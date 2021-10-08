Social Panga bags social media mandate for Fujifilm India

The objective of the mandate is to catalyze the brand’s awareness as well as also establish its presence in various verticals that the brand operates in

Social Panga recently acquired the digital mandate for the brand Fujifilm India that shall amplify the corporate philosophy and the industry presence of Fujifilm India.

Social Panga was selected through a multi-agency process for this role. The objective of the mandate is to convey the core ideology of Fujifilm India, in ways that not only catalyze the brand’s awareness but also establish its presence in various verticals that the brand operates in.

Fujifilm India is determined to remain a leading Imaging solutions company by boldly taking up the challenge of developing new products and creating new value. The group goes by its manifesto ‘Value from Innovation’ at every step and uses its leading edge, proprietary technologies to provide top-quality products and services that help enhance the quality of life of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to working together and NEVER STOP taking on challenges to build a safer, stronger, more connected and more resilient future.

On this association with Social Panga, Tribhuwan Joshi, Lead Brand Communication, PR & CSR Fujifilm India said, “At Fujifilm, our aim remains to tackle societal challenges through our cutting-edge technology in healthcare, materials and imaging business. We want people to know Fujifilm is a brand that believes in innovation to improve lives and we will #NeverStop innovating for a Healthier and Sustainable world.

With Social Panga, we intend to kick-start our digital and social media campaigns via inventive strategies that the agency has in store for us, we intend to position Fujifilm India as the Imaging solutions leader that wants to create a safer, stronger and better future”.

Social Panga’s Gurugram office shall tend to the requisite by aiding Fujifilm India with substantial and engaging content, along with paving the way for groundbreaking digital and social media campaigns that blend well with its target consumers.

Commenting on the fruitful collaboration, Himanshu Arora, Founder - Social Panga said “Our collaboration with Fujifilm India shall make way for strategically-devised campaigns that shall bring the Fujifilm thought to the fore and place the vast reach of Fujifilm’s innovations on the radar of the Indian consumer. Social Panga strives to make a difference and with Fujifilm India onboard, we are all set to accomplish the same - creatively as well as tactfully”.

Social Panga aims to position Fujifilm India in the social media marketing arena as a trailblazer in developing technologies that improve people’s way of life. The agency’s expertise shall pave the way for an integrated marketing approach based on nouveau ideas, crisp storytelling, and other attributes that shall fulfill the mentioned aspects.

