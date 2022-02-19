Siti Networks reports consolidated revenue of Rs 365.2 crore in Q3

The company's net loss jumped to Rs 61.5 crore from Rs 57.6 crore

Multi-system operator (MSO) Siti Networks has reported consolidated revenue of Rs 365.2 crore for the quarter ended 31st December 2021 compared to Rs 389.2 crore for the corresponding quarter last year.

Total expenses dropped to Rs 426.5 crore compared to Rs 443.3 crore. The company's net loss jumped to Rs 61.5 crore from Rs 57.6 crore.

Siti is India's largest MSO with 15 digital head ends and a network of more than 33,000 km of optical fibre and coaxial cable.



It provides its cable services in 580 Locations and adjoining areas across India, reaching out to over 11.3 million digital customers.

Its product range includes Digital & Analogue Cable Television, Broadband, and Local Television Channels.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)