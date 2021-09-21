ShareChat rolls out IPL-special feature for cricket fans

ShareChat has launched a new feature to integrate scoreboard and ball-to-ball commentary for the upcoming cricket tournaments in eight Indic languages.

Leveraging its audio chatroom feature, the platform is also organising chatroom sessions with key players like Virender Sehwag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Gautam Gambhir, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajit Agarkar & Akash Chopra for a wholesome social cricket experience. The 180 million strong ShareChat community will get a chance to engage and discuss matches, performances and other key moments from one of the most loved and ongoing cricket events with their favorite players.

ShareChat being India’s largest Indic language social media platform, these features will be available in eight different languages (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Bangla, Marathi, Punjabi, and Malayalam). The new feature will engage people across India to witness a remarkable experience like never before, enabling them to communicate and share their thoughts freely in real-time.

In addition to that, cricket fans will also be engaging through their team Chatrooms with other fans during live matches, sharing their passion, rooting for their favourite teams, and getting into the fun side of cricket.

Shashank Shekhar, Sr. Director – Content Strategy and Operations, ShareChat commented on this integration, “Cricket has always been the heart of India and it is one of the most popular sports connecting over a billion Indian fans, cutting across regions, languages and cultures. We at ShareChat always aim to entertain our users with innovative associations and engrossing social experiences. Further, ShareChat Audio Chatroom has been increasingly getting popular and emerged as the biggest engagement feature for our user and creator community. As we will also have cricket experts to engage with our community on match updates and analysis, we are looking forward to creating completely new social experiences for sporting events.”

ShareChat Audio Chatroom has become a key feature of the platform. It snowballed to become India’s largest live audio product, with over 2 billion minutes being streamed monthly, with a 16+ million MAU. In recent weeks there have been several chat rooms that have drawn large audiences including engagement with Akshay Kumar, Bhuvan Bam, and famous poets and singers. Apart from these, ShareChat is also looking at taking its Chatroom sessions to the next level, making it one of the biggest sources of engagement among users.

