy Consultants.
“The platforms that prioritize creating a healthy ecosystem for creators, fostering a strong sense of community, and delivering value to key stakeholders are best equipped to provide Indian creators with the resources they need to thrive on”, says Goh.
How AI is influencing programmatic creative and execution
Ashray Malhotra, Co Founder and CEO, Rephrase.ai, shares his thoughts on the scope of artificial intelligence in areas such as creativity, targeting and data analysis in programmatic
By Ashray Malhotra | Mar 6, 2023 9:10 AM | 3 min read
Until recently, the advertising and marketing creative process required extensive human efforts. Often, it still does. Even with our modern tools, advertisers and marketers sweep through heaps of unstructured data trying to make sense of it all. Which buyers’ persona to prioritize, which cities to target, which social media channel to depend on, and which product feature to highlight.
Don’t get me wrong, we are great at being creative. Smart, stimulating ideas with the proper creative execution quickly snowball into campaigns that don’t just win money but hearts. But in the sea of behavioral and demographic data that we have access to now, we simply cannot afford to interpret it manually.
So because technology like artificial intelligence has now wedged its foot in the end-to-end creative execution process, there’s a lot to look forward to in the land of programmatic creative and execution.
- Optimizing creatives: AI-powered tools can analyze data in real-time and decide which creative to use in an ad campaign. For example, an AI-powered tool can analyze past campaigns and check which creative had the highest conversion rate. So if something is off, it’ll flag it right away or even make adjustments to the creative and deliver more effective campaigns. The goal is that it will always optimize creative execution for the best possible performance.
- Targeting the right audience: You can analyze data such as the user’s online behavior, determine which audiences are most likely to respond to an ad, and then target those audiences. You no longer have to spend massive budgets on a target group that, in the end, doesn’t respond to what you’re selling.
- Analyzing performance: Currently, significant time goes into determining which ads performed well and which didn’t. One person crawls through a tremendous amount of data and parameters, which in turn takes hours or even days. AI, on the other hand, can make this decision within minutes and then help advertisers optimize their campaigns for better results.
But I also know that AI is a game-changer in the world of programmatic advertising. Why? Because it’s no longer dependent on past data to make decisions. Instead, it’s anticipating predictive consumer actions. I’ll give you an example. With an AI tool, a marketer or advertiser can estimate the probability of prospective consumers interacting with a YouTube ad they plan to run. They can then use this probability to determine how much to bid for that opportunity. Imagine the costs you could save in pointless targeting.
At the end of the day, a lot of what drives consumers is who they are as people. Like it or not, their problems and needs invariably have personal and emotional facets to them. So imagine the capability to predict your consumer’s sentiment, know the chances of them buying, and tailor your ad spending accordingly. It’s a whole new world!
40% drop in Twitter’s revenue, adjusted earnings in Dec: Reports
The drop comes after many advertisers cut down their spends on the platform
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 4, 2023 9:37 AM | 1 min read
Twitter Inc has recorded a 40% decline in year-over-year in both revenue and adjusted earnings for the month of December, according to media reports.
The news about fall in revenue comes after many advertisers cut down their spends on Twitter amid the uncertainty that followed the takeover of the platform by Elon Musk.
Earlier in November, Musk had expressed the possibility of the Twitter going bankrupt.
The reports did not have any comment from the company on the delcine in numbers.
ShortsTV now on Tata Play Binge
The platform will have over 300 titles
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 3, 2023 12:39 PM | 1 min read
ShortsTV is now available on Tata Play Binge. ShortsTV has more than 300 titles featuring renowned and critically acclaimed artists across the globe.
It hosts over 1000 hours of content across genres including star-studded, award-winning short films, with subtitles in English. The platform, in collaboration with top short film production houses, will bring top notch short-format movies with award-winning star cast such as Devi, Harvie Krumpet, Out of Darkness, Spam, Gadhedo, Caroline, and many more.
Commenting on the addition of the new partner app, Tata Play’s Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Pallavi Puri, said, “We want to provide diverse content choices to our viewers and create experiences that are varied. ShortsTV’s popularity has grown in India over the years, and we are happy to be bringing them onboard Tata Play Binge. With a total of 23 popular apps under one roof, we have created a platform that makes content accessibility and discovery easy and convenient for all.
Adding to this, Carter Pilcher, CEO of ShortsTV, says: "ShortsTV is thrilled to be strengthening our partnership with Tata Play, bringing our addictive Short movie experience to Binge. Short format content consumption is exploding and ShortsTV is a one-stop destination for crazy animations, amazing stories, big stars, and deep dive documentary shorts that bring our Binge audience the biggest variety of films from around the globe."
How AI & ML are reprograming programmatic advertising
But the increasing use of AI/ML in programmatic marketing also requires careful consideration of the ethical and privacy implications, say experts
By Shantanu David | Mar 3, 2023 9:01 AM | 4 min read
Artificial Intelligence is all over the news now, leading to reactions ranging from favour (it will drive efficiency and save effort) to fury (robots/software will steal our jobs) to fatuous (the machines are taking over). Irrespective of opinions, the fact is that AI is here to stay, permeating every industry, tech or otherwise.
And while we’ve already covered the broad strokes of the generalized impact of AI on the advertising & media industry, much like in vogue data lakes, there’s always more to dive into, especially in the tech heavy domains of programmatic marketing, which are already heavily reliant on software and predictive technology. With AI being added to the equation, this may just lead to a theory of everything, at least in marketing.
According to various industry sources, the global AI market is valued at over $136 billion, and the AI industry value is projected to increase by over 13X over the next seven years. This means that the AI market is expanding at a CAGR of 38.1% between 2022 and 2030.
Suraj Nambiar, National Media Head, Tonic Worldwide, says that the increasing use of AI/ML programs in programmatic marketing has several implications: improved efficiency and accuracy; personalization; cost savings; data privacy and ethics; and skill gaps.
“AI/ML algorithms can analyze large amounts of data and make data-driven decisions faster and more accurately than humans. This can lead to improved efficiency in media buying and better targeting of advertising. AI/ML can help to personalize advertising to individual users based on their behaviour, preferences, and interests. This can lead to higher engagement rates and better customer experiences,” he says.
Tejinder Gill, General Manager, The Trade Desk India, agrees that the increasing use of AI and machine learning programs in programmatic marketing has significant implications for the industry. “These AI-powered platforms enable advertisers to make data work smarter and drive better business results. By leveraging AI in programmatic marketing, advertisers can gain more precise targeting, better ad placements, and improved campaign performance. As AI continues to evolve, it will unlock even more sophisticated and effective tools for programmatic marketing.”
As an instance of the potentiality of AI, The Trade Desk's advanced AI technology, KOA, can recognize patterns and interpret them to surface precise media buying strategies, allowing advertisers to evaluate massive amounts of data and optimize campaigns in real-time. On average, the platform sees more than 1 trillion ad opportunities per day – that’s roughly 13 million ad opportunities every second, which is well over 100 times the volume of global search.
Every brand has a target consumer base that they want to engage with. Reaching out to target audiences will most certainly lead to more business conversions and sales than choosing the sites for brands’ advertising and marketing campaigns.
Harsh S. Kedia, CEO, Auburn Digital Solutions notes, “Everybody stores information on their gadgets. Instead of dispersing their advertisements across the digital space in the hopes of attracting the audience they need, marketers can concentrate on the exact audience they are trying to reach with the help of AI and ML by accumulating individualized data.”
He adds that for brands, choosing an ad unit is now easier due to AI and ML. “Marketers used to have to carefully analyze and evaluate which ad space would provide them the most conversions. Because of AI and ML, they can now not only distinguish between the ad-space but also assist in recommending suitable display positions. With targeted customer data, brands can quickly establish connections with customers based on their consumption patterns and interests.”
Joyeeta Ghosal, Director, Brand Marketing, Gokwik, agrees, saying, “Analyzing data and optimizing ads on the basis of deep customer behaviour can help drive higher marketing conversion rates in relevant audiences. There’s a lot of transparency that comes with these martech tools and helps in displaying ads only on high performing media platforms.”
Indeed, many digital brands such as Swiggy, Myntra, etc are using these tools in their programmatic campaigns to lower their CAC while driving higher quality conversions in real time.
Nambiar concludes the increasing use of AI/ML in programmatic marketing has the potential to revolutionize the advertising industry, but it also requires careful consideration of the ethical and privacy implications. And as AI/ML becomes more prevalent in programmatic marketing, there is a growing need for professionals with the skills to develop and implement these technologies.
1M1B and Meta Platforms Inc launch campaign on women's online safety
Digital Nagrik is a social media campaign and a pledge that aims to foster a culture of digital safety and create a safer and more inclusive internet space
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 2, 2023 12:11 PM | 4 min read
1M1B (One Million for One Billion), has launched the Digital Nagrik Campaign, supported by Meta Platform Inc, to create awareness about women’s safety online, aligning the Digital Nagrik campaign with this year’s International Women's Day. The theme of International Women's Day is "DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality". 1M1B is hosting various online dialogues and panels with women influencers and teachers on March 7 and 8 with an aim to advance equality in the digital sphere and empower women online.
Launched on Safer Internet Day, the Digital Nagrik Campaign has witnessed huge support from women and girls from across India. Women and girls have taken more than 60% of the 15,000 pledges taken digitally so far. Digital Nagrik is a social media campaign and a pledge that aims to foster a culture of digital safety and create a safer and more inclusive internet space. This campaign aligns with the central government’s objective to ensure an open, safe, trusted and accountable internet for its citizens.
On International Women's Day, a panel will be hosted on Twitter that will focus on discussions around fostering a culture of digital safety and promoting a secure and inclusive online environment. Influencers will highlight the digital gap between genders, the importance of digital education, and the urgency to combat online harassment of women and girls.
The Digital Nagrik Campaign is led by CBSE teachers and academic advisors and managed by 1M1B, India’s largest organization that is developing and mobilizing India’s future-ready technology workforce. Digital Nagrik will develop a community of responsible digital citizens who are aware of their digital rights and obligations. 1M1B has already engaged over 4 lakh teachers and 11 lakh students on digital citizenship, well-being, and cyber safety, and plans to engage over 1 million people through Digital Nagrik pledge this year.
Digital Nagrik – Time to create a safer cyberspace for Women and girls
According to data released by the National Crime Records Bureau, the number of cybercrime incidents in 2021 has increased by 18.4% since 2019, but the number of cases involving women has increased at a much steeper 28.4% rate. Data showed that 10,730 incidents, or 20.2% of the 52,974 incidents reported in 2021, were reported as crimes against women. Cyberbullying, cyberstalking, defamation, morphing, and the creation of false profiles are the most common cyber-crimes committed against women. Among the top 3 cities to receive complaints around these crimes were New Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai, with school and college students forming 60% of these complaints.
The Digital Nagrik campaign will raise awareness about the prevalence of online harassment against women and provide tips and resources to empower women and girls to combat it.
Manav Subodh- Founder of 1M1B said that “In a world that depends more and more on technology, criminal activity related to electronic and internet platforms tends to rise, with women becoming the easiest victims. To punish such criminals with severe measures, the law must go above and beyond. There are advantages and disadvantages to technology, which can be used for good or bad. Increased cybercrime awareness and knowledge, privacy protection, and legal support are necessary to combat cybercrime against women. At an astounding 85%, women and girls are more likely than men to experience online abuse. The Digital Nagrik campaign aims to increase awareness of the prevalence of harassment of women online and equip women and girls with the tools they need to stop it. The Digital Nagrik campaign is part of the Digital Citizenship curriculum created by teachers and introduced by 1M1B in CBSE schools supported by Meta. It’s important to teach about online safety at an early age, right in the high schools so that today’s youth are made aware. We can see that 60% of pledges are signed by females, which shows the need for awareness and education dialogues on this issue.”
