Sonu Sood joins hands with Spice Money to digitally empower 1 crore rural entrepreneurs

As part of the association, Sonu Sood will own an equity stake in the company and has been appointed as a Non-Executive Advisory Board Member

Spice Money announced that the company has joined hands with actor, humanitarian and philanthropist, Sonu Sood to achieve their mutual vision to digitally and financially empower 1 crore rural entrepreneurs.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic Sonu Sood’s goal has been to help those in need in the remotest corners of the country, while Spice Money’s aim has been to strengthen the country’s rural economy through digital empowerment and financial inclusion. Given their common vision to digitally uplift rural India, Sonu Sood and Spice Money will jointly work towards creating an entrepreneurial mindset in towns and villages. As part of the association, Sonu Sood will own equity stake in the company and has been appointed as a Non-Executive Advisory Board Member.

Spice Money will ideate collectively with Sonu Sood to design new initiatives and products that will bridge the divide between rural and urban India. Spice Money will also enable select existing programs developed by Sonu Sood during the lockdown, to be made available on the Spice Money platform.

As a Non Executive Advisory board member Sonu will contribute in building the network of entrepreneurs, while encouraging financial inclusion and digital empowerment in rural India. Sonu Sood will work with Spice Money Adhikaris (entrepreneurs) to develop an appetite for digital product offerings thus, accelerating their digital journey through technology adoption. Sonu Sood will also be seen as Spice Money’s first brand ambassador.

Dilip Modi, Founder of Spice Money said, “Spice Money is on a mission to digitally and financially empower over 1 crore rural entrepreneurs. We are thrilled to have in Sonu Sood, a partner who shares the same passion. We will together enable Indians to harness the power of technology in earning an independent livelihood without having to leave their homes and families. This strategic association will leverage digital solutions and knowledge creation through the Spice Money platform, to promote self-reliance, entrepreneurship and financial inclusion in every corner of ‘Bharat’.”

Speaking on the occasion Sonu Sood said, “I strongly believe that together, we will chart the future for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Humein har gaon ko digitally saksham banaana hai. Through my experiences over the last few months, I have gained an eye-opening perspective on the needs and struggles of the people in towns and villages of India. My vision is to make my countrymen, socio-economically independent and self-reliant using technology. My association with Spice Money will help us jointly achieve just that. The company’s technology prowess and extensive reach in the country gave me an unparalleled platform to reach out to citizens in rural India. ”

Since the beginning of its operations in 2015, Spice Money has been focusing on financial inclusion with nearly 90% of its digital Adhikaris (entrepreneurs) being in semi-urban and rural India. The company’s endeavor has been to bridge the gap between the served and the under-served, providing digital and financial services to customers at their doorstep. Spice Money has been progressing at a rapid pace, towards covering 18,000+ pin codes, 700+ districts and 5000+ blocks in India.