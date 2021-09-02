Smriti Mandhana and Zaheer Khan foray into world of NFTs with Rario partnership

Indian cricket stars Smriti Mandhana and Zaheer Khan are among the first to venture into the growing world of digital collectables by exclusively signing up with Rario - the World’s first officially licensed cricket-based digital collectibles platform. Using blockchain technology, digital collectibles are reinventing the way fans engage with the sport and its players, by giving them the opportunity to ‘own’ a memorable moment of cricket history, be it in the form of an audio, image, or a video.

The association with Mandhana and Khan will enable Rario to offer devoted fans of these stars the ability to own player NFTs. These will be available to buy, collect and trade for cricket lovers and new-age investors alike. Each collectible has a unique ID which confirms its authenticity and rarity.

Speaking about the association, Smriti Mandhana says, “I am committed towards ensuring greater exposure and more opportunities for women’s cricket. So, it gives me immense pride to be among the first women cricketers in the world to enter into the growing sports digital collectibles market through my association with Rario.”

“There have been so many times in my career where I wished I could capture that moment and hold on to it,” says Zaheer Khan. “Now, technology has even made that possible through digital collectibles. Through my association with Rario, I am excited to share some of these special moments with fans in a fresh and innovative way.”

“We are thrilled to work with some of the biggest names in Indian cricket, and to bring some of their most memorable moments to life in this unique and engaging format,” says Ankit Wadhwa, Founder and CEO of Rario. “While we are working with various boards and leagues to bring licensed moments, player associations bring an additional level of engagement for fans, where apart from moments, the ultimate expression of fandom-ownership of a player card becomes a possibility.”

