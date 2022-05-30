ShareChat’s parent company Mohalla Tech raises $300 million in latest funding rounds

The funding is led by Google, Times Group and Singapore's Temasek Holdings

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: May 30, 2022 3:16 PM  | 1 min read
sharechat

Sharechat’s parent company Mohalla Tech has raised $300 million in latest funding rounds from Alphabet Inc's Google, Times Group and Singapore's Temasek Holdings at $5 billion valuation, as per the reports.

This is Google's second major investment in India's short video industry, after it had invested in short video app Josh. 

At present, ShareChat has more than 180 million monthly active users. Moj and MX TakaTak (recently acquired by Mohalla Tech) have a combined user base of 300 million.

The firm had previously raised $266 million from Alkeon Capital and Temasek. The platform also has Twitter and Snap among its other investors.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Google ShareChat Alphabet Inc Moj Mohalla Tech Josh App Internet advertising internet advertising India digital digital news digital ad Ad campaign campaign digital advertising digital ad campaign digital campaign digital India digital media
Show comments
You May Also Like
app

Bengaluru police registers FIR against content piracy platforms
1 day ago

google

Google's DV360 extends audiences to Connected TV
2 days ago

anurag thakur

5G technology will improve delivery & quality of media content: Anurag Thakur
2 days ago