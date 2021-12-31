Siti Networks CEO Anil Kumar Malhotra quits, Yogesh Sharma takes over

Sharma joined Siti Networks as Vice President in 2018 and became the Chief Operating Officer in 2019

Siti Networks CEO Anil Kumar Malhotra resigned from his post on December 31, 2021 citing professional obligations and commitments.

The Board of Directors of the company, at its meeting held today upon the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board, approved the appointment of Yogesh Sharma as CEO and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the company with effect from January 1, 2022. The network notified BSE about the development.



Sharma, with over 28 years of rich experience, has a proven record of driving operational excellence across organizations. He has dynamic leadership capabilities in business expansion through strategic initiatives, transformational leadership, strengthening operational capabilities, project controls, and implementing best practices.

Sharma comes with an extensive experience with national MSOs like DEN Networks, Hathway, and Indusind Media. He joined SITI Networks Limited as Vice President in 2018 and became the Chief Operating Officer in 2019. He has been instrumental in introducing innovative ideas, implementing new processes and competitive strategies to achieve market leadership. Sharma has been hailed for adopting modern methodologies in compliance with quality standards.

Sharma is a Mechanical Engineer from Pune University and has attended the prestigious INSEAD Leadership Programme for Senior Executives (ILPSE) from INSEAD, Fontainebleau, France. He has led tactical initiatives and best practices to streamline the operational framework by setting up a robust system and is passionate about taking the business to the next level.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)