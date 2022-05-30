ShareChat’s parent company Mohalla Tech raises $300 million in latest funding rounds

The funding is led by Google, Times Group and Singapore's Temasek Holdings

Sharechat’s parent company Mohalla Tech has raised $300 million in latest funding rounds from Alphabet Inc's Google, Times Group and Singapore's Temasek Holdings at $5 billion valuation, as per the reports.

This is Google's second major investment in India's short video industry, after it had invested in short video app Josh.

At present, ShareChat has more than 180 million monthly active users. Moj and MX TakaTak (recently acquired by Mohalla Tech) have a combined user base of 300 million.

The firm had previously raised $266 million from Alkeon Capital and Temasek. The platform also has Twitter and Snap among its other investors.

